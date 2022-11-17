 Martin Scorsese'den 35 film önerisi (Usta yönetmen 80 yaşında!) | N-Life

Martin Scorsese'den 35 film önerisi (Usta yönetmen 80 yaşında!)

Göklerin Hakimi, Para Avcısı, Zindan Adası ve The Irishman filmini çeken usta yönetmen Martin Scorsese bugün 80. yaşını kutluyor. Köstebek filmiyle Oscar'da En İyi Yönetmen ödülünü kazanan ABD'li usta yönetmen, en sevdiği 35 filmi sıraladı. İşte Martin Scorsese'den 35 film önerisi...

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

8½ (1963)

Ashes and Diamonds (1958)

BlacKkKlansman (2018)

The Changeling (1980)

The Chess Players (1977)

Citizen Kane (1941)

Contempt (1963)

Dead of Night (1945)

The Entity (1982)

The Exorcist (1973)

The Haunting (1963)

The Innocents (1961)

Isle of the Dead (1945)

Johnny Guitar (1954)

L’Atalante (1934)

L’Avventura (1960)

The Leopard (1963)

The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp (1943)

Moonrise (1948)

Night of the Demon (1957)

One Eyed Jacks (1961)

Paisan (1946)

Psycho (1960)

Rebel Without a Cause (1955)

The Red Shoes (1948)

“The River (1951)

Salvatore Giuliano (1962)

The Searchers (1956)

The Shining (1980)

Touki Bouki (1973)

Ugetsu (1953)

The Uninvited (1944)

Vertigo (195

Woman Is the Future of Man (2003)

