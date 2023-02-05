Grammy Ödülleri bu gece sahiplerini buluyor: 2023 Grammy Ödülleri adayları

YILIN ŞARKISI

Abcdefu - Sara Davis, Gayle ve Dave Pittenger



About Damn Time - Melissa Lizzo Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin ve Theron Makiel Thomas



All Too Well - Liz Rose ve Taylor Swift



As It Was - Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon ve Harry Styles



Bad Habit - Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby ve Steve Lacy



Break My Soul - Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius The-Dream Gesteelde-Diamant ve Christopher A. Stewart



Easy on Me - Adele Adkins ve Greg Kurstin



God Did - Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts ve Nicholas Warwar

The Heart Part 5 - Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar ve Matt Schaeffer



Just Like That - Bonnie Raitt