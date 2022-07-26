Galeri

Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham

Antikahramanlığı ile ünlenen İngiliz aksiyon oyuncusu Jason Statham bugün 55. doğum gününü kutluyor. Aksiyon oyuncusu olarak tanınan Statham'ın hayatı; spor merkezinde çalışırken, bir ajans tarafından fark edilmesiyle değişti. Giyim markaları için modellik yaparken yönetmen Guy Ritchie ile tanışması sinamaya adım atmasını sağladı. Atlama dalında dereceleri olan; eski yüzücü Jason Statham; Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels ile başlayan kariyerinde sayısız filmi imza attı. İşte 55. yaşına özel en iyi Jason Statham filmleri...

Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 1

/ Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1998)

Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 2

Dexter Fletcher, Vinnie Jones, Guy Ritchie, ve Jason Statham (1998)

Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 3

Brad Pitt, Jason Statham ve Stephen Graham / Snatch (2000)

Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 4

Joanna Cassidy, Ice Cube, Jason Statham ve  Clea DuVall / Ghosts of Mars (2001)

Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 5

Jet Li ve Jason Statham / The One (2001)

Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 6

Jason Statham / Mean Machine (2001)

Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 7

Jason Statham ve Jean-Marie Paris / The Transporter (2002)

Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 8

Charlize Theron, Mark Wahlberg ve Jason Statham / The Italian Job (2003)

Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 9

Jason Statham (2003)

Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 10

Jason Statham / Cellular (2004)

Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 11

Jason Statham ve Kate Nauta / Transporter 2 (2005)

Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 12

Jason Statham / London (2005)

Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 13

Jason Statham / Revolver (2005)

Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 14

Ryan Phillippe ve Jason Statham / Chaos (2005)

Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 15

Jason Statham, Glenn Howerton, Brian Swibel ve Donnie Smith / Crank (2006)

Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 16

Leelee Sobieski, Jason Statham, Mike Dopud, Ron Selmour ve Brian White / In the Name of the King: A Dungeon Siege Tale (2007)

Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 17

Jason Statham / War (2007)

Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 18

Jason Statham / The Bank Job (2008)

Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 19

Jason Statham / Death Race (2008

Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 20

Jason Statham / Transporter 3 (2008)

Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 21

Mickey Rourke, Jason Statham ve Ray Winstone at an event for The Wrestler (2008)

Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 22

Amy Smart ve Jason Statham / Crank: High Voltage (2009)

Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 23

Jason Statham / 13 (2010)

Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 24

Jennifer Lopez ve Jason Statham

Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 25

Jason Statham ve Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 26

Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham ve Randy Couture / The Expendables (2010)

Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 27

Jason Statham / The Mechanic (2011)

Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 28

Jason Statham / Blitz (2011)

Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 29

Jason Statham / Killer Elite (2011)

Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 30

Jason Statham (2012)

Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 31

Jason Statham / Safe (2012)

Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 32

Jason Statham ve Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 33

Jason Statham / The Expendables 2 (2012)

Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 34

Jason Statham / Furious 6 (2013)

Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 35

Winona Ryder, Jason Statham, Kate Bosworth, ve James Franco (2013)

Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 36

Jason Statham / Parker (2013)

Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 37

Jason Statham / Hummingbird (2013)

Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 38

Jude Law, Jason Statham, Rose Byrne ve 50 Cent

Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 39

Jason Statham ve Izabela Vidovic / Homefront (2013)

Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 40

Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham ve Randy Couture / The Expendables 3 (2014)

Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 41

Jason Statham  (2014)

Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 42

Jason Statham / Wild Card (2015)

Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 43

Jason Statham ve Melissa McCarthy / Spy (2015)

Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 44

Jason Statham (2015)

Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 45

Jason Statham / Furious Seven (2015)

Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 46

Jason Statham ve Rosie Huntington-Whiteley / The Oscars (2015)

Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 47

Jason Statham / Mechanic: Resurrection (2016)

Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 48

Jason Statham, Paul Feig ve Melissa McCarthy / 73rd Golden Globe Awards (2016)

Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 49

Jason Statham ve David Dman Escobar / The Fate of the Furious (2017)

Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 50

Jason Statham (2017)

Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 51

Jason Statham ve Bingbing Li /  The Meg (2018)

Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 52

Jason Statham ve Dwayne Johnson / Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019)

Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 53

Jason Statham / Wrath of Man (2021)

