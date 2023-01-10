Sinema tarihinde Altın Küre kazanan filmler

Oscar’ın habercisi olarak görülen ve Hollywood Foreign Press Association (Hollywood Yabancı Basın Birliği) tarafından her yıl verilen Altın Küre (Golden Globe) Ödülleri sinema ve televizyonun en iyi yapımlarını seçmeye devam ediyor. Peki ama tarihte hangi filmler bu ödülleri kazandı? İşte Altın Küre Ödül Törenleri'nde En İyi Film Ödülü kazanan filmler....

Vincent Price ve Jennifer Jones / The Song of Bernadette (1943)

Bing Crosby, Fortunio Bonanova, Frank McHugh, Risë Stevens ve Carl Alfalfa Switzer / Going My Way (1944)

Ray Milland / The Lost Weekend (1945)

Dana Andrews, Hoagy Carmichael, Roman Bohnen, Lester Dorr, Fredric March, ve Harold Russell / The Best Years of Our Lives (1946)

Gregory Peck ve Dorothy McGuire / Gentleman's Agreement (1947)

Humphrey Bogart, Tim Holt ve Walter Huston / The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948)

Lew Ayres ve Jane Wyman / Johnny Belinda (1948)

Broderick Crawford, Walter Burke, John Ireland ve Shepperd Strudwick / All the King's Men (1949)

Gloria Swanson / Sunset Blvd. (1950)

Gene Kelly ve Leslie Caron / An American in Paris (1951)

Elizabeth Taylor ve Montgomery Clift / A Place in the Sun (1951)

Charlton Heston, James Stewart ve Cornel Wilde in The Greatest Show on Earth (1952)

Susan Hayward / With a Song in My Heart (1952)

Richard Burton ve Betta St. John / The Robe (1953)

Marlon Brando / On the Waterfront (1954)

Harry Belafonte ve Dorothy Dandridge / Carmen Jones (1954)

James Dean / East of Eden (1955)

Marlon Brando, Frank Sinatra, Jean Simmons ve Vivian Blaine / Guys and Dolls (1955)

David Niven, Shirley MacLaine, Cantinflas ve Robert Newton / Around the World in 80 Days (1956)

Alec Guinness, William Holden ve Jack Hawkins / The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957)

Gene Kelly ve Kay Kendall / Les Girls (1957)

Tony Curtis ve Sidney Poitier / The Defiant Ones (1958)

Rosalind Russell / Auntie Mame (1958)

Charlton Heston ve Stephen Boyd / Ben-Hur (1959)

Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis ve Jack Lemmon / Some Like It Hot (1959)

Kirk Douglas, Laurence Olivier, Nina Foch, John Dall ve Woody Strode / Spartacus (1960)

Jack Lemmon ve Shirley MacLaine / The Apartment (1960)

David Niven ve Gregory Peck / The Guns of Navarone (1961)

Alec Guinness ve Rosalind Russell / A Majority of One (1961)

Peter O'Toole / Lawrence of Arabia (1962)

Doris Day ve Cary Grant / That Touch of Mink (1962)

Romy Schneider, Otto Preminger, and Tom Tryon in The Cardinal (1963)

Albert Finney ve Diane Cilento / Tom Jones (1963)

Richard Burton and Peter O'Toole in Becket (1964)

Audrey Hepburn ve Wilfrid Hyde-White / My Fair Lady (1964)

Julie Christie ve Omar Sharif / Doctor Zhivago (1965)

Julie Andrews / The Sound of Music (1965)

Robert Shaw, Paul Scofield, Wendy Hiller ve Susannah York / A Man for All Seasons (1966)

Doro Merande / The Russians Are Coming the Russians Are Coming (1966)

Sidney Poitier ve Rod Steiger / In the Heat of the Night (1967)

Dustin Hoffman / The Graduate (1967)

Katharine Hepburn ve Peter O'Toole / The Lion in Winter (1968)

Mark Lester / Oliver! (1968)

Richard Burton ve Genevieve Bujold / Anne of the Thousand Days (1969)

Anthony Quinn ve Anna Magnani / The Secret of Santa Vittoria (1969)

Ali MacGraw ve Ryan O'Neal / Love Story (1970)

Donald Sutherland ve Elliott Gould / MASH (1970)

Gene Hackman, Roy Scheider ve Eddie Egan / The French Connection (1971)

Norma Crane ve Topol / Fiddler on the Roof (1971)

Marlon Brando ve Salvatore Corsitto / The Godfather (1972)

Liza Minnelli / Cabaret (1972)

Linda Blair ve Ellen Burstyn / The Exorcist (1973)

Charles Martin Smith ve Candy Clark / American Graffiti (1973)

Jack Nicholson / Chinatown (1974)

Burt Reynolds ve Harry Caesar / The Longest Yard (1974)

Jack Nicholson, Danny DeVito, Brad Dourif, Christopher Lloyd, Vincent Schiavelli ve Delos V. Smith Jr. / One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975)

Walter Matthau ve George Burns / The Sunshine Boys (1975)

Sylvester Stallone ve Carl Weathers / Rocky (1976)

Barbra Streisand ve Kris Kristofferson / A Star Is Born (1976)

Mikhail Baryshnikov ve Leslie Browne / The Turning Point (1977)

Richard Dreyfuss ve Marsha Mason / The Goodbye Girl (1977)

John Hurt ve Brad Davis / Midnight Express (1978)

Warren Beatty ve Julie Christie / Heaven Can Wait (1978)

Dustin Hoffman, Meryl Streep ve Justin Henry / Kramer vs. Kramer (1979)

Dennis Christopher ve Robyn Douglass / Breaking Away (1979)

Timothy Hutton ve Mary Tyler Moore / Ordinary People (1980)

Sissy Spacek / Coal Miner's Daughter (1980)

Henry Fonda, Katharine Hepburn ve Jane Fonda / On Golden Pond (1981)

Dudley Moore ve Liza Minnelli / Arthur (1981)

C. Thomas Howell, Henry Thomas, Robert MacNaughton, K.C. Martel, ve Pat Welsh / E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Dustin Hoffman ve Jessica Lange / Tootsie (1982)

Jack Nicholson, Shirley MacLaine ve Debra Winger / Terms of Endearment (1983)

Barbra Streisand, Amy Irving ve  Mandy Patinkin / Yentl (1983)

Tom Hulce / Amadeus (1984)

Michael Douglas ve Kathleen Turner / Romancing the Stone (1984)

Jack Nicholson ve Kathleen Turner / Prizzi's Honor (1985)

Robert Redford ve Meryl Streep / Out of Africa (1985)

Charlie Sheen, Tom Berenger ve Willem Dafoe in Platoon (1986)

Mia Farrow, Barbara Hershey ve Dianne Wiest / Hannah and Her Sisters (1986)

Richard Vuu / The Last Emperor (1987)

Geraldine Muir ve Sebastian Rice-Edwards / Hope and Glory (1987)

Tom Cruise ve Dustin Hoffman / Rain Man (1988)

Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver ve Melanie Griffith / Working Girl (1988)

Morgan Freeman / Driving Miss Daisy (1989)

Tom Cruise ve Willem Dafoe / Born on the Fourth of July (1989)

Kevin Costner / Dances with Wolves (1990)

Gérard Depardieu ve Andie MacDowell / Green Card (1990)

Warren Beatty ve Annette Bening / Bugsy (1991)

Robby Benson ve Paige O'Hara / Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Tim Robbins / The Player (1992)

Al Pacino ve Chris O'Donnell / Scent of a Woman (1992)

Liam Neeson ve Ben Kingsley / Schindler's List (1993)

Robin Williams / Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

Tom Hanks ve Sally Field / Forrest Gump (1994)

Matthew Broderick, Robert Guillaume ve Moira Kelly / The Lion King (1994)

Emma Thompson, Kate Winslet ve Gemma Jones / Sense and Sensibility (1995)

James Cromwell ve Christine Cavanaugh / Babe (1995)

Ralph Fiennes ve Kristin Scott Thomas / The English Patient (1996)

Madonna / Evita (1996)

Leonardo DiCaprio ve Kate Winslet / Titanic (1997)

Jack Nicholson ve Jill the Dog in As Good as It Gets (1997)

Tom Hanks, Giovanni Ribisi, Barry Pepper ve Tom Sizemore / Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Gwyneth Paltrow ve Joseph Fiennes / Shakespeare in Love (1998)

Thora Birch, Mena Suvari ve Wes Bentley / American Beauty (1999)

Tim Allen, Wallace Shawn, Jim Varney ve Don Rickles / Toy Story 2 (1999)

Russell Crowe ve Djimon Hounsou / Gladiator (2000)

Kate Hudson ve Patrick Fugit / Almost Famous (2000)

Russell Crowe / A Beautiful Mind (2001)

Nicole Kidman ve Ewan McGregor / Moulin Rouge! (2001)

Richard Gere ve Renee Zellweger / Chicago (2002)

Nicole Kidman / The Hours (2002)

Bill Murray ve Scarlett Johansson / Lost in Translation (2003)

Sean Astin ve Elijah Wood / The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

Reese Witherspoon ve Joaquin Phoenix / Walk the Line (2005)

Heath Ledger ve Jake Gyllenhaal / Brokeback Mountain (2005)

Beyoncé, Sharon Leal ve Anika Noni Rose / Dreamgirls (2006)

Brad Pitt / Babel (2006)

Johnny Depp ve Helena Bonham Carter / Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Keira Knightley ve James McAvoy / Atonement (2007)

Javier Bardem, Penélope Cruz ve Scarlett Johansson / Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008)

Ayush Mahesh Khedekar / Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Bradley Cooper, Zach Galifianakis ve Ed Helms / The Hangover (2009)

Avatar (2009)

Julianne Moore, Annette Bening, Mark Ruffalo, Josh Hutcherson ve Mia Wasikowska / The Kids Are All Right (2010)

Jesse Eisenberg / The Social Network (2010)

Bérénice Bejo ve Jean Dujardin / The Artist (2011)

George Clooney, Shailene Woodley ve Amara Miller / The Descendants (2011)

Hugh Jackman ve Isabelle Allen / Les Misérables (2012)

Ben Affleck / Argo (2012)

Christian Bale, Amy Adams ve Bradley Cooper / American Hustle (2013)

Chiwetel Ejiofor, Michael Fassbender ve Lupita Nyong'o / 12 Years a Slave (2013)

Ralph Fiennes, Saoirse Ronan ve Tony Revolori / The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

Ethan Hawke, Lorelei Linklater ve Ellar Coltrane / Boyhood (2014)

Matt Damon / The Martian (2015)

Leonardo DiCaprio / The Revenant (2015)

Ryan Gosling ve Emma Stone / La La Land (2016)

Mahershala Ali ve Alex R. Hibbert / Moonlight (2016)

Frances McDormand / Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017)

Laurie Metcalf ve Saoirse Ronan / Lady Bird (2017)

Viggo Mortensen ve Mahershala Ali / Green Book (2018)

Joseph Mazzello, Rami Malek ve Gwilym Lee / Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

1917 (2019)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)

Nomadland (2020)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (2020) 

West Side Story (2021)

Power of the Dog (2021)

