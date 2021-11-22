Scarlett Johansson 27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı

BAFTA ödülü sahibi Danimarka asıllı Amerikalı oyuncu Scarlett Johansson 10 yaşında North filmiyle başladığı kariyerinde Atlara Fısıldayan Adam'daki rolü ile çıkış yakaladı. Daha sonra Hayalet Dünyası, Bir Konuşabilse ve İnci Küpeli Kız gibi filmlerde rol alan Johansson Marvel Evreni'nde canlandırdığı Kara Dul rolüyle (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow) dünya çapında üne kavuştu. Yönetmen Woody Allen'ın favori oyuncularından biri olan aktris 22 Kasım 2021 itibariye 37. yaşını kutluyor. İşte 27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaşan Scarlett Johansson'ın imza attığı filmler...

Haberler

Scarlett Johansson 27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 1

Scarlett Johansson / North (1994)

Scarlett Johansson 27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 2

Kate Capshaw ve Scarlett Johansson / Just Cause (1995)

Scarlett Johansson 27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 3

Scarlett Johansson ve Aleksa Palladino / Manny & Lo (1996)

Scarlett Johansson 27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 4

Scarlett Johansson / If Lucy Fell (1996)

Scarlett Johansson 27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 5

Robert Redford ve Scarlett Johansson / The Horse Whisperer (1998)

Scarlett Johansson 27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 6

Scarlett Johansson / Ghost World (2001)

Scarlett Johansson 27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 7

Matt Czuchry, Scarlett Johansson ve Scott Terra / Eight Legged Freaks (2002)

Scarlett Johansson 27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 8

Scarlett Johansson / Lost in Translation (2003)

Scarlett Johansson 27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 9

Scarlett Johansson / Girl with a Pearl Earring (2003)

Scarlett Johansson 27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 10

Scarlett Johansson ve Bryan Greenberg / The Perfect Score (2004)

Scarlett Johansson 27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 11

Scarlett Johansson / A Love Song for Bobby Long (2004)

Scarlett Johansson 27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 12

Scarlett Johansson / A Good Woman (2004)

Scarlett Johansson 27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 13

Scarlett Johansson / Match Point (2005)

Scarlett Johansson 27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 14

Scarlett Johansson / The Island (2005)

Scarlett Johansson 27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 15

Scarlett Johansson / Scoop (2006)

Scarlett Johansson 27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 16

Scarlett Johansson / The Black Dahlia (2006)

Scarlett Johansson 27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 17

Scarlett Johansson / The Prestige (2006)

Scarlett Johansson 27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 18

Laura Linney ve Scarlett Johansson / The Nanny Diaries (2007)

Scarlett Johansson 27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 19

Scarlett Johansson / The Other Boleyn Girl (2008)

Scarlett Johansson 27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 20

Woody Allen, Javier Bardem, Penélope Cruz ve  Scarlett Johansson / Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008)

Scarlett Johansson 27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 21

Scarlett Johansson / The Spirit (2008)

Scarlett Johansson 27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 22

Scarlett Johansson / He's Just Not That Into You (2009)

Scarlett Johansson 27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 23

Scarlett Johansson / Iron Man 2 (2010)

Scarlett Johansson 27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 24

Scarlett Johansson / We Bought a Zoo (2011)

Scarlett Johansson 27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 25

Scarlett Johansson / The Avengers (2012)

Scarlett Johansson 27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 26

Scarlett Johansson / Hitchcock (2012)

Scarlett Johansson 27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 27

Scarlett Johansson / Don Jon (2013)

Scarlett Johansson 27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 28

Scarlett Johansson / Under the Skin (2013)

Scarlett Johansson 27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 29

Scarlett Johansson / Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Scarlett Johansson 27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 30

Scarlett Johansson / Lucy (2014)

Scarlett Johansson 27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 31

Scarlett Johansson / Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Scarlett Johansson 27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 32

Josh Brolin ve Scarlett Johansson / Hail, Caesar! (2016)

Scarlett Johansson 27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 33

Scarlett Johansson / Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Scarlett Johansson 27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 34

Scarlett Johansson / Ghost in the Shell (2017)

Scarlett Johansson 27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 35

Scarlett Johansson ve Kate McKinnon / Rough Night (2017)

Scarlett Johansson 27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 36

Scarlett Johansson ve Danai Gurira / Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Scarlett Johansson 27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 37

Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver ve  Azhy Robertson / Marriage Story (2019)

Scarlett Johansson 27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 38

Scarlett Johansson / Jojo Rabbit (2019)

Scarlett Johansson 27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 39

Scarlett Johansson ve Florence Pugh / Black Widow (2021)

SANAT HABERLERİ

DAHA FAZLA GÖSTER