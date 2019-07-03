Keanu Reeves tanınmaz halde (Ünlülerin set halleri)
Keanu Reeves başrolünde yer aldığı Bill&Ted 3 filminin setinde tanınmaz haldeydi. Film çekimi esnasında sette görüntülenen tek oyuncu Keanu Reeves değil. İşte ünlülerin set halleri...
1
Ünlü oyuncu Keanu Reeves, başrolde yer aldığı Bill&Ted 3 filminin setinde görüntülendi. Rol gereği imajını değiştiren oyuncu tanınmaz haldeydi.
İşte diğer ünlülerin setlerdeki görüntüsü...
Alvaro Morte (Profesör) / La Casa de Papel
3
Sophia Loren / The Life Before Us (2019)
4Christian Bale ve Adam McKay / Vice (2018)
5Richard Madden / Bodyguard (2018)
6Joel Harlow ve Michael B. Jordan / Black Panther (2018)
7Bradley Cooper ve Lady Gaga / A Star Is Born (2018)
8Rachel Weisz / The Favourite (2018)
9Brian May ve Gwilym Lee / Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)
10Caitriona Balfe ve Sam Heughan / Outlander (2014)
11Danai Gurira ve Ryan Coogler / Black Panther (2018)
12Benedict Cumberbatch / Patrick Melrose (2018)
13Bo Burnham ve Elsie Fisher / Eighth Grade (2018)
14Steve Carell ve Timothee Chalamet / Beautiful Boy (2018)
15Yorgos Lanthimos ve Emma Stone / The Favourite (2018)
16Rachel Weisz, Yorgos Lanthimos ve Olivia Colman / The Favourite (2018)
17Benicio Del Toro ve Ben Stiller / Escape at Dannemora (2018)
18Viggo Mortensen, Peter Farrelly ve Mahershala Ali / Green Book (2018)
19Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali, Dimiter D. Marinov ve Mike Hatton / Green Book (2018)
20
21Rachel Brosnahan ve Wakeema Hollis / The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017)
22Spike Lee ve Adam Driver / BlacKkKlansman (2018)
23Rob Marshall ve Emily Blunt / Mary Poppins Returns (2018)
24Chadwick Boseman / Black Panther (2018)
25Alfonso Cuaron ve Yalitza Aparicio / Roma (2018)
26Nicole Kidman ve Lucas Hedges / Boy Erased (2018)
27Lucas Hedges / Boy Erased (2018)
28Christian Bale, Steve Carell ve Adam McKay / Vice (2018)
29Bo Burnham ve Elsie Fisher / Eighth Grade (2018)
30Robert Redford ve David Lowery / The Old Man & the Gun (2018)
31John Krasinski / A Quiet Place (2018)
32Charlize Theron ve Jason Reitman in Tully (2018)
33Max Greenfield ve Darren Criss / American Crime Story (2016)
34Keri Russell / The Americans (2013)
35
36Hugh Grant / A Very English Scandal (2018)
37Elisabeth Moss / The Handmaid's Tale (2017)
38Donald Glover / Atlanta (2016)
39Sean Hayes, Eric McCormack, Debra Messing ve Megan Mullally / Will & Grace (1998)