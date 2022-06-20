Nicole Kidman'ın 55. yaşına özel 55 filmi

Haberler | 20.06.2022 - 09:43

Oscar ödüllü Avustralyalı oyuncu Nicole Kidman, sinema kariyerine henüz 16 yaşındayken adım attı. Yeteneğini Flirting, Far And Away, My Life, Portrait Of A Lady gibi birçok filmle gösterdi. Özellikle Bir Kadının Portresi (Portrait Of A Lady) filmi ile yüzünün eski kadın profillerine çok uygun olduğunu kanıtladı. Moulin Rouge (Kırmızı Değirmen) filmiyle hem sesinin güzelliğini hem de oyunculuk yeteneğini bir kez daha gösterip ilk defa Oscar'a aday gösterilse de ödülü, Saatler (The Hours) filmindeki Virginia Woolf karakteriyle aldı. Böylece En İyi Kadın Oyuncu Oscar'ını kazanan ilk Avustralyalı oyuncu oldu. İşte 55 yaşındaki oyuncunun kariyeri boyuncu imza attığı filmler...

Nicole Kidman'ın 55. yaşına özel 55 filmi - 1

Nicole Kidman / BMX Bandits (1983)

Nicole Kidman'ın 55. yaşına özel 55 filmi - 2

Nicole Kidman / Windrider (1986)

Nicole Kidman'ın 55. yaşına özel 55 filmi - 3

Nicole Kidman / Vietnam (1987)

Nicole Kidman'ın 55. yaşına özel 55 filmi - 4

Nicole Kidman / Dead Calm (1989)

Nicole Kidman'ın 55. yaşına özel 55 filmi - 5

Nicole Kidman / Bangkok Hilton (1989)

Nicole Kidman'ın 55. yaşına özel 55 filmi - 6

Tom Cruise ve Nicole Kidman / Days of Thunder (1990)

Nicole Kidman'ın 55. yaşına özel 55 filmi - 7

Nicole Kidman / Billy Bathgate (1991)

Nicole Kidman'ın 55. yaşına özel 55 filmi - 8

Tom Cruise ve Nicole Kidman / Far and Away (1992)

Nicole Kidman'ın 55. yaşına özel 55 filmi - 9

Nicole Kidman / Malice (1993)

Nicole Kidman'ın 55. yaşına özel 55 filmi - 10

Nicole Kidman / My Life (1993)

Nicole Kidman'ın 55. yaşına özel 55 filmi - 11

Nicole Kidman / To Die For (1995)

Nicole Kidman'ın 55. yaşına özel 55 filmi - 12

Nicole Kidman ve Val Kilmer / Batman Forever (1995)

Nicole Kidman'ın 55. yaşına özel 55 filmi - 13

Nicole Kidman / The Portrait of a Lady (1996)

Nicole Kidman'ın 55. yaşına özel 55 filmi - 14

George Clooney ve Nicole Kidman / The Peacemaker (1997)

Nicole Kidman'ın 55. yaşına özel 55 filmi - 15

Nicole Kidman ve Goran Visnjic / Practical Magic (1998)

Nicole Kidman'ın 55. yaşına özel 55 filmi - 16

Nicole Kidman / Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

Nicole Kidman'ın 55. yaşına özel 55 filmi - 17

Nicole Kidman / Moulin Rouge! (2001)

Nicole Kidman'ın 55. yaşına özel 55 filmi - 18

Nicole Kidman ve Fionnula Flanagan / The Others (2001)

Nicole Kidman'ın 55. yaşına özel 55 filmi - 19

Nicole Kidman ve Ben Chaplin / Birthday Girl (2001)

Nicole Kidman'ın 55. yaşına özel 55 filmi - 20

Nicole Kidman / The Hours (2002)

Nicole Kidman'ın 55. yaşına özel 55 filmi - 21

Nicole Kidman / Dogville (2003)

Nicole Kidman'ın 55. yaşına özel 55 filmi - 22

Nicole Kidman / Cold Mountain (2003)

Nicole Kidman'ın 55. yaşına özel 55 filmi - 23

Nicole Kidman / The Stepford Wives (2004)

Nicole Kidman'ın 55. yaşına özel 55 filmi - 24

Nicole Kidman / Birth (2004)

Nicole Kidman'ın 55. yaşına özel 55 filmi - 25

Nicole Kidman ve Sean Penn / The Interpreter (2005)

Nicole Kidman'ın 55. yaşına özel 55 filmi - 26

Nicole Kidman / Bewitched (2005)

Nicole Kidman'ın 55. yaşına özel 55 filmi - 27

Nicole Kidman / Fur: An Imaginary Portrait of Diane Arbus (2006)

Nicole Kidman'ın 55. yaşına özel 55 filmi - 28

Nicole Kidman / The Invasion (2007)

Nicole Kidman'ın 55. yaşına özel 55 filmi - 29

Nicole Kidman / The Golden Compass (2007)

Nicole Kidman'ın 55. yaşına özel 55 filmi - 30

Nicole Kidman / Australia (2008)

Nicole Kidman'ın 55. yaşına özel 55 filmi - 31

Nicole Kidman ve  Daniel Day-Lewis / Nine (2009)

Nicole Kidman'ın 55. yaşına özel 55 filmi - 32

Nicole Kidman / Rabbit Hole (2010)c

Nicole Kidman'ın 55. yaşına özel 55 filmi - 33

Nicole Kidman ve Keith Urban / Just Go with It (2011)

Nicole Kidman'ın 55. yaşına özel 55 filmi - 34

Nicole Kidman ve Cam Gigandet / Trespass (2011)

Nicole Kidman'ın 55. yaşına özel 55 filmi - 35

Nicole Kidman, Matthew McConaughey, David Oyelowo ve Zac Efron / The Paperboy (2012)

Nicole Kidman'ın 55. yaşına özel 55 filmi - 36

Nicole Kidman / Hemingway & Gellhorn (2012)

Nicole Kidman'ın 55. yaşına özel 55 filmi - 37

Nicole Kidman ve Mia Wasikowska / Stoker (2013)

Nicole Kidman'ın 55. yaşına özel 55 filmi - 38

Colin Firth ve Nicole Kidman / The Railway Man (2013)

Nicole Kidman'ın 55. yaşına özel 55 filmi - 39

Nicole Kidman / Grace of Monaco (2014)

Nicole Kidman'ın 55. yaşına özel 55 filmi - 40

Nicole Kidman / Before I Go to Sleep (2014)

Nicole Kidman'ın 55. yaşına özel 55 filmi - 41

Nicole Kidman ve Joseph Fiennes / Strangerland (2015)

Nicole Kidman'ın 55. yaşına özel 55 filmi - 42

Nicole Kidman / Queen of the Desert (2015)

Nicole Kidman'ın 55. yaşına özel 55 filmi - 43

Nicole Kidman, Christopher Walken ve Maryann Plunkett / The Family Fang (2015)

Nicole Kidman'ın 55. yaşına özel 55 filmi - 44

Nicole Kidman in Secret in Their Eyes (2015)

Nicole Kidman'ın 55. yaşına özel 55 filmi - 45

Nicole Kidman / Genius (2016)

Nicole Kidman'ın 55. yaşına özel 55 filmi - 46

Nicole Kidman / Lion (2016)

Nicole Kidman'ın 55. yaşına özel 55 filmi - 47

Nicole Kidman / How to Talk to Girls at Parties (2017)

Nicole Kidman'ın 55. yaşına özel 55 filmi - 48

Nicole Kidman / The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)

Nicole Kidman'ın 55. yaşına özel 55 filmi - 49

Nicole Kidman / The Beguiled (2017)

Nicole Kidman'ın 55. yaşına özel 55 filmi - 50

Nicole Kidman ve Bryan Cranston / The Upside (2017)

Nicole Kidman'ın 55. yaşına özel 55 filmi - 51

Nicole Kidman / Big Little Lies (2017)

Nicole Kidman'ın 55. yaşına özel 55 filmi - 52

Nicole Kidman, Boyd Gaines ve Oakes Fegley / The Goldfinch (2019)

Nicole Kidman'ın 55. yaşına özel 55 filmi - 53

Nicole Kidman / Bombshell (2019)

Nicole Kidman'ın 55. yaşına özel 55 filmi - 54


Nicole Kidman / The Undoing (2020)

Nicole Kidman'ın 55. yaşına özel 55 filmi - 55

Nicole Kidman / Ricardo'ları Canlandırmak (2021)

N-LIFE HABERLERİ

DAHA FAZLA GÖSTER