55. yaşına özel 55 fotoğrafla Johnny Depp

1 Johnny Depp / A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

2 Johnny Depp ve Rob Morrow / Private Resort (1985)

3 Johnny Depp / Slow Burn (1986)

4 Johnny Depp ve Willem Dafoe / Platoon (1986)

5 Johnny Depp ve Amy Locane / Cry-Baby (1990)

6 Johnny Depp / 21 Jump Street (1987)

7 Johnny Depp / Edward Scissorhands (1990)

8 Johnny Depp / Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers: Into the Great Wide Open (1991)

9 Johnny Depp ve Robert Englund / Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)

10 Johnny Depp ve Lili Taylor / Arizona Dream (1993)

11 Johnny Depp / Benny & Joon (1993)

12 Johnny Depp ve Leonardo DiCaprio / What's Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

13 Johnny Depp ve Martin Landau / Ed Wood (1994)

14 Johnny Depp / Don Juan DeMarco (1994)

15 Johnny Depp / Dead Man (1995)

16 Johnny Depp / Nick of Time (1995)

17 Johnny Depp ve Al Pacino / Donnie Brasco (1997)

18 Johnny Depp / The Brave (1997)

19 Johnny Depp / Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998)

20 Johnny Depp ve Lena Olin / The Ninth Gate (1999)

21 Johnny Depp ve Charlize Theron / The Astronaut's Wife (1999)

22 Johnny Depp / Sleepy Hollow (1999)

23 Johnny Depp ve Juliette Binoche / Chocolat (2000)

24 Johnny Depp ve Jordi Molla / Blow (2001)

25 Johnny Depp /From Hell (2001)

26 Johnny Depp / Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)

27 Johnny Depp / Once Upon a Time in Mexico (2003)

28 Johnny Depp in Secret Window (2004)

29 Johnny Depp ve Charlotte Gainsbourg / Ils se marierent et eurent beaucoup d'enfants (2004)

30 Johnny Depp / Finding Neverland (2004)

31 Johnny Depp / The Libertine (2004)

32 Johnny Depp / Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

33 Johnny Depp ve Emily Watson / Corpse Bride (2005)

34 Johnny Depp ve Orlando Bloom / Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest (2006)

35 Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush ve Keira Knightley/ Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End (2007)

36

Johnny Depp ve Jamie Campbell Bower / Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)





37 Johnny Depp in Public Enemies (2009)

38 Johnny Depp ve Mia Wasikowska / Alice in Wonderland (2010)

39 Johnny Depp ve Angelina Jolie / The Tourist (2010)

40 Johnny Depp ve Penelope Cruz / Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011)

41 Johnny Depp / The Rum Diary (2011)

42 Johnny Depp / Dark Shadows (2012)

43 Johnny Depp / The Lone Ranger (2013)

44 Johnny Depp in Lucky Them (2013)

45 Johnny Depp, Paul Bettany ve Rebecca Hall / Transcendence (2014)

46 Johnny Depp / Tusk (2014)

47 Johnny Depp ve Lilla Crawford / Into the Woods (2014)

48 Johnny Depp ve Gwyneth Paltrow / Mortdecai (2015)

49 Johnny Depp ve Mary Klug / Black Mass (2015)

50 Johnny Depp ve Mia Wasikowska / Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016)

51 Johnny Depp in The Black Ghiandola (2017)

52 Johnny Depp / Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017)

53 Johnny Depp / Murder on the Orient Express (2017)

54 Johnny Depp ve Forest Whitaker - City of Lies (2018)