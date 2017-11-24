NTV

Yemek tutkunları için film önerileri

Pizzanızı hazırlayın, bir içecek alın ve sevdiklerinize vakit ayırın. Lezzet düşkünleri için Eat, Pray, Love'dan Ratatouille'a kadar iştahınızı açacak filmleri sizin için derledik...

    Catherine Frot / Les saveurs du Palais (2012)

    Bradley Cooper / Burnt (2015)
    Stéphane Audran / Babettes gæstebud (1987)
    Thomas Haden Church ve Paul Giamatti/ Sideways (2004)
    Yu-Wen Wang, Chien-Lien Wu ve Kuei-Mei Yang / Yin shi nan nu (1994)
    Aaron Eckhart ve Catherine Zeta-Jones /No Reservations (2007)
    Julia Roberts / Eat Pray Love (2010)
    Rob Brydon ve Steve Coogan / The Trip (2010)
    Aasif Mandvi ve Naseeruddin Shah / Today's Special (2009)
    Michael Keaton /The Founder (2016)
    Keri Russell ve Nathan Fillion/ Waitress (2007)
    Martina Gedeck (solda) - Martha, Katja Studt (cortada) - Lea ve Sergio Castellitto - Mario
    Michaël Youn /Comme un chef (2012)
    Wallace Shawn ve Andre Gregory / My Dinner with Andre (1981)
    John Leguizamo, Bobby Cannavale, Jon Favreau ve Roy Choi / Chef (2014)
    Juliette Binoche ve Judi Dench /Chocolat (2000)
    Helen Mirren ve Charlotte Le Bon/ The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)
    Alan Rickman / Bottle Shock (2008)
    Grant Achatz / Spinning Plates (2012)
    Irrfan Khan /Dabba (2013)
    Ian Cauble, Brian McClintic, Dlynn Proctor ve Dustin Wilson /Somm (2012)
    Jiro Ono/ Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2011)
    A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (1973)
    Tilda Swinton ve Mattia Zaccaro / Io sono l'amore (2009)
    Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013)
    Pierre Richard ve Nino Kirtadze /Shekvarebuli kulinaris ataserti retsepti (1996)
    Gene Wilder, Paris Themmen, Jack Albertson, Nora Denney, Roy Kinnear ve Leonard Stone /Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
    Sihung Lung ve Chien-Lien Wu / Yin shi nan nu (1994)
    Eric Schlosser /Food, Inc. (2008)
    Lumi Cavazos ve Marco Leonard/ Como agua para chocolate (1992)
    Johnny Depp, James Fox, Adam Godley, Freddie Highmore, David Kelly, Missi Pyle, Franziska Troegner, AnnaSophia Robb, Julia Winter, Jordan Fry ve Philip Wiegratz /Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
    Tony Shalhoub ve Stanley Tucci /Big Night (1996)
    Patton Oswalt ve Lou Romano / Ratatouille (2007)
    Stephen Chow /Sik san (1996)
    La grande bouffe (1973)
    Soul Kitchen (2009)
    El Bulli Cooking / Progress (2010)
    Meryl Streep / Julie & Julia (2009)
    The Search for General Tso (2014)
    Une affaire de goût (2000)
    Tampopo (1985)
