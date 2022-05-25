Christian Bale yeni Thor filminde tanınmaz halde

DC Comics’in yeni Thor filmi 'Thor: Love and Thunder’da (Thor: Aşk ve Gök Gürültüsü) Gorr the God Butcher karakterine hayat veren Christian Bale, rolü için yapılan makyajıyla tanınmaz halde. İngiliz oyuncu, filmin yayınlanan ilk fragmanında, büründüğü korkutucu karakteriyle ilk kez görüldü ve büyük değişimiyle hayranlarını şaşırttı. 8 Temmuz'da vizyona girecek film, akla diğer filmlerdeki dikkat çekici dönüşümleri getirdi. İşte rolleri için dikkat çekici değişime giren oyuncular ve rolleri...

Haberler - ntv.com.tr 25.05.2022 - 12:14 | Son Güncelleme : 25.05.2022 - 12:24

Karakter: Gorr the God Butcher

Thor: Love and Thunder, 2022

Christian Bale

Karakter: Tammy Faye Bakker

The Eyes Of Tammy Faye, 2021

Jessica Chastain

Karakter: Mystique

X-Men: First Class, 2011

Jennifer Lawrence

Karakter: Red Skull

Captain America: The First Avenger, 2011

Hugo Weaving

Karakter: Mr. Wong

Norbit, 2007

Eddie Murphy

Karakter: Gamora

Guardians of the Galaxy, 2014

Zoe Saldana

Karakter: Hulk

The Avengers, 2012

Mark Ruffalo

Karakter: Deadpool

Deadpool, 2016

Ryan Reynolds

Karakter: Bane

The Dark Knight Rises, 2012

Tom Hardy

Karakter: The Phantom of the Opera

The Phantom of the Opera, 2004

Gerard Butler

Karakter: Vision

Avengers: Age of Ultron, 2015

Paul Bettany

Karakter: Marv

Sin City, 2005

Mickey Rourke

Karakter: Nebula

Guardians of the Galaxy, 2014

Karen Gillan

Karakter: Hellboy

Hellboy, 2004

Ron Perlman

Karakter: Enchantress

Suicide Squad, 2016

Cara Delevingne

Karakter: Lili Elbe

The Danish Girl, 2015

Eddie Redmayne

Karakter: Lamia

Stardust, 2007

Michelle Pfeiffer

Karakter: Dracula

Bram Stoker’s Dracula, 1992

Gary Oldman

Karakter: Beast

X-Men: Days of Future Past, 2014

Nicholas Hoult

