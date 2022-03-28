Oscar'a skandalla damga vuran Will Smith'in en iyi filmleri

Haberler |
Will Smith ve Mayim Bialik / Blossom (1990)
Will Smith, Sean Astin, Ricki Lake ve James Le Gros / Where the Day Takes You (1992)
Whoopi Goldberg, Will Smith ve Ted Danson / Made / America (1993)
Will Smith, Stockard Channing ve Donald Sutherland / Six Degrees of Separation (1993)
Will Smith ve Martin Lawrence / Bad Boys (1995)
Will Smith / The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (1990)
Will Smith, Vivica A. Fox ve Ross Bagley / Independence Day (1996)
Tommy Lee Jones ve Will Smith / Men in Black (1997)
Will Smith / Enemy of the State (1998)
Salma Hayek, Kevin Kline ve Will Smith / Wild Wild West (1999)
Will Smith, Charlize Theron ve Matt Damon / The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)
Will Smith, Jamie Foxx ve Ron Silver / Ali (2001)
Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith ve Tony Shalhoub / Men in Black II (2002)
Will Smith ve Martin Lawrence / Bad Boys II (2003)
Will Smith / I, Robot (2004)
Will Smith ve Kevin James / Hitch (2005)
Will Smith / The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)
Will Smith ve Abbey / I Am Legend (2007)
Will Smith ve Jason Bateman / Hancock (2008)
Will Smith / Seven Pounds (2008)
Will Smith / Men in Black 3 (2012)
Will Smith ve Jaden Smith / After Earth (2013)
Will Smith / Winter's Tale (2014)
Will Smith ve Margot Robbie / Focus (2015)
Will Smith ve Alec Baldwin / Concussion (2015)
Will Smith / Suicide Squad (2016)
Will Smith ve Helen Mirren / Collateral Beauty (2016)
Will Smith ve Joel Edgerton / Bright (2017)
Will Smith ve Mena Massoud / Aladdin (2019)
Will Smith / Gemini Man (2019)
Will Smith ve Martin Lawrence / Bad Boys for Life (2020)
Will Smith, Saniyya Sidney ve Demi Singleton / King Richard (2021)