Grammy Ödülleri bu gece sahiplerini buluyor: 2023 Grammy Ödülleri adayları

Bu yıl 65'incisi düzenlenecek olan prestijli Grammy Ödülleri bu gece sahiplerini buluyor. Müzik dünyasının en'lerinin seçildiği Grammy Ödülleri'nde Beyonce dokuz kategoride adaylık kazanarak liderliği ele geçirirken, onu sekiz adaylıkla ünlü rapçi Kendrick Lamar takip etti. 2023 Grammy Ödülleri'nin adaylarını hatırlayalım.

Müzik dünyasının en prestijli ödülleri olarak kabul edilen Grammy Ödülleri, bu gece sahiplerini bulacak. Los Angeles'ta Crypto.com Arena'da gerçekleşecek olan törende müzik dünyasının en'leri ödüllendirilecek.

Kasım ayında açıklanan 65. Grammy Ödülleri adaylarını, aralarında Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly, John Legend, Luis Fonsi ve Smokey Robinson'ın olduğu müzisyenler ve CBS spikerleri Gayle King ve Nate Burleson duyurdu.

İşte 2023 Grammy Ödülleri adayları...

YILIN KAYDI

Don’t Shut Me Down, Abba
Easy on Me, Adele
Break My Soul, Beyoncé
Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige
You and Me on the Rock, Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius
Woman, Doja Cat
Bad Habit, Steve Lacy
The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar
About Damn Time, Lizzo
As It Was, Harry Styles

YILIN ALBÜM KATEGORİSİ

Voyage, Abba
30, Adele
Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny
Renaissance, Beyoncé
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Mary J. Blige
In These Silent Days, Brandi Carlile
Music of the Spheres, Coldplay
Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar
Special, Lizzo
Harry’s House, Harry Styles

YILIN ŞARKISI

Abcdefu - Sara Davis, Gayle ve Dave Pittenger

About Damn Time - Melissa Lizzo Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin ve Theron Makiel Thomas

All Too Well -  Liz Rose ve Taylor Swift

As It Was - Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon ve Harry Styles

Bad Habit - Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby ve Steve Lacy

Break My Soul - Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius The-Dream Gesteelde-Diamant ve Christopher A. Stewart

Easy on Me - Adele Adkins ve Greg Kurstin

God Did - Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts ve Nicholas Warwar

The Heart Part 5 - Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar ve Matt Schaeffer

Just Like That - Bonnie Raitt

EN İYİ YENİ SANATÇI

Anitta
Omar Apollo
Domi & JD Beck
Muni Long
Samara Joy
Latto
Maneskin
Tobe Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
Wet Leg

EN İYİ SOLO PERFORMANS

Easy on Me, Adele
Moscow Mule, Bad Bunny
Woman, Doja Cat
Bad Habit, Steve Lacy
About Damn Time, Lizzo
As It Was, Harry Styles

EN İYİ POP İKİLİ/GRUP PERFORMANSI

Don’t Shut Me Down, Abba
Bam Bam, Camila Cabello ve Ed Sheeran
My Universe, Coldplay ve BTS
I Like You (A Happier Song), Post Malone ve Doja Cat
Unholy, Sam Smith ve Kim Petras

EN İYİ GELENEKSEL POP VOKAL ALBÜMÜ

Higher, Michael Bublé
When Christmas Comes Around…, Kelly Clarkson
I Dream of Christmas (Extended), Norah Jones
Evergreen, Pentatonix
Thank You, Diana Ross

EN İYİ POP VOKAL ALBÜMÜ

Voyage, Abba
30, Adele
Music of the Spheres, Coldplay
Special, Lizzo
Harry’s House, Harry Styles

EN İYİ DANS/ELEKTRONİK KAYIT

Break My Soul, Beyoncé
Rosewood, Bonobo
Don’t Forget My Love, Diplo ve Miguel
I’m Good (Blue), David Guetta ve Bebe Rexha
Intimidated, Kaytranada ve H.E.R.
On My Knees, Rüfüs du Sol

EN İYİ DANS/ELEKTRONİK ALBÜM

Renaissance, Beyoncé
Fragments, Bonobo
Diplo, Diplo
The Last Goodbye, Odesza
Surrender, Rüfüs du Sol

EN İYİ MODERN ENSTRÜMANTAL ALBÜM

Between Dreaming ve Joy, Jeff Coffin
Not Tight, Domi & JD Beck
Blooz, Grant Geissman
Jacob’s Ladder, Brad Mehldau
Empire Central, Snarky Puppy

EN İYİ ROCK PERFORMANSI

So Happy It Hurts, Bryan Adams
Old Man, Beck
Wild Child, The Black Keys
Broken Horses, Brandi Carlile
Crawl!, Idles
Patient Number 9, Ozzy Osbourne ve Jeff Beck
Holiday, Turnstile

EN İYİ ROCK ŞARKISI

Black Summer

Blackout

Broken Horses

Harmonia’s Dream

Patient Number 9

EN İYİ ROCK ALBÜMÜ

Dropout Boogie, The Black Keys
The Boy Named If, Elvis Costello & the Imposters
Crawler, Idles
Mainstream Sellout, Machine Gun Kelly
Patient Number 9, Ozzy Osbourne
Lucifer on the Sofa, Spoon

EN İYİ ALTERNATİF MÜZİK ALBÜMÜ

We, Arcade Fire
Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You, Big Thief
Fossora, Björk
Wet Leg, Wet Leg
Cool It Down, Yeah Yeah Yeahs

EN İYİ R&B PERFORMANSI

Virgo’s Groove, Beyoncé
Here With Me, Mary J. Blige ve Anderson .Paak
Hrs & Hrs, Muni Long
Over, Lucky Daye
Hurt Me So Good, Jazmine Sullivan

EN İYİ RAP ŞARKISI

Churchill Downs

God Did

The Heart Part 5

Pushin P

Wait for U

EN İYİ R&B ALBÜMÜ

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Mary J. Blige
Breezy (Deluxe), Chris Brown
Black Radio III, Robert Glasper
Candydrip, Lucky Daye
Watch the Sun, PJ Morton

EN İYİ MÜZİK FİLMİ

Adele One Night Only


Our World, Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish Live at the O2, Billie Eilish

Motomami, Rosalía

Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story

A Band A Brotherhood A Barn, Neil Young

