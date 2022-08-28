Dövüş Kulübü'nün yönetmeni David Fincher'dan 26 film önerisi

Haberler | 28.08.2022 - 09:54 - Son Güncelleme : 28.08.2022 - 11:34
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969, Ravencroft/Russek)
Dr. Strangelove (1964, Kubrick)
Godfather 2 (1974, Coppola)
Taxi Driver (1976, Scorcese)
Being There (1979, Ashby)
All The Jazz (1979, Fosse)
Alien (1979, Scott)
Rear Window (1954, Hitchcock)
Zelig (1983, Allen)
Cabaret (1972, Fosse)
Paper Moon (1973, Bogdanovich)
Jaws (1975, Spielberg)
Lawrence of Arabia (1962, Lean)
All the President’s Men (1976, Pakula)
8½ (1963, Fellini)
Citizen Kane (1941, Welles)
Days of Heaven (1978, Malick)
Animal House (1978, Landis)
Road Warrior (1982, Miller)
Year of Living Dangerously (1982, Weir)
American Graffiti (1973, Lucas)
Terminator (1984, Cameron)
Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975, Gilliam/Jones)
The Exorcist (1973, Friedkin)
The Graduate (1966, Nichols)