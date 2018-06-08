En popüler oyuncular belli oldu (Yükselen yıldızlar)
Sinema ve şov dünyasının yükselen isimleri belli oldu. Prens Harry ile evlenen ve Sussex Düşesi unvanı alan Meghan Markle 90'dan fazla ismi geride bıraktı. IMDb'nin (STARmeter) verilerine göre zirvedeki 100 isim şöyle sıralandı...
-
1100. Emily Blunt
Edge of Tomorrow
-
299. Sebastian Stan
Captain America: Civil War
-
398. Hayley Atwell
Captain America: The First Avenger
-
497. Talulah Riley
Westworld
-
596. Dwayne Johnson
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
-
695. Zoe Saldana
Avatar
-
794. Bailee Madison
Bridge to Terabithia
-
893. Natalie Portman
Black Swan
-
992. Sosie Bacon
Loverboy
-
1091. Leonardo DiCaprio
Inception
-
1190. Scarlett Johansson
Lost in Translation
-
1289. Gal Gadot
Wonder Woman
-
1388. Benedict Cumberbatch
The Imitation Game
-
1487. Astrid Berges-Frisbey
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
-
1586. Sarah Wayne Callies
Prison Break
-
1685. Jesse Williams
The Cabin in the Woods
-
1784. Sylvia Hoeks
Blade Runner 2049
-
1883. Brad Pitt
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
-
1982. Nick Robinson
Jurassic World
-
2081. Elizabeth Olsen
Martha Marcy May Marlene
-
2180. Minka Kelly
(500) Days of Summer
-
2279. Brooke Shields
The Blue Lagoon
-
2378. Rami Malek
Mr. Robot
-
2477. Elizabeth Debicki
The Great Gatsby
-
2576. Brandon Flynn
13 Reasons Why
-
2675. Helena Bonham Carter
Les Misérables
-
2774. Julian Dennison
Hunt for the Wilderpeople
-
2873. Cole Sprouse
Riverdale
-
2972. Abigail Spencer
Mad Men
-
3071. Michael C. Hall
Dexter
-
3170. Alexa Davalos
Defiance
-
3269. Anita Briem
Journey to the Center of the Earth
-
3368. Miles Heizer
Nerve
-
3467. Roseanne Barr
Roseanne
-
35
66. Jennifer Connelly
A Beautiful Mind
-
3665. Elisabeth Moss
The One I Love
-
3764. Justin Prentice
13 Reasons Why
-
3863. Izabela Vidovic
Wonder
-
3962. Sam Claflin
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
-
4061. Chris Hemsworth
The Avengers
-
4160. Michael B. Jordan
Fruitvale Station
-
4259. Rachel McAdams
The Notebook
-
4358. Chris Pratt
Guardians of the Galaxy
-
4457. Danielle Harris
Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead
-
4556. Blake Lively
Gossip Girl
-
4655. Carey Mulligan
Never Let Me Go
-
47
54. Jesse Plemons
Battleship
-
4853. Hannah John-Kamen
Ready Player One
-
4952. Alia Shawkat
Arrested Development
-
5051. Ray Park
Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace
-
5150. Rebecca Ferguson Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation
-
5249. Tom Cruise
Top Gun
-
5348. Margot Robbie
Suicide Squad
-
5447. Jodie Comer
Rillington Place
-
5546. Jennifer Lawrence
The Hunger Games
-
5645. Katja Herbers
Manhattan
-
5744. Clint Eastwood
Gran Torino
-
5843. Evan Rachel Wood
Thirteen
-
5942. Olivia Munn
The Newsroom
-
6041. Sarah Shahi
Bullet to the Head
-
6140. Brie Larson
Room
-
6239. Valorie Curry
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2
-
6338. Tessa Thompson
Creed
-
6437. Ron Howard
Arrested Development
-
6536. Sofia Boutella
Star Trek: Beyond
-
6635. Zendaya
Spider-Man: Homecoming
-
6734. Tom Hardy
Inception
-
6833. Evangeline Lilly
Ant-Man
-
6932. Riley Keough
Mad Max: Fury Road
-
7031. Dylan Minnette
Prisoners
-
7130. Erin Kellyman
Solo: A Star Wars Story
-
7229. Anne Winters
13 Reasons Why
-
73
26. Ross Butler
13 Reasons Why
-
7427. Joonas Suotamo
Solo: A Star Wars Story
-
7526. Gillian Jacobs
Community
-
7625. Paul Bettany
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World
-
7724. Karen Gillan
Selfie
-
7823. Thandie Newton
Crash
-
7922. Yvonne Strahovski
Dexter
-
8021. Maika Monroe
Independence Day: Resurgence
-
8120. Shailene Woodley
Divergent
-
8219. Tom Holland
Spider-Man: Homecoming
-
8318. Richard Madden
Game of Thrones
-
8417. Donald Glover
Atlanta
-
8516. Brianna Hildebrand
Deadpool
-
8615. Ryan Reynolds
Deadpool
-
8714. Natalie Dormer
Game of Thrones
-
8813. Alexandra Daddario
Baywatch
-
8912. Katherine Langford
Love, Simon
-
9011. Alicia Vikander
Ex Machina
-
9110.Josh Brolin
No Country for Old Men
-
929. Zazie Beetz
Atlanta
-
938. Bryce Dallas Howard
Jurassic World
-
947. Joey King
The Kissing Booth
-
956. Meghan Markle
Remember Me
-
965. Morena Baccarin
Deadpool
-
974. Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Fleabag
-
983. Jacob Elordi
The Kissing Booth
-
992. Alden Ehrenreich
Hail, Caesar!
-
1001. Emilia Clarke
Game of Thrones