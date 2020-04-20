Yüzüklerin Efendisi'nin Gollum'ı Andy Serkis 56 yaşında (Gerçekte kim olduklarını biliyor musunuz?)

Yüzüklerin Efendisi'nde canlandırdığı Gollum ve Mahmunlar Cehennemi'nde hayat verdiği Caesar karakteriyle oyunculuk kariyerinde zirve yapan Andy Serkis 56. doğum gününü kutluyor. İşte Serkis gibi canlandırdığı karakterin makyajının arkasında saklı kalan yıldızlar...

Abone ol Paylaş







İlk olarak Yüzüklerin Efendisi (Lord of the Rings) serisinde Gollum’a hayat veren Andy Serkis, daha sonra da Mahmunlar Cehennemi (Planet of the Apes) üçlemesinde Caesar karakterini canlandırdı.

Andy Serkis

Emmy Rossum / Angelyne (2020)

Emmy Rossum / Shameless (2011)

Gerçekte kim olduklarını biliyor musunuz?

Bill Skarsgard / Pennywise / It (2017)

Bill Skarsgard / Pennywise / It (2017)

Tilda Swinton / Suspiria (2018)

Tilda Swinton / Suspiria (2018)

Davy Jones / Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest

Bill Nighy

The Night King - Richard Brake / Game of Thrones (2011)









Richard Brake

Thanos

Josh Brolin

Karen Gillan / Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

Karen Gillan

Talos / Captain Marvel (2019)

Ben Mendelsohn / Captain Marvel (2019)

Sofia Boutella / Star Trek: Beyond (2016)

Sofia Boutella

Wun Wun - Ian Whyte / Game of Thrones (2011)



Ian Whyte

Kae Alexander / Game of Thrones (2011)





Kae Alexander





White Walker - Ross Mullan / Game of Thrones (2011)





Ross Mullan

Hellboy / David Harbour

David Harbour

Ralph Fiennes / Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007

Ralph Fiennes

Donald Glover in Atlanta (2016)





Donald Glover in Atlanta (2016)

Doug Jones in Falling Skies (2011)





Doug Jones

İlk Hellboy







Ron Perlman

Tilda Swinton / Trainwreck (2015)

Tilda Swinton

Jacob Tremblay / Wonder (2017)





Jacob Tremblay

Doug Jones / Star Trek: Discovery (2017)





Doug Jones





Kenneth Mitchell / Star Trek: Discovery (2017)





Kenneth Mitchell

Hugh Grant / Cloud Atlas (2012)





Hugh Grant

Michael Keaton / Beetlejuice (1988)





Michael Keaton





Lon Chaney / The Phantom of the Opera (1925)





Lon Chaney





Robert De Niro / Mary Shelley's Frankenstein (1994)

Robert De Niro

Robert Englund /A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)





Robert Englund

Eddie Murphy / The Nutty Professor (1996)

Eddie Murphy

Johnny Depp / Black Mass (2015)

Johnny Depp

John Hurt / The Elephant Man (1980)





John Hurt

Jim Carrey / How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)





Jim Carrey

Willem Dafoe / Shadow of the Vampire (2000)

Willem Dafoe

Anjelica Huston / The Witches (1990)





Anjelica Huston





Hugo Weaving / Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)





Hugo Weaving





Idris Elba / Star Trek: Beyond (2016)





Idris Elba

William Forsythe / Dick Tracy (1990)





William Forsythe





Ray Park /Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace (1999)

Ray Park

Tim Curry / Legend (1985)





Tim Curry





Danny DeVito / Batman Returns (1992)





Danny DeVito ve Rhea Perlman

Jennifer Lawrence / X: First Class (2011)





Jennifer Lawrence

Benicio Del Toro / The Wolfman (2010)

Benicio Del Toro

Tilda Swinton / The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)





Tilda Swinton

Warwick Davis, Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe, ve Emma Watson / Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011)





Warwick Davis

Tim Pigott-Smith / Jupiter Ascending (2015)

Tim Pigott-Smith





Al Pacino / Dick Tracy (1990)





Al Pacino

Gary Oldman ve Keanu Reeves in Dracula (1992)

Gary Oldman

Virginia Hey / Farscape (1999)

Virginia Hey





Louis Gossett Jr. / Enemy Mine (1985)





Louis Gossett Jr. / Enemy Mine (1985)

Laura Dern vce Eric Stoltz / Mask (1985)

Eric Stoltz

Emma Thompson / Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang (2010)

Emma Thompson

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje / Suicide Squad (2016)

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje

Stellan Skarsgard / Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End (2007)

Stellan Skarsgård

Mike Myers / The Cat in the Hat (2003)

Mike Myers

Ron Perlman, Selma Blair, ve Doug Jones / Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)

Ron Perlman ve Doug Jones

Helena Bonham Carter / Planet of the Apes (2001)

Helena Bonham Carter

Jim Carrey ve Cameron Diaz in The Mask (1994)





Jim Carrey

Doug Jones / El laberinto del fauno (2006)





Doug Jones

Nicole Kidman / The Hours (2002)

Nicole Kidman

Mickey Rourke/ Sin City: A Dame to Kill For (2014)

Mickey Rourke

The Curious Case of Benjamin Brad Pitt





Brad Pitt