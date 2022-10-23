En iyi Ryan Reynolds filmleri

23 Ekim 1976'da Vancouver, Kanada'da dört erkek kardeşten en küçüğü olarak dünyaya gelen Ryan Reynolds, 2004 yılında Blade Trinity filmiyle başladığı kariyerinde sayısız filmde rol aldı ancak dünya çapında üne Marvel yapımı Deadpool ile kavuştu. 2004-2006 yılları arasında Kanadalı şarkıcı Alanis Morissette ile nişanlı kalan, 2008'den 2011'e kadar ise Scarlett Johansson ile evli olan Reynolds, mutluluğu 2012'de evlendiği Blake Lively ile yakaladı. Üç çocuk babası ünlü oyuncu, bugün (23 Ekim 2022) 46. yaşını kutluyor. İşte 46. yaşına özel dünden bugüne Ryan Reynolds filmleri...

Lonesome Dove: The Outlaw Years (1995)

Sabrina the Teenage Witch (1996)

Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place (1998)

Big Monster on Campus (2000)

Scrubs (2001)

Finder's Fee (2001)

Van Wilder (2002)

Buying the Cow (2002)

The In-Laws (2003)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

The Amityville Horror (2005)

Just Friends (2005)

Waiting... (2005)

Definitely, Maybe (2008)

Fireflies in the Garden (2008)

Chaos Theory (2008)

Adventureland (2009)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

Paper Man (2009)

The Proposal (2009)

Buried (2010)

Green Lantern (2011)

The Change-Up (2011)

Safe House (2012)

R.I.P.D. (2013)

The Captive (2014)

The Voices (2014)

Woman in Gold (2015)

Self/less (2015)

Mississippi Grind (2015)

Deadpool (2016)

Criminal (2016)

Life (2017)

The Hitman's Bodyguard (2017)

Deadpool 2 (2018)

Pokémon Detective Pikachu (2019)

6 Underground (2019)

Red Notice (2021)

Adam Project (2022)

