Karayip Korsanları'nın yıldızı Johnny Depp'in yıllar içindeki değişimi (57. doğum gününü kutluyor)

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu dalında bir Altın Küre ve bir SAG ödülü sahibi olan Johnny Depp bugün (9 Haziran 2020) 57. doğum gününü kutluyor. İşte 1980'de başladığı kariyerinde Karayip Korsanları (Pirates of the Caribbean) filmindeki Kaptan Jack Sparrow rolüyle zirve yapan 57 yaşındaki Hollywood yıldızının, kameralar önünde yıllar içindeki değişimi ve filmleri...

Karayip Korsanları'nın yıldızı Johnny Depp'in yıllar içindeki değişimi (57. doğum gününü kutluyor) - 1
Johnny Depp / A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
Karayip Korsanları'nın yıldızı Johnny Depp'in yıllar içindeki değişimi (57. doğum gününü kutluyor) - 2
Johnny Depp ve Rob Morrow / Private Resort (1985)
Karayip Korsanları'nın yıldızı Johnny Depp'in yıllar içindeki değişimi (57. doğum gününü kutluyor) - 3
Johnny Depp / Slow Burn (1986)
Karayip Korsanları'nın yıldızı Johnny Depp'in yıllar içindeki değişimi (57. doğum gününü kutluyor) - 4
Johnny Depp ve Willem Dafoe / Platoon (1986)
Karayip Korsanları'nın yıldızı Johnny Depp'in yıllar içindeki değişimi (57. doğum gününü kutluyor) - 5
Johnny Depp ve Amy Locane / Cry-Baby (1990)
Karayip Korsanları'nın yıldızı Johnny Depp'in yıllar içindeki değişimi (57. doğum gününü kutluyor) - 6
Johnny Depp / 21 Jump Street (1987)
Karayip Korsanları'nın yıldızı Johnny Depp'in yıllar içindeki değişimi (57. doğum gününü kutluyor) - 7
Johnny Depp / Edward Scissorhands (1990)
Karayip Korsanları'nın yıldızı Johnny Depp'in yıllar içindeki değişimi (57. doğum gününü kutluyor) - 8
Johnny Depp / Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers: Into the Great Wide Open (1991)
Karayip Korsanları'nın yıldızı Johnny Depp'in yıllar içindeki değişimi (57. doğum gününü kutluyor) - 9
Johnny Depp ve Robert Englund / Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)
Karayip Korsanları'nın yıldızı Johnny Depp'in yıllar içindeki değişimi (57. doğum gününü kutluyor) - 10
Johnny Depp ve Lili Taylor / Arizona Dream (1993)
Karayip Korsanları'nın yıldızı Johnny Depp'in yıllar içindeki değişimi (57. doğum gününü kutluyor) - 11
Johnny Depp / Benny & Joon (1993)
Karayip Korsanları'nın yıldızı Johnny Depp'in yıllar içindeki değişimi (57. doğum gününü kutluyor) - 12
Johnny Depp ve Leonardo DiCaprio / What's Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)
Karayip Korsanları'nın yıldızı Johnny Depp'in yıllar içindeki değişimi (57. doğum gününü kutluyor) - 13
Johnny Depp ve Martin Landau / Ed Wood (1994)
Karayip Korsanları'nın yıldızı Johnny Depp'in yıllar içindeki değişimi (57. doğum gününü kutluyor) - 14
Johnny Depp / Don Juan DeMarco (1994)
Karayip Korsanları'nın yıldızı Johnny Depp'in yıllar içindeki değişimi (57. doğum gününü kutluyor) - 15
Johnny Depp / Dead Man (1995)
Karayip Korsanları'nın yıldızı Johnny Depp'in yıllar içindeki değişimi (57. doğum gününü kutluyor) - 16
Johnny Depp / Nick of Time (1995)
Karayip Korsanları'nın yıldızı Johnny Depp'in yıllar içindeki değişimi (57. doğum gününü kutluyor) - 17
Johnny Depp ve Al Pacino / Donnie Brasco (1997)
Karayip Korsanları'nın yıldızı Johnny Depp'in yıllar içindeki değişimi (57. doğum gününü kutluyor) - 18
Johnny Depp / The Brave (1997)
Karayip Korsanları'nın yıldızı Johnny Depp'in yıllar içindeki değişimi (57. doğum gününü kutluyor) - 19
Johnny Depp / Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998)
Karayip Korsanları'nın yıldızı Johnny Depp'in yıllar içindeki değişimi (57. doğum gününü kutluyor) - 20
Johnny Depp ve Lena Olin / The Ninth Gate (1999)
Karayip Korsanları'nın yıldızı Johnny Depp'in yıllar içindeki değişimi (57. doğum gününü kutluyor) - 21
Johnny Depp ve Charlize Theron / The Astronaut's Wife (1999)
Karayip Korsanları'nın yıldızı Johnny Depp'in yıllar içindeki değişimi (57. doğum gününü kutluyor) - 22
Johnny Depp / Sleepy Hollow (1999)
Karayip Korsanları'nın yıldızı Johnny Depp'in yıllar içindeki değişimi (57. doğum gününü kutluyor) - 23
Johnny Depp ve Juliette Binoche / Chocolat (2000)
Karayip Korsanları'nın yıldızı Johnny Depp'in yıllar içindeki değişimi (57. doğum gününü kutluyor) - 24
Johnny Depp ve Jordi Molla / Blow (2001)
Karayip Korsanları'nın yıldızı Johnny Depp'in yıllar içindeki değişimi (57. doğum gününü kutluyor) - 25
Johnny Depp /From Hell  (2001)
Karayip Korsanları'nın yıldızı Johnny Depp'in yıllar içindeki değişimi (57. doğum gününü kutluyor) - 26
Johnny Depp / Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)
Karayip Korsanları'nın yıldızı Johnny Depp'in yıllar içindeki değişimi (57. doğum gününü kutluyor) - 27
Johnny Depp / Once Upon a Time in Mexico (2003)
Karayip Korsanları'nın yıldızı Johnny Depp'in yıllar içindeki değişimi (57. doğum gününü kutluyor) - 28
Johnny Depp in Secret Window (2004)
Karayip Korsanları'nın yıldızı Johnny Depp'in yıllar içindeki değişimi (57. doğum gününü kutluyor) - 29
Johnny Depp ve Charlotte Gainsbourg / Ils se marierent et eurent beaucoup d'enfants (2004)
Karayip Korsanları'nın yıldızı Johnny Depp'in yıllar içindeki değişimi (57. doğum gününü kutluyor) - 30
Johnny Depp / Finding Neverland (2004)
Karayip Korsanları'nın yıldızı Johnny Depp'in yıllar içindeki değişimi (57. doğum gününü kutluyor) - 31
Johnny Depp / The Libertine (2004)
Karayip Korsanları'nın yıldızı Johnny Depp'in yıllar içindeki değişimi (57. doğum gününü kutluyor) - 32
Johnny Depp / Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Karayip Korsanları'nın yıldızı Johnny Depp'in yıllar içindeki değişimi (57. doğum gününü kutluyor) - 33
Johnny Depp ve Emily Watson / Corpse Bride (2005)
Karayip Korsanları'nın yıldızı Johnny Depp'in yıllar içindeki değişimi (57. doğum gününü kutluyor) - 34
Johnny Depp ve Orlando Bloom / Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest (2006)
Karayip Korsanları'nın yıldızı Johnny Depp'in yıllar içindeki değişimi (57. doğum gününü kutluyor) - 35
Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush ve Keira Knightley/ Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End (2007)
Karayip Korsanları'nın yıldızı Johnny Depp'in yıllar içindeki değişimi (57. doğum gününü kutluyor) - 36

Johnny Depp ve Jamie Campbell Bower / Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Karayip Korsanları'nın yıldızı Johnny Depp'in yıllar içindeki değişimi (57. doğum gününü kutluyor) - 37
Johnny Depp in Public Enemies (2009)
Karayip Korsanları'nın yıldızı Johnny Depp'in yıllar içindeki değişimi (57. doğum gününü kutluyor) - 38
Johnny Depp ve Mia Wasikowska / Alice in Wonderland (2010)
Karayip Korsanları'nın yıldızı Johnny Depp'in yıllar içindeki değişimi (57. doğum gününü kutluyor) - 39
Johnny Depp ve Angelina Jolie / The Tourist (2010)
Karayip Korsanları'nın yıldızı Johnny Depp'in yıllar içindeki değişimi (57. doğum gününü kutluyor) - 40
Johnny Depp ve Penelope Cruz / Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011)
Karayip Korsanları'nın yıldızı Johnny Depp'in yıllar içindeki değişimi (57. doğum gününü kutluyor) - 41
Johnny Depp / The Rum Diary (2011)
Karayip Korsanları'nın yıldızı Johnny Depp'in yıllar içindeki değişimi (57. doğum gününü kutluyor) - 42
Johnny Depp / Dark Shadows (2012)
Karayip Korsanları'nın yıldızı Johnny Depp'in yıllar içindeki değişimi (57. doğum gününü kutluyor) - 43
Johnny Depp / The Lone Ranger (2013)
Karayip Korsanları'nın yıldızı Johnny Depp'in yıllar içindeki değişimi (57. doğum gününü kutluyor) - 44
Johnny Depp in Lucky Them (2013)
Karayip Korsanları'nın yıldızı Johnny Depp'in yıllar içindeki değişimi (57. doğum gününü kutluyor) - 45
Johnny Depp, Paul Bettany ve  Rebecca Hall / Transcendence (2014)
Karayip Korsanları'nın yıldızı Johnny Depp'in yıllar içindeki değişimi (57. doğum gününü kutluyor) - 46
Johnny Depp / Tusk (2014)
Karayip Korsanları'nın yıldızı Johnny Depp'in yıllar içindeki değişimi (57. doğum gününü kutluyor) - 47
Johnny Depp ve Lilla Crawford / Into the Woods (2014)
Karayip Korsanları'nın yıldızı Johnny Depp'in yıllar içindeki değişimi (57. doğum gününü kutluyor) - 48
Johnny Depp ve Gwyneth Paltrow / Mortdecai (2015)
Karayip Korsanları'nın yıldızı Johnny Depp'in yıllar içindeki değişimi (57. doğum gününü kutluyor) - 49
Johnny Depp ve Mary Klug / Black Mass (2015)
Karayip Korsanları'nın yıldızı Johnny Depp'in yıllar içindeki değişimi (57. doğum gününü kutluyor) - 50
Johnny Depp ve Mia Wasikowska / Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016)
Karayip Korsanları'nın yıldızı Johnny Depp'in yıllar içindeki değişimi (57. doğum gününü kutluyor) - 51
Johnny Depp in The Black Ghiandola (2017)
Karayip Korsanları'nın yıldızı Johnny Depp'in yıllar içindeki değişimi (57. doğum gününü kutluyor) - 52
Johnny Depp / Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017)
Karayip Korsanları'nın yıldızı Johnny Depp'in yıllar içindeki değişimi (57. doğum gününü kutluyor) - 53
Johnny Depp / Murder on the Orient Express (2017)
Karayip Korsanları'nın yıldızı Johnny Depp'in yıllar içindeki değişimi (57. doğum gününü kutluyor) - 54
Johnny Depp ve Forest Whitaker - City of Lies (2018)
Karayip Korsanları'nın yıldızı Johnny Depp'in yıllar içindeki değişimi (57. doğum gününü kutluyor) - 55
Johnny Depp, Jim Sturgess ve Amber Heard in London Fields (2018)
Karayip Korsanları'nın yıldızı Johnny Depp'in yıllar içindeki değişimi (57. doğum gününü kutluyor) - 56
Johnny Depp / Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018)
Karayip Korsanları'nın yıldızı Johnny Depp'in yıllar içindeki değişimi (57. doğum gününü kutluyor) - 57
Johnny Depp / Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald galası

DİĞER GALERİLER

ÖNERİLENLER

DAHA FAZLA GÖSTER