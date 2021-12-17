Podyumlardan Hollywood yıldızlığına Milla Jovovich

Dünyanın en çok kazanan top modeli unvanına sahipken podyumlara veda edip sinemaya adım atan Milla Jovovich, ünlü video oyun uyarlaması film serisi Resident Evil ile Hollywood yıldızlarının arasına adını yazdırmayı başardı. Bugün doğum gününü kutlayan 46 yaşındaki oyuncu, son filmi Monster Hunter'dan (2020) sonra sessizliğini koruyor. İşte toplam serveti 250 milyon doları geçen ve baştan başlamaktan korkmayanları temsil eden Milla Jovovich kariyerinde imza attığı filmler....

Milla Jovovich / Two Moon Junction (1988)

Milla Jovovich ve Brian Krause / Return to the Blue Lagoon (1991)

Milla Jovovich / Kuffs (1992)

Milla Jovovich, Rory Cochrane, Jason London ve Deena Martin / Dazed and Confused (1993)

Milla Jovovich / Le cinquieme element (1997)

Milla Jovovich / He Got Game (1998)

Milla Jovovich / The Million Dollar Hotel (2000)

Milla Jovovich / The Claim (2000)

Milla Jovovich, Will Ferrell ve  Nathan Lee Graham / Zoolander (2001)

Milla Jovovich ve Adrien Brody / Dummy (2002)

Milla Jovovich / Resident Evil (2002)

No Good Deed (2002)

Milla Jovovich / Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Milla Jovovich / Ultraviolet (2006)

Milla Jovovich ve Sarah Strange / 45 (2006)

Milla Jovovich / Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

Milla Jovovich / A Perfect Getaway (2009)

Milla Jovovich / The Fourth Kind (2009)

Milla Jovovich / Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

Milla Jovovich / Stone (2010)

Milla Jovovich ve Mary Steenburgen / Dirty Girl (2010)

Milla Jovovich / The Three Musketeers (2011)

Milla Jovovich ve Spencer List / Bringing Up Bobby (2011)

Milla Jovovich / Faces in the Crowd (2011)

Milla Jovovich ve Jackie Chan / Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)

Milla Jovovich / Cymbeline (2014)

Milla Jovovich / Withorwithout (2018)

Milla Jovovich / Paradise Hills (2019)

Milla Jovovich / Hellboy (2019)

Milla Jovovich / Su ren te gong (2019)

Milla Jovovich ve Tony Jaa / Monster Hunter (2020)

