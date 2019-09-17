İşte Apple Arcade'nin Türkiye fiyatı

NTV

Apple'ın yeni oyun servisi Arcade'nin Türkiye fiyatı belli oldu. İşte Apple'ın oyun servisi hakkında merak edilen her şey...

    ABD merkezli teknoloji devi Apple'ın 10 Eylül'deki lansmanda görücüye çıkardığı Arcade'nin Türkiye fiyatı netleşti. 

    ABD'de aylık 4.99 dolar ile kullanıcılar ile buluşacak olan Arcade için Türkiye'deki kullanıcılar 34.99 TL ödeyecek.
    Apple kullanıcılara 1 ay ücretsiz deneme imkanı sunuyor.

    Platformda yer alması kesinleşen oyunlar ise şöyle... 

    Assemble With Care (usTwo) 

    Shantae and the Seven Sirens (WayForward Technologies) 

    Grindstone (Capybara Games) 

    WHAT THE GOLF? (The Label) 

    Card of Darkness (Zach Gage) 

    LEGO Brawls (LEGO) 

    Patterned (Borderleap) 

    Stellar Commanders (Blindflug Studios) 

    Where Cards Fall (Snowman) 

    Overland (Finji) 

    Exit the Gungeon (Devolver Digital) 

    Rayman Mini (Ubisoft) 

    Spaceland (Tortuga Team) 

    Agent Intercept (PikPok) 

    Punch Planet (Block Zero Games) 

    Sneaky Sasquatch (Rac7 Games) 

    Operator 41 (Shifty Eye Games) 

    Frogger in Toy Town (Konami) 

    Red Reign (Ninja Kiwi) 

    Various Daylife (Square Enix) 

    Mini Motorways (Dinosaur Polo Club) 

    Don’t Bug Me! (Frosty Pop) 

    Oceanhorn 2 (Cornfox & Bros) 

    King’s League II (Kurechii) 

    Explottens (Werplay Priv.) 

    Spelldrifter (Free Range Games) 

    The Get Out Kids (Frosty Pop) 

    Spek. (Rac7 Games) 

    Way of the Turtle (Illusion Labs) 

    Lifeslide (Block Zero Games) 

    Neo Cab (Surprise Attack Games) 

    Skate City (Snowman) 

    Tint. (Lykke Studios) 

    The Enchanted World (Noodlecake Studios) 

    Over the Alps (Stave Studios) 

    Hot Lava (Klei Entertainment) 

    The Pinball Wizard (Frosty Pop) 

    Shinsekai Into the Depths (Capcom) 

    Word Laces (Minimega) 

    Dear Reader (Local No. 12) 

    Projection: First Light (Blowfish Studios) 

    ATONE: Heart of the Elder Tree (Wildboy Studios) 

    Big Time Sports (Frosty Pop) 

    Tangle Tower (SFB Games) 

    Dread Nautical (Zen Studios) 

    Mutazione (Die Gute Fabrik) 

    Bleak Sword (Devolver Digital) 

    Sayonara Wild Hearts (Annapurna) 

    Dead End Job (Headup) 

    Cat Quest II (The Gentlebros) 

    Dodo Peak (Moving Pieces) 

    Cricket Through the Ages (Devolver Digital) 

    Speed Demons (Radiangames) 

     

