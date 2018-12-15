The Protector'a alternatif süper kahraman dizileri
Çağatay Ulusoy'un başrolde olduğu, Netflix'in ilk Türk dizisi The Protector (Hakan: Muhafız) seyirciyle buluştu. The Protector gibi süper kahraman dizilerini sevenlerin için IMDb'nin en popülerler listesini hazırladık. İşte son zamanlarda zirvede olan süper kahramanlar...
-
125. Avengers Assemble (2013– )
7,0
-
224. Misfits (2009–2013)
8,2
-
323. The Flash (1990–1991)
7,3
-
422. Koruyucular (2017– )
7,5
-
521. Young Justice (2010– )
8,7
-
620. Cloak & Dagger (2018– )
7,0
-
719. Heroes (II) (2006–2010)
7,6
-
818. Boku no Hero Academia (2016– )
8,3
-
917. Luke Cage (2016–2018)
7,5
-
1016. Demir Yumruk (2017–2018)
6,7
-
11
15. Legion (2017– )
8,4
-
1214. Avatar: Son Hava Bükücü (2003–2008)
9,2
-
1313. Jessica Jones (2015– )
8,1
-
1412. Black Lightning (2018– )
6,4
-
1511. Smallville (2001–2011)
7,5
-
1610. Runaways (2017– )
7,2
-
179. The Punisher (2017– )
8,6
-
188. Gotham (2014– )
7,9
-
197. Daredevil (2015–2018)
8,7
-
206. The Gifted (2017– )
7,6
-
215. Geleceğin Efsaneleri (2016– )
6,9
-
224. Supergirl (2015– )
6,5
-
233. Arrow (2012– )
7,7
-
24
2. Titans (I) (2018– )
8,3
-
25
1. The Flash (2014– )
7,9