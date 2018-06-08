NTV

En popüler oyuncular belli oldu (Yükselen yıldızlar)

Sinema ve şov dünyasının yükselen isimleri belli oldu. Prens Harry ile evlenen ve Sussex Düşesi unvanı alan Meghan Markle 90'dan fazla ismi geride bıraktı. IMDb'nin (STARmeter) verilerine göre zirvedeki 100 isim şöyle sıralandı...

  • 1

    100. Emily Blunt
    Edge of Tomorrow
  • 2

    99. Sebastian Stan
    Captain America: Civil War
  • 3

    98. Hayley Atwell
    Captain America: The First Avenger
  • 4

    97. Talulah Riley
    Westworld
  • 5

    96. Dwayne Johnson
    Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

  • 6

    95. Zoe Saldana
    Avatar
  • 7

    94. Bailee Madison
    Bridge to Terabithia
  • 8

    93. Natalie Portman
    Black Swan
  • 9

    92. Sosie Bacon
    Loverboy
  • 10

    91. Leonardo DiCaprio
    Inception
  • 11

    90. Scarlett Johansson
    Lost in Translation
  • 12

    89. Gal Gadot
    Wonder Woman
  • 13

    88. Benedict Cumberbatch
    The Imitation Game
  • 14

    87. Astrid Berges-Frisbey
    King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
  • 15

    86. Sarah Wayne Callies
    Prison Break
  • 16

    85. Jesse Williams
    The Cabin in the Woods
  • 17

    84. Sylvia Hoeks
    Blade Runner 2049
  • 18

    83. Brad Pitt
    Mr. & Mrs. Smith
  • 19

    82. Nick Robinson
    Jurassic World
  • 20

    81. Elizabeth Olsen
    Martha Marcy May Marlene

  • 21

    80. Minka Kelly
    (500) Days of Summer
  • 22

    79. Brooke Shields
    The Blue Lagoon
  • 23

    78. Rami Malek
    Mr. Robot

  • 24

    77. Elizabeth Debicki
    The Great Gatsby
  • 25

    76. Brandon Flynn
    13 Reasons Why
  • 26

    75. Helena Bonham Carter
    Les Misérables
  • 27

    74. Julian Dennison
    Hunt for the Wilderpeople
  • 28

    73. Cole Sprouse
    Riverdale
  • 29

    72. Abigail Spencer
    Mad Men
  • 30

    71. Michael C. Hall
    Dexter
  • 31

    70. Alexa Davalos
    Defiance
  • 32

    69. Anita Briem
    Journey to the Center of the Earth


  • 33

    68. Miles Heizer
    Nerve
  • 34

    67. Roseanne Barr
    Roseanne
  • 35



    66. Jennifer Connelly
    A Beautiful Mind
  • 36

    65. Elisabeth Moss
    The One I Love
  • 37

    64. Justin Prentice
    13 Reasons Why
  • 38

    63. Izabela Vidovic
    Wonder
  • 39

    62. Sam Claflin
    The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
  • 40

    61. Chris Hemsworth
    The Avengers
  • 41

    60. Michael B. Jordan
    Fruitvale Station
  • 42

    59. Rachel McAdams
    The Notebook

  • 43

    58. Chris Pratt
    Guardians of the Galaxy
  • 44

    57. Danielle Harris
    Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead

  • 45

    56. Blake Lively
    Gossip Girl
  • 46

    55. Carey Mulligan
    Never Let Me Go
  • 47


    54. Jesse Plemons
    Battleship
  • 48

    53. Hannah John-Kamen
    Ready Player One
  • 49

    52. Alia Shawkat
    Arrested Development
  • 50

    51. Ray Park
    Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace
  • 51

    50. Rebecca Ferguson Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation

  • 52

    49. Tom Cruise
    Top Gun
  • 53

    48. Margot Robbie
    Suicide Squad
  • 54

    47. Jodie Comer
    Rillington Place
  • 55

    46. Jennifer Lawrence
    The Hunger Games
  • 56

    45. Katja Herbers
    Manhattan
  • 57

    44. Clint Eastwood
    Gran Torino
  • 58

    43. Evan Rachel Wood
    Thirteen
  • 59

    42. Olivia Munn
    The Newsroom
  • 60

    41. Sarah Shahi
    Bullet to the Head

  • 61

    40. Brie Larson
    Room
  • 62

    39. Valorie Curry
    The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2

  • 63

    38. Tessa Thompson
    Creed
  • 64

    37. Ron Howard
    Arrested Development
  • 65

    36. Sofia Boutella
    Star Trek: Beyond
  • 66

    35. Zendaya
    Spider-Man: Homecoming
  • 67

    34. Tom Hardy
    Inception
  • 68

    33. Evangeline Lilly
    Ant-Man

  • 69

    32. Riley Keough
    Mad Max: Fury Road
  • 70

    31. Dylan Minnette
    Prisoners
  • 71

    30. Erin Kellyman
    Solo: A Star Wars Story
  • 72

    29. Anne Winters
    13 Reasons Why


  • 73

    26. Ross Butler

    13 Reasons Why

  • 74

    27. Joonas Suotamo
    Solo: A Star Wars Story
  • 75

    26. Gillian Jacobs
    Community
  • 76

    25. Paul Bettany
    Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World
  • 77

    24. Karen Gillan
    Selfie
  • 78

    23. Thandie Newton
    Crash
  • 79

    22. Yvonne Strahovski
    Dexter
  • 80

    21. Maika Monroe
    Independence Day: Resurgence
  • 81

    20. Shailene Woodley
    Divergent
  • 82

    19. Tom Holland
    Spider-Man: Homecoming

  • 83

    18. Richard Madden
    Game of Thrones
  • 84

    17. Donald Glover
    Atlanta
  • 85

    16. Brianna Hildebrand
    Deadpool
  • 86

    15. Ryan Reynolds
    Deadpool
  • 87

    14. Natalie Dormer
    Game of Thrones

  • 88

    13. Alexandra Daddario
    Baywatch
  • 89

    12. Katherine Langford
    Love, Simon
  • 90

    11. Alicia Vikander
    Ex Machina
  • 91

    10.Josh Brolin
    No Country for Old Men
  • 92

    9. Zazie Beetz
    Atlanta

  • 93

    8. Bryce Dallas Howard
    Jurassic World
  • 94

    7. Joey King
    The Kissing Booth
  • 95

    6. Meghan Markle
    Remember Me


  • 96

    5. Morena Baccarin
    Deadpool
  • 97

    4. Phoebe Waller-Bridge
    Fleabag
  • 98

    3. Jacob Elordi
    The Kissing Booth
  • 99

    2. Alden Ehrenreich
    Hail, Caesar!
  • 100

    1. Emilia Clarke
    Game of Thrones
NTV FOTO'DA ARA

ARAMADAN ESC TUŞU İLE ÇIKABİLİRSİNİZ

ARAMA İÇİN ENTER YAP

×Kapat

Bir Şehir Seçin