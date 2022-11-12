 Lisede bile zirvedeydi: 40. yaşını kutlayan Anne Hathaway'in en iyi filmleri | N-Life

Lisede bile zirvedeydi: 40. yaşını kutlayan Anne Hathaway'in en iyi filmleri

Lise öğrencisiyken Once Upon a Mattress adlı tiyatro oyunundaki oyunculuğuyla liseli bir kadın oyuncu tarafından sergilenilen en iyi oyunculuk için Paper Mill Playhouse Yükselen Yıldız adaylığı kazanan Anne Hathaway, 1999'da Get Real dizisiyle oyunculuk hayatına adım attı. Racher Evleniyor ve Sefiller filmlerindeki performanslarıyla kariyerinde zirve yapan, Amerikalı oyuncu, People dergisi tarafından 'En güzel 50 insan' arasında gösterildi. Kariyeri boyuncu En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu Oscar'ı dahil sayısız ödül kazanan Anne Hathaway bugün 40. doğum gününü kutluyor. İşte Hathaway'in öğrencilikten Hollywood yıldızlığına uzanan kariyerinde imza attığı filmler...

Debrah Farentino, Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg, Eric Christian Olsen, Christina Pickles, ve Jon Tenney / Get Real (1999)

Heather Matarazzo, Anne Hathaway ve Mandy Moore / The Princess Diaries (2001)

Anne Hathaway / The Other Side of Heaven (2001)

Anne Hathaway / Nicholas Nickleby (2002)

Anne Hathaway / Ella Enchanted (2004)

Anne Hathaway ve Chris Pine / The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004)

Anne Hathaway ve Bijou Phillips / Havoc (2005)

Anne Hathaway / Brokeback Mountain (2005)

Anne Hathaway / The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Anne Hathaway ve Lucy Cohu / Becoming Jane (2007)

Anne Hathaway / Get Smart (2008)

Anne Hathaway ve Tunde Adebimpe / Rachel Getting Married (2008)

Anne Hathaway / Passengers (2008)

Anne Hathaway ve Kate Hudson / Bride Wars (2008)

Anne Hathaway ve Kate Hudson / Bride Wars (2009)

Anne Hathaway ve Topher Grace / Valentine's Day (2010)

Anne Hathaway / Alice in Wonderland (2010)

Anne Hathaway ve Jake Gyllenhaal / Love & Other Drugs (2010)

Anne Hathaway / One Day (2011)

Anne Hathaway / Rio (2011)

Anne Hathaway / The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

Anne Hathaway / Les Miserables (2012)

Anne Hathaway and Jennifer Lawrence

Anne Hathaway ve Channing Tatum / Don Jon (2013)

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway / Song One (2014)

Anne Hathaway / Interstellar (2014)

Russell Crowe ve Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway / Apple Store Soho 2015

Anne Hathaway / The Intern (2015)

Anne Hathaway ve Mia Wasikowska / Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016)

Anne Hathaway / Alice Through The Looking Glass / 2016

Anne Hathaway / Vanity Fair Oscar Partisi (2016)

Anne Hathaway / Colossal (2016)

Anne Hathaway / Ocean's Eight (2018)

Matthew McConaughey ve Anne Hathaway / Serenity (2018)

Anne Hathaway / The Hustle (2019)

Anne Hathaway ve Gary Carr / Modern Love (2019)

Anne Hathaway / The Last Thing He Wanted (2020)

Anne Hathaway, Josette Simon ve Orla O'Rourke / The Witches (2020)

