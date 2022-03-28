Oscar'a skandalla damga vuran Will Smith'in en iyi filmleri

Aldığı burs tekliflerini değerlendirip üniversiteye gitmek yerine rap kariyerini tercih eden Will Smith, 1998'de Grammy ödülü kazanmasına rağmen ekonomik olarak müzikten zarar edince oyunculuğa adım attı. 1993'te Six Degrees Of Separation ile başlayan kariyerinde; sayısız filmde oynayan Smith, arka arkaya sekiz filmi 100 milyon doların üzerinde gelir elde eden tek aktör olarak Guinness Rekorlar Kitabı'na girmeyi başardı. Kariyerinde dört kez Altın Küre ödülü, iki kez Akademi Ödülü ve dört kez Grammy ödülüne kazanan Will Smith bu kez Akademi Ödülleri’ne bir yenisini daha eklediği törenle gündemde. Bu yıl 94'üncüsü düzenlenen Oscar Ödülleri’nde sunucu Chris Rock'a eşiye ilgili espriler yaptığı gerekçesiyle tokat atan Will Smith’in ödülünün alınıp alınmayacağı merak konusu. İşte King Richard ile en iyi erkek oyuncu ödülünü kazanan yaptığı skandalla geceye damga vuran Will Smith'in imza attığı filmler...

Will Smith ve Mayim Bialik / Blossom (1990)

Will Smith, Sean Astin, Ricki Lake ve James Le Gros / Where the Day Takes You (1992)

Whoopi Goldberg, Will Smith ve Ted Danson / Made / America (1993)

Will Smith, Stockard Channing ve Donald Sutherland / Six Degrees of Separation (1993)

Will Smith ve Martin Lawrence / Bad Boys (1995)

Will Smith / The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (1990)

Will Smith, Vivica A. Fox ve Ross Bagley / Independence Day (1996)

Tommy Lee Jones ve Will Smith / Men in Black (1997)

Will Smith / Enemy of the State (1998)

Salma Hayek, Kevin Kline ve Will Smith / Wild Wild West (1999)

Will Smith, Charlize Theron ve Matt Damon / The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)

Will Smith, Jamie Foxx ve Ron Silver / Ali (2001)

Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith ve Tony Shalhoub / Men in Black II (2002)

Will Smith ve Martin Lawrence / Bad Boys II (2003)

Will Smith / I, Robot (2004)

Will Smith ve Kevin James / Hitch (2005)

Will Smith / The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Will Smith ve Abbey / I Am Legend (2007)

Will Smith ve Jason Bateman / Hancock (2008)

Will Smith / Seven Pounds (2008)

Will Smith / Men in Black 3 (2012)

Will Smith ve Jaden Smith / After Earth (2013)

Will Smith / Winter's Tale (2014)

Will Smith ve Margot Robbie / Focus (2015)

Will Smith ve Alec Baldwin / Concussion (2015)

Will Smith / Suicide Squad (2016)

Will Smith ve Helen Mirren / Collateral Beauty (2016)

Will Smith ve Joel Edgerton / Bright (2017)

Will Smith ve Mena Massoud / Aladdin (2019)

Will Smith / Gemini Man (2019)

Will Smith ve Martin Lawrence / Bad Boys for Life (2020)

Will Smith, Saniyya Sidney ve Demi Singleton / King Richard (2021)

