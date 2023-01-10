Sinema tarihinde Altın Küre kazanan filmler

Vincent Price ve Jennifer Jones / The Song of Bernadette (1943)
Bing Crosby, Fortunio Bonanova, Frank McHugh, Risë Stevens ve Carl Alfalfa Switzer / Going My Way (1944)
Ray Milland / The Lost Weekend (1945)
Dana Andrews, Hoagy Carmichael, Roman Bohnen, Lester Dorr, Fredric March, ve Harold Russell / The Best Years of Our Lives (1946)
Gregory Peck ve Dorothy McGuire / Gentleman's Agreement (1947)
Humphrey Bogart, Tim Holt ve Walter Huston / The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948)
Lew Ayres ve Jane Wyman / Johnny Belinda (1948)
Broderick Crawford, Walter Burke, John Ireland ve Shepperd Strudwick / All the King's Men (1949)
Gloria Swanson / Sunset Blvd. (1950)
Gene Kelly ve Leslie Caron / An American in Paris (1951)
Elizabeth Taylor ve Montgomery Clift / A Place in the Sun (1951)
Charlton Heston, James Stewart ve Cornel Wilde in The Greatest Show on Earth (1952)
Susan Hayward / With a Song in My Heart (1952)
Richard Burton ve Betta St. John / The Robe (1953)
Marlon Brando / On the Waterfront (1954)
Harry Belafonte ve Dorothy Dandridge / Carmen Jones (1954)
James Dean / East of Eden (1955)
Marlon Brando, Frank Sinatra, Jean Simmons ve Vivian Blaine / Guys and Dolls (1955)
David Niven, Shirley MacLaine, Cantinflas ve Robert Newton / Around the World in 80 Days (1956)
Alec Guinness, William Holden ve Jack Hawkins / The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957)
Gene Kelly ve Kay Kendall / Les Girls (1957)
Tony Curtis ve Sidney Poitier / The Defiant Ones (1958)
Rosalind Russell / Auntie Mame (1958)
Charlton Heston ve Stephen Boyd / Ben-Hur (1959)
Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis ve Jack Lemmon / Some Like It Hot (1959)
Kirk Douglas, Laurence Olivier, Nina Foch, John Dall ve Woody Strode / Spartacus (1960)
Jack Lemmon ve Shirley MacLaine / The Apartment (1960)
David Niven ve Gregory Peck / The Guns of Navarone (1961)
Alec Guinness ve Rosalind Russell / A Majority of One (1961)
Peter O'Toole / Lawrence of Arabia (1962)
Doris Day ve Cary Grant / That Touch of Mink (1962)
Romy Schneider, Otto Preminger, and Tom Tryon in The Cardinal (1963)
Albert Finney ve Diane Cilento / Tom Jones (1963)
Richard Burton and Peter O'Toole in Becket (1964)
Audrey Hepburn ve Wilfrid Hyde-White / My Fair Lady (1964)
Julie Christie ve Omar Sharif / Doctor Zhivago (1965)
Julie Andrews / The Sound of Music (1965)
Robert Shaw, Paul Scofield, Wendy Hiller ve Susannah York / A Man for All Seasons (1966)
Doro Merande / The Russians Are Coming the Russians Are Coming (1966)
Sidney Poitier ve Rod Steiger / In the Heat of the Night (1967)
Dustin Hoffman / The Graduate (1967)
Katharine Hepburn ve Peter O'Toole / The Lion in Winter (1968)
Mark Lester / Oliver! (1968)
Richard Burton ve Genevieve Bujold / Anne of the Thousand Days (1969)
Anthony Quinn ve Anna Magnani / The Secret of Santa Vittoria (1969)
Ali MacGraw ve Ryan O'Neal / Love Story (1970)
Donald Sutherland ve Elliott Gould / MASH (1970)
Gene Hackman, Roy Scheider ve Eddie Egan / The French Connection (1971)
Norma Crane ve Topol / Fiddler on the Roof (1971)
Marlon Brando ve Salvatore Corsitto / The Godfather (1972)
Liza Minnelli / Cabaret (1972)
Linda Blair ve Ellen Burstyn / The Exorcist (1973)
Charles Martin Smith ve Candy Clark / American Graffiti (1973)
Jack Nicholson / Chinatown (1974)
Burt Reynolds ve Harry Caesar / The Longest Yard (1974)
Jack Nicholson, Danny DeVito, Brad Dourif, Christopher Lloyd, Vincent Schiavelli ve Delos V. Smith Jr. / One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975)
Walter Matthau ve George Burns / The Sunshine Boys (1975)
Sylvester Stallone ve Carl Weathers / Rocky (1976)
Barbra Streisand ve Kris Kristofferson / A Star Is Born (1976)
Mikhail Baryshnikov ve Leslie Browne / The Turning Point (1977)
Richard Dreyfuss ve Marsha Mason / The Goodbye Girl (1977)
John Hurt ve Brad Davis / Midnight Express (1978)
Warren Beatty ve Julie Christie / Heaven Can Wait (1978)
Dustin Hoffman, Meryl Streep ve Justin Henry / Kramer vs. Kramer (1979)
Dennis Christopher ve Robyn Douglass / Breaking Away (1979)
Timothy Hutton ve Mary Tyler Moore / Ordinary People (1980)
Sissy Spacek / Coal Miner's Daughter (1980)
Henry Fonda, Katharine Hepburn ve Jane Fonda / On Golden Pond (1981)
Dudley Moore ve Liza Minnelli / Arthur (1981)
C. Thomas Howell, Henry Thomas, Robert MacNaughton, K.C. Martel, ve Pat Welsh / E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)
Dustin Hoffman ve Jessica Lange / Tootsie (1982)
Jack Nicholson, Shirley MacLaine ve Debra Winger / Terms of Endearment (1983)
Barbra Streisand, Amy Irving ve Mandy Patinkin / Yentl (1983)
Tom Hulce / Amadeus (1984)
Michael Douglas ve Kathleen Turner / Romancing the Stone (1984)
Jack Nicholson ve Kathleen Turner / Prizzi's Honor (1985)
Robert Redford ve Meryl Streep / Out of Africa (1985)
Charlie Sheen, Tom Berenger ve Willem Dafoe in Platoon (1986)
Mia Farrow, Barbara Hershey ve Dianne Wiest / Hannah and Her Sisters (1986)
Richard Vuu / The Last Emperor (1987)
Geraldine Muir ve Sebastian Rice-Edwards / Hope and Glory (1987)
Tom Cruise ve Dustin Hoffman / Rain Man (1988)
Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver ve Melanie Griffith / Working Girl (1988)
Morgan Freeman / Driving Miss Daisy (1989)
Tom Cruise ve Willem Dafoe / Born on the Fourth of July (1989)
Kevin Costner / Dances with Wolves (1990)
Gérard Depardieu ve Andie MacDowell / Green Card (1990)
Warren Beatty ve Annette Bening / Bugsy (1991)
Robby Benson ve Paige O'Hara / Beauty and the Beast (1991)
Tim Robbins / The Player (1992)
Al Pacino ve Chris O'Donnell / Scent of a Woman (1992)
Liam Neeson ve Ben Kingsley / Schindler's List (1993)
Robin Williams / Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)
Tom Hanks ve Sally Field / Forrest Gump (1994)
Matthew Broderick, Robert Guillaume ve Moira Kelly / The Lion King (1994)
Emma Thompson, Kate Winslet ve Gemma Jones / Sense and Sensibility (1995)
James Cromwell ve Christine Cavanaugh / Babe (1995)
Ralph Fiennes ve Kristin Scott Thomas / The English Patient (1996)
Madonna / Evita (1996)
Leonardo DiCaprio ve Kate Winslet / Titanic (1997)
Jack Nicholson ve Jill the Dog in As Good as It Gets (1997)
Tom Hanks, Giovanni Ribisi, Barry Pepper ve Tom Sizemore / Saving Private Ryan (1998)
Gwyneth Paltrow ve Joseph Fiennes / Shakespeare in Love (1998)
Thora Birch, Mena Suvari ve Wes Bentley / American Beauty (1999)
Tim Allen, Wallace Shawn, Jim Varney ve Don Rickles / Toy Story 2 (1999)
Russell Crowe ve Djimon Hounsou / Gladiator (2000)
Kate Hudson ve Patrick Fugit / Almost Famous (2000)
Russell Crowe / A Beautiful Mind (2001)
Nicole Kidman ve Ewan McGregor / Moulin Rouge! (2001)
Richard Gere ve Renee Zellweger / Chicago (2002)
Nicole Kidman / The Hours (2002)
Bill Murray ve Scarlett Johansson / Lost in Translation (2003)
Sean Astin ve Elijah Wood / The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)
Reese Witherspoon ve Joaquin Phoenix / Walk the Line (2005)
Heath Ledger ve Jake Gyllenhaal / Brokeback Mountain (2005)
Beyoncé, Sharon Leal ve Anika Noni Rose / Dreamgirls (2006)
Brad Pitt / Babel (2006)
Johnny Depp ve Helena Bonham Carter / Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
Keira Knightley ve James McAvoy / Atonement (2007)
Javier Bardem, Penélope Cruz ve Scarlett Johansson / Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008)
Ayush Mahesh Khedekar / Slumdog Millionaire (2008)
Bradley Cooper, Zach Galifianakis ve Ed Helms / The Hangover (2009)
Avatar (2009)
Julianne Moore, Annette Bening, Mark Ruffalo, Josh Hutcherson ve Mia Wasikowska / The Kids Are All Right (2010)
Jesse Eisenberg / The Social Network (2010)
Bérénice Bejo ve Jean Dujardin / The Artist (2011)
George Clooney, Shailene Woodley ve Amara Miller / The Descendants (2011)
Hugh Jackman ve Isabelle Allen / Les Misérables (2012)
Ben Affleck / Argo (2012)
Christian Bale, Amy Adams ve Bradley Cooper / American Hustle (2013)
Chiwetel Ejiofor, Michael Fassbender ve Lupita Nyong'o / 12 Years a Slave (2013)
Ralph Fiennes, Saoirse Ronan ve Tony Revolori / The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)
Ethan Hawke, Lorelei Linklater ve Ellar Coltrane / Boyhood (2014)
Matt Damon / The Martian (2015)
Leonardo DiCaprio / The Revenant (2015)
Ryan Gosling ve Emma Stone / La La Land (2016)
Mahershala Ali ve Alex R. Hibbert / Moonlight (2016)
Frances McDormand / Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017)
Laurie Metcalf ve Saoirse Ronan / Lady Bird (2017)
Viggo Mortensen ve Mahershala Ali / Green Book (2018)
Joseph Mazzello, Rami Malek ve Gwilym Lee / Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)
1917 (2019)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)
Nomadland (2020)
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (2020)
West Side Story (2021)
Power of the Dog (2021)