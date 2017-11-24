Yemek tutkunları için film önerileri
Pizzanızı hazırlayın, bir içecek alın ve sevdiklerinize vakit ayırın. Lezzet düşkünleri için Eat, Pray, Love'dan Ratatouille'a kadar iştahınızı açacak filmleri sizin için derledik...
1
Catherine Frot / Les saveurs du Palais (2012)
2Bradley Cooper / Burnt (2015)
3Stéphane Audran / Babettes gæstebud (1987)
4Thomas Haden Church ve Paul Giamatti/ Sideways (2004)
5Yu-Wen Wang, Chien-Lien Wu ve Kuei-Mei Yang / Yin shi nan nu (1994)
6Aaron Eckhart ve Catherine Zeta-Jones /No Reservations (2007)
7Julia Roberts / Eat Pray Love (2010)
8Rob Brydon ve Steve Coogan / The Trip (2010)
9Aasif Mandvi ve Naseeruddin Shah / Today's Special (2009)
10Michael Keaton /The Founder (2016)
11Keri Russell ve Nathan Fillion/ Waitress (2007)
12Martina Gedeck (solda) - Martha, Katja Studt (cortada) - Lea ve Sergio Castellitto - Mario
13Michaël Youn /Comme un chef (2012)
14Wallace Shawn ve Andre Gregory / My Dinner with Andre (1981)
15John Leguizamo, Bobby Cannavale, Jon Favreau ve Roy Choi / Chef (2014)
16Juliette Binoche ve Judi Dench /Chocolat (2000)
17Helen Mirren ve Charlotte Le Bon/ The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)
18Alan Rickman / Bottle Shock (2008)
19Grant Achatz / Spinning Plates (2012)
20Irrfan Khan /Dabba (2013)
21Ian Cauble, Brian McClintic, Dlynn Proctor ve Dustin Wilson /Somm (2012)
22Jiro Ono/ Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2011)
23A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (1973)
24Tilda Swinton ve Mattia Zaccaro / Io sono l'amore (2009)
25Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013)
26Pierre Richard ve Nino Kirtadze /Shekvarebuli kulinaris ataserti retsepti (1996)
27Gene Wilder, Paris Themmen, Jack Albertson, Nora Denney, Roy Kinnear ve Leonard Stone /Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
28Sihung Lung ve Chien-Lien Wu / Yin shi nan nu (1994)
29Eric Schlosser /Food, Inc. (2008)
30Lumi Cavazos ve Marco Leonard/ Como agua para chocolate (1992)
31Johnny Depp, James Fox, Adam Godley, Freddie Highmore, David Kelly, Missi Pyle, Franziska Troegner, AnnaSophia Robb, Julia Winter, Jordan Fry ve Philip Wiegratz /Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
32Tony Shalhoub ve Stanley Tucci /Big Night (1996)
33Patton Oswalt ve Lou Romano / Ratatouille (2007)
34Stephen Chow /Sik san (1996)
35La grande bouffe (1973)
36Soul Kitchen (2009)
37El Bulli Cooking / Progress (2010)
38Meryl Streep / Julie & Julia (2009)
39The Search for General Tso (2014)
40Une affaire de goût (2000)
41Tampopo (1985)