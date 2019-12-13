Neo ile John Wick karşılaşacak, Keanu Reeves kazanacak

15 yaşında Wolfboy adlı oyunla Toronto'da oyunculuk kariyerine başlayan; ilk filmi Youngblood'ın ardından Speed, Devil's Advocate, Matrix ve John Wick gibi unutulmaz filmlere imza atan Keanu Reeves dünya gündemine oturdu. Kanadalı aktörün konuşulma nedeni ise Warner Bros'un önceki gün yaptığı açıklama. Buna göre başrollerinde Reeves’in oynadığı Matrix 4 ve John Wick 4 filmlerinin aynı gün, yani 21 Mayıs 2021 tarihinde vizyona girecek. Yani Neo ile John Wick gişede karşı karşıya gelecek ve sonuç ne olursa olsun Keanu Reeves 2021'e damga vuracak. 55 yaşındaki oyuncunun hayranları ise şimdiden önce hangi filme gidecekleri konusunda tartışmaya başladı. Polemikler 21 Mayıs'ın Dünya Keanu Reeves günü (Keanu Reeves Day) ilan edilmesiyle son buldu. İşte dünden bugüne dünyanın konuştuğu adam Keanu Reeves...

Keanu Reeves / Youngblood (1986)

Keanu Reeves ve Olivia d'Abo / Flying (1986)

The Brotherhood of Justice (1986)

Keanu Reeves ve Ione Skye / River's Edge (1986)

Keanu Reeves ve Jill Schoelen / Babes in Toyland (1986)

Keanu Reeves / The Night Before (1988)

Keanu Reeves / Permanent Record (1988)

Keanu Reeves / The Prince of Pennsylvania (1988)

Keanu Reeves ve John Malkovich /  Dangerous Liaisons (1988)

Keanu Reeves ve Alex Winter / Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989)

Keanu Reeves / Parenthood (1989)

Keanu Reeves ve William Hurt / I Love You to Death (1990)

Keanu Reeves ve Barbara Hershey / Tune in Tomorrow... (1990)

Keanu Reeves / Point Break (1991)

Keanu Reeves ve Alex Winter / Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey (1991)

River Phoenix ve Keanu Reeves / My Own Private Idaho (1991)

Gary Oldman ve Keanu Reeves / Dracula (1992)

Keanu Reeves / Much Ado About Nothing (1993)

Keanu Reeves / Even Cowgirls Get the Blues (1993)

Keanu Reeves / Little Buddha (1993)

Sandra Bullock ve Keanu Reeves / Speed (1994)

Keanu Reeves / Johnny Mnemonic (1995)

Keanu Reeves / A Walk in the Clouds (1995)

Keanu Reeves / Chain Reaction (1996)

Dan Aykroyd, Keanu Reeves ve Vincent D'Onofrio / Feeling Minnesota (1996)

Al Pacino ve Keanu Reeves / The Devil's Advocate (1997)

Keanu Reeves ve Carrie-Anne Moss / The Matrix (1999)

Keanu Reeves / The Replacements (2000)

Keanu Reeves / The Watcher (2000)

Keanu Reeves ve Hilary Swank / The Gift (2000)

Keanu Reeves ve Charlize Theron / Sweet November (2001)

Keanu Reeves ve Michael B. Jordan / Hard Ball (2001)

Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss ve Harold Perrineau in The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

Keanu Reeves ve Hugo Weaving / The Matrix Revolutions (2003)

Jack Nicholson ve Keanu Reeves / Something's Gotta Give (2003)

Keanu Reeves ve Lou Taylor Pucci / Thumbsucker (2005)

Keanu Reeves ve Rachel Weisz / Constantine (2005)

Keanu Reeves / A Scanner Darkly (2006)

Sandra Bullock ve Keanu Reeves / The Lake House (2006)

Keanu Reeves / Street Kings (2008)

Keanu Reeves / The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)

Keanu Reeves ve Robin Wright / The Private Lives of Pippa Lee (2009)

Keanu Reeves ve James Caan / Henry's Crime (2010)

Keanu Reeves, Bojana Novakovic ve Adelaide Clemens / Generation Um... (2012)

Keanu Reeves / Man of Tai Chi (2013)

Keanu Reeves / 47 Ronin (2013)

Keanu Reeves / John Wick (2014)

Keanu Reeves, Ana de Armas ve Lorenza Izzo / Knock Knock (2015)

Keanu Reeves / Exposed (2016)

Keanu Reeves / The Whole Truth (2016)

Keanu Reeves / The Neon Demon (2016)

Keanu Reeves / To the Bone (2017)

Keanu Reeves / John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017)

Keanu Reeves /Siberia (2018)

Keanu Reeves / John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum (2019)

