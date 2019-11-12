37. yaşına özel 37 fotoğrafla Anne Hathaway

Racher Evleniyor ve Sefiller filmlerindeki performanslarıyla kariyerinde zirve yapan, People dergisinin 'En güzel 50 insan' arasında gösterdiği Oscar ödüllü oyuncu Anne Hathaway bugün (12 Kasım) itibariyle 37. yaşını kutluyor. İşte 37. yaşına özel 37 fotoğrafla Anne Hathaway...

Debrah Farentino, Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg, Eric Christian Olsen, Christina Pickles, ve Jon Tenney / Get Real (1999)

Heather Matarazzo, Anne Hathaway ve Mandy Moore / The Princess Diaries (2001)

Anne Hathaway / The Other Side of Heaven (2001)

Anne Hathaway / Nicholas Nickleby (2002)

Anne Hathaway / Ella Enchanted (2004)

Anne Hathaway ve Chris Pine / The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004)

Anne Hathaway ve Bijou Phillips / Havoc (2005)

Anne Hathaway / Brokeback Mountain (2005)

Anne Hathaway / The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Anne Hathaway ve Lucy Cohu / Becoming Jane (2007)

Anne Hathaway / Get Smart (2008)

Anne Hathaway ve Tunde Adebimpe / Rachel Getting Married (2008)

Anne Hathaway / Passengers (2008)

Anne Hathaway ve Kate Hudson / Bride Wars (2008)

Anne Hathaway ve Kate Hudson / Bride Wars (2009)

Anne Hathaway ve Topher Grace / Valentine's Day (2010)

Anne Hathaway / Alice in Wonderland (2010)

Anne Hathaway ve Jake Gyllenhaal / Love & Other Drugs (2010)

Anne Hathaway / One Day (2011)

Anne Hathaway / Rio (2011)

Anne Hathaway / The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

Anne Hathaway / Les Miserables (2012)

Anne Hathaway and Jennifer Lawrence

Anne Hathaway ve Channing Tatum / Don Jon (2013)

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway / Song One (2014)

Anne Hathaway / Interstellar (2014)

Russell Crowe ve Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway / Apple Store Soho 2015

Anne Hathaway / The Intern (2015)

Anne Hathaway ve Mia Wasikowska / Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016)

Anne Hathaway / Alice Through The Looking Glass / 2016

Anne Hathaway / Vanity Fair Oscar Partisi (2016)

Anne Hathaway / Colossal (2016)

Anne Hathaway / Ocean's Eight (2018)

Matthew McConaughey ve Anne Hathaway / Serenity (2018)

Anne Hathaway / The Hustle (2019)

