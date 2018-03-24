NTV

Sinemada makyajla yaratılan sıradışı değişimler

Ünlü oyuncular canavara, yaratığa ya da bir ganstere dönüşmek için saatlerce makyaj koltuğunda oturuyor. Değişmleri öyle oluyor ki seyirci gerkçek hayat kim olduklarını fark edemiyor ya da unutabiliyor. İşte makyajla bambaşka bir görünüme sahip olabilen ve tanımakta zorlacağınız isimler...

  • 1

    Sofia Boutella / Star Trek: Beyond (2016)
  • 2

    Sofia Boutella
  • 3

    Doug Jones in Falling Skies (2011)

  • 4

    Doug Jones
  • 5

    Tilda Swinton / Trainwreck (2015)
  • 6

    Tilda Swinton
  • 7

    Jacob Tremblay / Wonder (2017)

  • 8

    Jacob Tremblay
  • 9

    Doug Jones / Star Trek: Discovery (2017)

  • 10

    Doug Jones

  • 11

    Kenneth Mitchell / Star Trek: Discovery (2017)

  • 12

    Kenneth Mitchell
  • 13

    Hugh Grant / Cloud Atlas (2012)

  • 14

    Hugh Grant
  • 15

    Michael Keaton / Beetlejuice (1988)

  • 16

    Michael Keaton

  • 17

    Lon Chaney / The Phantom of the Opera (1925)

  • 18

    Lon Chaney

  • 19

    Kae Alexander / Game of Thrones (2011)

  • 20

    Kae Alexander

  • 21

    Robert De Niro / Mary Shelley's Frankenstein (1994)
  • 22

    Robert De Niro
  • 23

    Robert Englund /A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

  • 24

    Robert Englund
  • 25

    Eddie Murphy / The Nutty Professor (1996)
  • 26

    Eddie Murphy
  • 27

    Karen Gillan / Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)
  • 28

    Karen Gillan
  • 29

    Johnny Depp / Black Mass (2015)
  • 30

    Johnny Depp
  • 31

    Richard Brake / Game of Thrones (2011)

  • 32

    Richard Brake

  • 33

    John Hurt / The Elephant Man (1980)

  • 34

    John Hurt
  • 35

    Jim Carrey / How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

  • 36

    Jim Carrey
  • 37

    Willem Dafoe / Shadow of the Vampire (2000)
  • 38

    Willem Dafoe
  • 39

    Anjelica Huston / The Witches (1990)

  • 40

    Anjelica Huston

  • 41

    Hugo Weaving / Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

  • 42

    Hugo Weaving

  • 43

    Idris Elba / Star Trek: Beyond (2016)

  • 44

    Idris Elba
  • 45

    William Forsythe / Dick Tracy (1990)

  • 46

    William Forsythe

  • 47

    Ray Park /Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace (1999)
  • 48

    Ray Park
  • 49

    Tim Curry / Legend (1985)

  • 50

    Tim Curry

  • 51

    Danny DeVito / Batman Returns (1992)

  • 52

    Danny DeVito ve Rhea Perlman
  • 53

    Jennifer Lawrence / X: First Class (2011)

  • 54

    Jennifer Lawrence
  • 55

    Benicio Del Toro / The Wolfman (2010)
  • 56

    Benicio Del Toro
  • 57

    Tilda Swinton / The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

  • 58

    Tilda Swinton
  • 59

    Warwick Davis, Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe, ve Emma Watson / Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011)

  • 60

    Warwick Davis
  • 61

    Tim Pigott-Smith / Jupiter Ascending (2015)
  • 62

    Tim Pigott-Smith

  • 63

    Al Pacino / Dick Tracy (1990)

  • 64

    Al Pacino
  • 65

    Gary Oldman ve Keanu Reeves in Dracula (1992)
  • 66

    Gary Oldman
  • 67

    Virginia Hey / Farscape (1999)
  • 68

    Virginia Hey

  • 69

    Louis Gossett Jr. / Enemy Mine (1985)

  • 70

    Louis Gossett Jr. / Enemy Mine (1985)
  • 71

    Laura Dern vce Eric Stoltz / Mask (1985)
  • 72

    Eric Stoltz
  • 73

    Emma Thompson / Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang (2010)
  • 74

    Emma Thompson
  • 75

    Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje / Suicide Squad (2016)
  • 76

    Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje
  • 77

    Stellan Skarsgard / Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End (2007)
  • 78

    Stellan Skarsgård
  • 79

    Mike Myers / The Cat in the Hat (2003)
  • 80

    Mike Myers
  • 81

    Ron Perlman, Selma Blair, ve Doug Jones / Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)
  • 82

    Ron Perlman ve Doug Jones
  • 83

    Helena Bonham Carter / Planet of the Apes (2001)
  • 84

    Helena Bonham Carter
  • 85

    Jim Carrey ve Cameron Diaz in The Mask (1994)

  • 86

    Jim Carrey
  • 87

    Doug Jones / El laberinto del fauno (2006)

  • 88

    Doug Jones
  • 89

    Nicole Kidman / The Hours (2002)
  • 90

    Nicole Kidman
  • 91

    Ralph Fiennes / Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007
  • 92

    Ralph Fiennes
  • 93

    Mickey Rourke/ Sin City: A Dame to Kill For (2014)
  • 94

    Mickey Rourke
  • 95

    The Curious Case of Benjamin Brad Pitt

  • 96

    Brad Pitt
