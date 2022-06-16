İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime

Japon çizgi sanatı 'manga' çizimlerinden hayat bulan 'anime'ler (Japon animasyonları) her geçen gün Hollywood'a daha fazla esin kaynağı oluyor. Çizginin gücüyle tamamen yeni kurallarla yaratılmış 'anime' dünyası hayal gücünün sınırlarını zorlarken aynı zamanda kendi koyduğu kurallar içinde izleyenlere yepyeni bir evren sunuyor. Politik, cinsel ve şiddet içeriğiyle birlikte senaryolarının özgünlüğünü ve çizgi dünyasının özgürlüğünü kullanan yetişkinler için 100 'çizgi film'.

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 1

Cowboy Bebop - 1998

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 2

Deathnote - 2006

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 3

Princess Mononoke - 1997

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 4

Akira - 1988

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 5

Samurai X: Trust and Betrayal -Rurouni Kenshin - Reminiscence -1999

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 6

Naruto - 2002

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 7

Spirited Away - 2001

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 8

Bleach - 2004

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 9

Serial Experiments Lain - 1998

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 10

Ghost in the Shell Stand Alone Complex - 2002

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 11

Gake no ue no Ponyo (Küçük Denizkızı Ponyo ) - 2008

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 12

Fullmetal Alchemist-2003

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 13

Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust - 2001

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 14

One Piece - 1999

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 15

Full Metal Panic? Fumoffu! - 2003

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 16

X - 2001

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 17

Cowboy Bebop - Knockin' on heaven's door - 2001

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 18

Berserk - 1997

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 19

Laputa: Castle in the Sky - 1986

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 20

Last Exile - 2003

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 21

Ghost in the Shell - 1995

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 22

AIR - 2005

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 23

Elfen Lied - 2004

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 24

Neon Genesis Evangelion - 1995

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 25

Rahxephon - 2002

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 26

Searching for the Full Moon - Full Moon wo Sagashite - 2002

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 27

Hikaru's Go - Hikaru no Go - 2001

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 28

Gundam SEED - 2002

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 29

Gravitation TV - 2000

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 30

The Twelve Kingdoms - 12 Kokuki - 2002

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 31

Hunter X Hunter - 1999

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 32

Fighting Spirit - Hajime no Ippo - 2000

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 33

Scrapped Princess - 2003

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 34

Great Teacher Onizuka - 1999

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 35

GunGrave - 2003

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 36

Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya - 2006

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 37

Grave of the Fireflies - 1988

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 38

Monster - 2004

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 39

Haibane Renmei - 2002

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 40

Planet ES - 2003

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 41

Onegai Teacher - 2002

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 42

Fruits Basket - 2001

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 43

Samurai Champloo - 2004

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 44

Moon Princess Tsukihime - Shingetsutan Tsukihime - 2003

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 45

Witch Hunter Robin - 2002

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 46

BECK - 2004

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 47

Hellsing - 2001

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 48

Mai HiME - 2004

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 49

Samurai X - Rurouni Kenshin - 1996

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 50

Azumanga Daioh - 2002

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 51

Trigun - 1998

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 52

Vision of Escaflowne - 1996

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 53

Now and then, here and there - Ima, Sokoni Iru Boku - 1999

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 54

Full Metal Panic! The Second Raid - 2005

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 55

GetBackers - 2002

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 56

Full Metal Panic! - 2002

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 57

Gunslinger Girl - 2003

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 58

Stellvia the Universe - Uchuu no Stellvia - 2003

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 59

The Voices of a Distant Stars - Hoshi no Koe - 2002

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 60

Chrno Crusade - 2003

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 61

Wolf's Rain - 2003

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 62

iRead or Die - 2001

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 63

The Count of Monte Cristo - Gankutsuoh - 2004

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 64

Scryed - 2001

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 65

School Rumble - 2004

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 66

Jungle is always Sunny or hungry - 2001

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 67

Vandread 2 - 2001

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 68

Eureka Seven - 2005

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 69

Noir - 2001

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 70

Chobits - 2002

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 71

Boogiepop Phantom - 2000

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 72

Kinoâ's Travels ~the Beautiful World~ - 2003

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 73

Crest of the Stars - 1999

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 74

Infinite Ryvius - 1999

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 75

Saikano - 2002

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 76

Hauru no ugoku shiro (Yürüyen Şato) - 2004

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 77

Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind - 1984

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 78

Genshiken - 2004

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 79

Maison Ikkoku - 1986

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 80

Gurren Lagann - 2007

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 81

R.O.D - 2003

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 82

Initial D - First Stage - 1998

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 83

Honey to Clover - 2005

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 84

Midori no Hibi - 2004

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 85

Tonari no Totoro (Komşum Totoro) - 1988

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 86

Ai Yori Aoshi - 2002

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 87

Battle Flag of the Stars - Seikai no Senki - 2000

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 88

Vandread - 2000

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 89

Kiddy Grade - 2002

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 90

Card Captor Sakura - 1998

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 91

Whisper of the heart - 1995

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 92

The Melancholy of Suzumiya Haruhi - 2006

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 93

Paranoia Agent - 2004

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 94

Love Wind - Koi Kaze - 2004

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 95

Golden Boy - 1995

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 96

Samurai X : Reflection- Rurouni Kenshin - Seisouhen - 2001

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 97

Inuyasha - 2000

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 98

Tennis no Ohjisama - 2001

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 99

Kanon - 2002

İzlemeniz gereken 100 anime - 100

Afro Samurai - 2007

