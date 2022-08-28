Galeri

Dövüş Kulübü'nün yönetmeni David Fincher'dan 26 film önerisi

Haberler | 28.08.2022 - 09:54 - Son Güncelleme : 28.08.2022 - 11:34

Dövüş Kulübü, Yedi, Ejderha Dövmeli Kız, Sosyal Ağ ve Kayıp Kız başarılı yapımlara imza atan ABD'li yönetmen David Fincher bugün 60. yaşını kutluyor. İşte ünlü yönetmenin favori 26 filmi...

Dövüş Kulübü'nün yönetmeni David Fincher'dan 26 film önerisi - 1

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969, Ravencroft/Russek)

Dövüş Kulübü'nün yönetmeni David Fincher'dan 26 film önerisi - 2

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969, Ravencroft/Russek)

Dövüş Kulübü'nün yönetmeni David Fincher'dan 26 film önerisi - 3

Dr. Strangelove (1964, Kubrick)

Dövüş Kulübü'nün yönetmeni David Fincher'dan 26 film önerisi - 4

Godfather 2 (1974, Coppola)

Dövüş Kulübü'nün yönetmeni David Fincher'dan 26 film önerisi - 5

Taxi Driver (1976, Scorcese)

Dövüş Kulübü'nün yönetmeni David Fincher'dan 26 film önerisi - 6

Being There (1979, Ashby)

Dövüş Kulübü'nün yönetmeni David Fincher'dan 26 film önerisi - 7

All The Jazz (1979, Fosse)

Dövüş Kulübü'nün yönetmeni David Fincher'dan 26 film önerisi - 8

Alien (1979, Scott)

Dövüş Kulübü'nün yönetmeni David Fincher'dan 26 film önerisi - 9

Rear Window (1954, Hitchcock)

Dövüş Kulübü'nün yönetmeni David Fincher'dan 26 film önerisi - 10

Zelig (1983, Allen)

Dövüş Kulübü'nün yönetmeni David Fincher'dan 26 film önerisi - 11

Cabaret (1972, Fosse)

Dövüş Kulübü'nün yönetmeni David Fincher'dan 26 film önerisi - 12

Paper Moon (1973, Bogdanovich)

Dövüş Kulübü'nün yönetmeni David Fincher'dan 26 film önerisi - 13

Jaws (1975, Spielberg)

Dövüş Kulübü'nün yönetmeni David Fincher'dan 26 film önerisi - 14

Lawrence of Arabia (1962, Lean)

Dövüş Kulübü'nün yönetmeni David Fincher'dan 26 film önerisi - 15

All the President’s Men (1976, Pakula)

Dövüş Kulübü'nün yönetmeni David Fincher'dan 26 film önerisi - 16

8½ (1963, Fellini)

Dövüş Kulübü'nün yönetmeni David Fincher'dan 26 film önerisi - 17

Citizen Kane (1941, Welles)

Dövüş Kulübü'nün yönetmeni David Fincher'dan 26 film önerisi - 18

Days of Heaven (1978, Malick)

Dövüş Kulübü'nün yönetmeni David Fincher'dan 26 film önerisi - 19

Animal House (1978, Landis)

Dövüş Kulübü'nün yönetmeni David Fincher'dan 26 film önerisi - 20

Road Warrior (1982, Miller)

Dövüş Kulübü'nün yönetmeni David Fincher'dan 26 film önerisi - 21

Year of Living Dangerously (1982, Weir)

Dövüş Kulübü'nün yönetmeni David Fincher'dan 26 film önerisi - 22

American Graffiti (1973, Lucas)

Dövüş Kulübü'nün yönetmeni David Fincher'dan 26 film önerisi - 23

Terminator (1984, Cameron)

Dövüş Kulübü'nün yönetmeni David Fincher'dan 26 film önerisi - 24

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975, Gilliam/Jones)

Dövüş Kulübü'nün yönetmeni David Fincher'dan 26 film önerisi - 25

The Exorcist (1973, Friedkin)

Dövüş Kulübü'nün yönetmeni David Fincher'dan 26 film önerisi - 26

The Graduate (1966, Nichols)

N-LIFE HABERLERİ

DAHA FAZLA GÖSTER