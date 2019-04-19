40. yaşına özel 40 fotoğrafla Kate Hudson

Oscar ödüllü oyuncu Goldie Hawn ve müzisyen Bill Hudson'ın kızı olarak 40 yıl önce bugün dünyaya gelen, Altın Küre ödülle Kate Hudson yeni yaşını kutluyor. 1996'da Party of Five ile televizyon dünyasına 1998'de ise Desert Blue ile sinema kariyerine imza atan Amerikalı oyuncu Oscar adaylığı sığdırdığı kariyerinde sayısız filme imza attı. İşte dünden bugün Kate Hudson
1
Kate Hudson ve Brendan Sexton III / Desert Blue (1998)
2
Kate Hudson / MTV Movie Awards (1999)
3
Jay Mohr ve Kate Hudson / 200 Cigarettes (1999)
4
Kate Hudson / About Adam (2000)
5
Kate Hudson / Gossip (2000)
6
Liv Tyler ve Kate Hudson in Dr. T & the Women (2000)
7
Kate Hudson / Almost Famous (2000)
8
Kate Hudson / The 7. Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (2001)
9
Kate Hudson / The Four Feathers (2002)
10
Kate Hudson / How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)
11
Kate Hudson / MTV Video Music Awards (2002)
12
Kate Hudson in Alex & Emma (2003)
13
Kate Hudson / Mann's Chinese Theatre (2003)
14
Kate Hudson ve Naomi Watts / Le divorce (2003)
15
Kate Hudson ve John Corbett / Raising Helen (2004)
16
Kate Hudson / The Skeleton Key (2005)
17
Kate Hudson / You, Me and Dupree (2006)
18
Kate Hudson ve Eva Mendes / Dolce & Gabbana defilesi (2007)
19
Kate Hudson / Fool's Gold (2008)
20
Kate Hudson ve Lizzy Caplan / My Best Friend's Girl (2008)
21
Kate Hudson / Glee (2009)
22
Anne Hathaway ve Kate Hudson / Bride Wars (2009)
23
Kate Hudson / Nine (2009)
24
Casey Affleck ve Kate Hudson / The Killer Inside Me (2010)
25
Kate Hudson / A Little Bit of Heaven (2011)
26
Kate Hudson / Something Borrowed (2011)
27
Kate Hudson / The Reluctant Fundamentalist (2012)
28
Kate Hudson ve Riz Ahmed / The Reluctant Fundamentalist (2012)
29
Kate Hudson ve Jon Hamm / Clear History (2013)
30
Kate Hudson Oscars (2014)
31
Kate Hudson / Wish I Was Here (2014)
32
Kate Hudson / Good People (2014)
33
Bill Murray ve Kate Hudson / Rock the Kasbah (2015)
34
Jennifer Aniston ve Kate Hudson / Mother's Day (2016)
35
Mark Wahlberg, Kate Hudson ve Stella Allen / Deepwater Horizon (2016)
36
Mark Wahlberg, Kate Hudson ve Stella Allen / Deepwater Horizon (2016)