Cadılar Bayramı için ilham alabileceğiniz film ve dizi kostümleri

Her yıl farklı kostümler giyerek ve çeşitli etkinliklerle 31 Ekim'de dünya çapında kutlanan Cadılar Bayramı'na (Halloween) bugün sona eriyor. İşte Cadılar Bayramı için kostüm önerileri...

Zazie Beetz / Deadpool 2 (2018)

Jessica Parker Kennedy / The Flash (2014)

JoJo Whilden / Pose (2018)

Johnny Depp ve Poppy Corby-Tuech / Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018)

Willa Holland / Arrow (2012)

Gustaf Skarsgard / Vikings (2013)

Helen Mirren / The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (2018)

Jack Black / The House with a Clock in Its Walls (2018)

Kiernan Shipka / Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018)

Claire Foy / The Girl in the Spider's Web (2018)

Robin Hood (2018)

Thandie Newton / Westworld (2016)

Ben Mendelsohn / Robin Hood (2018)

Mark Harelik / Preacher (2016)

The Haunting of Hill House (2018)

Florence Kasumba, Danai Gurira ve Sydelle Noel / Black Panther (2018)

Katheryn Winnick / Vikings (2013)

Indya Moore / Pose (2018)

David Ramsey / Arrow (2012)

Krysten Ritter / Jessica Jones (2015)

Emily Blunt / Mary Poppins Returns (2018)

Caitriona Balfe / Outlander (2014)

Malcolm Barrett, W. Earl Brown, Joseph Gilgun, Pip Torrens, Ruth Negga ve Tom Brooke / Preacher (2016)

Martha Higareda ve Joel Kinnaman / Altered Carbon (2018)

Lyrica Okano / Runaways (2017)

Keira Knightley ve Mackenzie Foy / The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (2018)

Tilda Swinton / Suspiria (2018)

Omari Hardwick / Sorry to Bother You (2018)

The Mandalorian

Zach Galifianakis / A Wrinkle in Time (2018)

Eddie Redmayne / Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018)

Lena Waithe / Ready Player One (2018)

James Marsden, Evan Rachel Wood ve Talulah Riley / Westworld (2016)

Ever Carradine, Brittany Ishibashi, James Marsters ve James Yaegashi / Runaways (2017)

Winston Duke / Black Panther (2018)

Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Wong ve Benedict Cumberbatch / Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Sonequa Martin-Green / Star Trek: Discovery (2017)

Cress Williams / Black Lightning (2018)

Lore (2017)

Damian Maffei, Lea Enslin ve Emma Bellomy/  The Strangers: Prey at Night (2018)

Michelle Yeoh / Star Trek: Discovery (2017)

Helen Mirren / Winchester (2018)

Billy Porter / Pose (2018)

Simon Merrells ve Tom Cullen / Knightfall (2017)

Alden Ehrenreich ve Joonas Suotamo / Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)

Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey ve Mindy Kaling / A Wrinkle in Time (2018)

Paul Rudd ve Evangeline Lilly/ Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

Thandie Newton, Simon Quarterman ve Rodrigo Santoro / Westworld (2016)

Angela Bassett, Florence Kasumba ve Letitia Wright / Black Panther (2018)

Chadwick Boseman / Black Panther (2018)

Sam Heughan / Outlander (2014)

Mark Hamill ve  Tom Cullen / Knightfall (2017)

Florence Pugh / The Little Drummer Girl (2018)

Jason Momoa / Aquaman (2018)

Alison Brie / GLOW (2017)

Win Morisaki / Ready Player One (2018)

