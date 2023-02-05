Grammy Ödülleri bu gece sahiplerini buluyor: 2023 Grammy Ödülleri adayları

Müzik dünyasının en prestijli ödülleri olarak kabul edilen Grammy Ödülleri, bu gece sahiplerini bulacak. Los Angeles'ta Crypto.com Arena'da gerçekleşecek olan törende müzik dünyasının en'leri ödüllendirilecek.
Kasım ayında açıklanan 65. Grammy Ödülleri adaylarını, aralarında Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly, John Legend, Luis Fonsi ve Smokey Robinson'ın olduğu müzisyenler ve CBS spikerleri Gayle King ve Nate Burleson duyurdu.
İşte 2023 Grammy Ödülleri adayları...
Don’t Shut Me Down, Abba
Easy on Me, Adele
Break My Soul, Beyoncé
Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige
You and Me on the Rock, Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius
Woman, Doja Cat
Bad Habit, Steve Lacy
The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar
About Damn Time, Lizzo
As It Was, Harry Styles
Voyage, Abba
30, Adele
Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny
Renaissance, Beyoncé
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Mary J. Blige
In These Silent Days, Brandi Carlile
Music of the Spheres, Coldplay
Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar
Special, Lizzo
Harry’s House, Harry Styles
Abcdefu - Sara Davis, Gayle ve Dave Pittenger
About Damn Time - Melissa Lizzo Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin ve Theron Makiel Thomas
All Too Well - Liz Rose ve Taylor Swift
As It Was - Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon ve Harry Styles
Bad Habit - Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby ve Steve Lacy
Break My Soul - Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius The-Dream Gesteelde-Diamant ve Christopher A. Stewart
Easy on Me - Adele Adkins ve Greg Kurstin
God Did - Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts ve Nicholas Warwar
The Heart Part 5 - Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar ve Matt Schaeffer
Just Like That - Bonnie Raitt
Anitta
Omar Apollo
Domi & JD Beck
Muni Long
Samara Joy
Latto
Maneskin
Tobe Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
Wet Leg
Easy on Me, Adele
Moscow Mule, Bad Bunny
Woman, Doja Cat
Bad Habit, Steve Lacy
About Damn Time, Lizzo
As It Was, Harry Styles
Don’t Shut Me Down, Abba
Bam Bam, Camila Cabello ve Ed Sheeran
My Universe, Coldplay ve BTS
I Like You (A Happier Song), Post Malone ve Doja Cat
Unholy, Sam Smith ve Kim Petras
Higher, Michael Bublé
When Christmas Comes Around…, Kelly Clarkson
I Dream of Christmas (Extended), Norah Jones
Evergreen, Pentatonix
Thank You, Diana Ross
Voyage, Abba
30, Adele
Music of the Spheres, Coldplay
Special, Lizzo
Harry’s House, Harry Styles
Break My Soul, Beyoncé
Rosewood, Bonobo
Don’t Forget My Love, Diplo ve Miguel
I’m Good (Blue), David Guetta ve Bebe Rexha
Intimidated, Kaytranada ve H.E.R.
On My Knees, Rüfüs du Sol
EN İYİ DANS/ELEKTRONİK ALBÜM
Renaissance, Beyoncé
Fragments, Bonobo
Diplo, Diplo
The Last Goodbye, Odesza
Surrender, Rüfüs du Sol
Between Dreaming ve Joy, Jeff Coffin
Not Tight, Domi & JD Beck
Blooz, Grant Geissman
Jacob’s Ladder, Brad Mehldau
Empire Central, Snarky Puppy
So Happy It Hurts, Bryan Adams
Old Man, Beck
Wild Child, The Black Keys
Broken Horses, Brandi Carlile
Crawl!, Idles
Patient Number 9, Ozzy Osbourne ve Jeff Beck
Holiday, Turnstile
Black Summer
Blackout
Broken Horses
Harmonia’s Dream
Patient Number 9
Dropout Boogie, The Black Keys
The Boy Named If, Elvis Costello & the Imposters
Crawler, Idles
Mainstream Sellout, Machine Gun Kelly
Patient Number 9, Ozzy Osbourne
Lucifer on the Sofa, Spoon
We, Arcade Fire
Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You, Big Thief
Fossora, Björk
Wet Leg, Wet Leg
Cool It Down, Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Virgo’s Groove, Beyoncé
Here With Me, Mary J. Blige ve Anderson .Paak
Hrs & Hrs, Muni Long
Over, Lucky Daye
Hurt Me So Good, Jazmine Sullivan
Churchill Downs
God Did
The Heart Part 5
Pushin P
Wait for U
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Mary J. Blige
Breezy (Deluxe), Chris Brown
Black Radio III, Robert Glasper
Candydrip, Lucky Daye
Watch the Sun, PJ Morton
Adele One Night Only
Our World, Justin Bieber
Billie Eilish Live at the O2, Billie Eilish
Motomami, Rosalía
Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story
A Band A Brotherhood A Barn, Neil Young