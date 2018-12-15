NTV

The Protector'a alternatif süper kahraman dizileri

Çağatay Ulusoy'un başrolde olduğu, Netflix'in ilk Türk dizisi The Protector (Hakan: Muhafız) seyirciyle buluştu. The Protector gibi süper kahraman dizilerini sevenlerin için IMDb'nin en popülerler listesini hazırladık. İşte son zamanlarda zirvede olan süper kahramanlar...

  • 1

    25. Avengers Assemble (2013– )
    7,0
  • 2

    24. Misfits (2009–2013)
    8,2
  • 3

    23. The Flash (1990–1991)
    7,3
  • 4

    22. Koruyucular (2017– )
    7,5
  • 5

    21. Young Justice (2010– )
    8,7
  • 6

    20. Cloak & Dagger (2018– )
    7,0
  • 7

    19. Heroes (II) (2006–2010)
    7,6
  • 8

    18. Boku no Hero Academia (2016– )
    8,3
  • 9

    17. Luke Cage (2016–2018)
    7,5
  • 10

    16. Demir Yumruk (2017–2018)
    6,7
  • 11

    15. Legion (2017– )

    8,4

  • 12

    14. Avatar: Son Hava Bükücü (2003–2008)
    9,2
  • 13

    13. Jessica Jones (2015– )
    8,1
  • 14

    12. Black Lightning (2018– )
    6,4
  • 15

    11. Smallville (2001–2011)
    7,5
  • 16

    10. Runaways (2017– )
    7,2
  • 17

    9. The Punisher (2017– )
    8,6
  • 18

    8. Gotham (2014– )
    7,9
  • 19

    7. Daredevil (2015–2018)
    8,7
  • 20

    6. The Gifted (2017– )
    7,6
  • 21

    5. Geleceğin Efsaneleri (2016– )
    6,9
  • 22

    4. Supergirl (2015– )
    6,5
  • 23

    3. Arrow (2012– )
    7,7
  • 24

    2. Titans (I) (2018– )

    8,3

  • 25

    1. The Flash (2014– )

    7,9

