Sinemada makyajla yaratılan sıradışı değişimler

1 Sofia Boutella / Star Trek: Beyond (2016)

2 Sofia Boutella

3 Doug Jones in Falling Skies (2011)





5 Tilda Swinton / Trainwreck (2015)

6 Tilda Swinton

7 Jacob Tremblay / Wonder (2017)





8 Jacob Tremblay

9 Doug Jones / Star Trek: Discovery (2017)





11 Kenneth Mitchell / Star Trek: Discovery (2017)





12 Kenneth Mitchell

13 Hugh Grant / Cloud Atlas (2012)





14 Hugh Grant

15 Michael Keaton / Beetlejuice (1988)





16 Michael Keaton





17 Lon Chaney / The Phantom of the Opera (1925)





18 Lon Chaney





19 Kae Alexander / Game of Thrones (2011)





20 Kae Alexander





21 Robert De Niro / Mary Shelley's Frankenstein (1994)

22 Robert De Niro

23 Robert Englund /A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)





24 Robert Englund

25 Eddie Murphy / The Nutty Professor (1996)

26 Eddie Murphy

27 Karen Gillan / Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

28 Karen Gillan

29 Johnny Depp / Black Mass (2015)

30 Johnny Depp

31 Richard Brake / Game of Thrones (2011)





32 Richard Brake





33 John Hurt / The Elephant Man (1980)





34 John Hurt

35 Jim Carrey / How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)





36 Jim Carrey

37 Willem Dafoe / Shadow of the Vampire (2000)

38 Willem Dafoe

39 Anjelica Huston / The Witches (1990)





40 Anjelica Huston





41 Hugo Weaving / Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)





42 Hugo Weaving





43 Idris Elba / Star Trek: Beyond (2016)





44 Idris Elba

45 William Forsythe / Dick Tracy (1990)





46 William Forsythe





47 Ray Park /Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace (1999)

49 Tim Curry / Legend (1985)





50 Tim Curry





51 Danny DeVito / Batman Returns (1992)





52 Danny DeVito ve Rhea Perlman

53 Jennifer Lawrence / X: First Class (2011)





54 Jennifer Lawrence

55 Benicio Del Toro / The Wolfman (2010)

56 Benicio Del Toro

57 Tilda Swinton / The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)





59 Warwick Davis, Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe, ve Emma Watson / Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011)





60 Warwick Davis

61 Tim Pigott-Smith / Jupiter Ascending (2015)

62 Tim Pigott-Smith





63 Al Pacino / Dick Tracy (1990)





64 Al Pacino

65 Gary Oldman ve Keanu Reeves in Dracula (1992)

66 Gary Oldman

67 Virginia Hey / Farscape (1999)

69 Louis Gossett Jr. / Enemy Mine (1985)





71 Laura Dern vce Eric Stoltz / Mask (1985)

72 Eric Stoltz

73 Emma Thompson / Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang (2010)

74 Emma Thompson

75 Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje / Suicide Squad (2016)

76 Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje

77 Stellan Skarsgard / Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End (2007)

78 Stellan Skarsgård

79 Mike Myers / The Cat in the Hat (2003)

80 Mike Myers

81 Ron Perlman, Selma Blair, ve Doug Jones / Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)

83 Helena Bonham Carter / Planet of the Apes (2001)

84 Helena Bonham Carter

85 Jim Carrey ve Cameron Diaz in The Mask (1994)





87 Doug Jones / El laberinto del fauno (2006)





89 Nicole Kidman / The Hours (2002)

90 Nicole Kidman

91 Ralph Fiennes / Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007

92 Ralph Fiennes

93 Mickey Rourke/ Sin City: A Dame to Kill For (2014)

94 Mickey Rourke

