48. yaşını kutlayan Ben Affleck'in dünden bugüne değişimi

Oyuncu, yönetmen ve Oscar ödüllü senarist Bean Affleck 15 Ağustos itibariyle 48. yaşını kutluyor. İşte ABD'yi oyuncunun yıllar içindeki değişimi ve canlandırdığı karakterler...

Ben Affleck / School Ties (1992)

Ben Affleck / Dazed and Confused (1993)

Ben Affleck / Glory Daze (1995)

Ben Affleck ve Shannen Doherty / Mallrats (1995)

Ben Affleck ve Rachel Weisz / Going All the Way (1997)

Ben Affleck, Jason Lee ve Dwight Ewell / Chasing Amy (1997)

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Casey Affleck ve Cole Hauser / Good Will Hunting (1997)

Ben Affleck /Los Angeles (1998)

Ben Affleck ve Joanna Going / Phantoms (1998)

Steve Buscemi, Bruce Willis, Ben Affleck, Will Patton, Michael Clarke Duncan ve Owen Wilson / Armageddon (1998)

Sandra Bullock ve Ben Affleck / Forces of Nature (1999)

Ben Affleck / Dogma (1999)

Ben Affleck / Boiler Room (2000)

Ben Affleck / Reindeer Games (2000)

Ben Affleck ve Gwyneth Paltrow / Bounce (2000)

Ben Affleck / Pearl Harbor (2001)

Ben Affleck, Kevin Smith ve Jason Mewes / Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (2001)

Ben Affleck / Changing Lanes (2002)

Ben Affleck / The Sum of All Fears (2002)

Ben Affleck / Sundance Film Festival ( 2002 )

Ben Affleck / Daredevil (2003)

Jennifer Lopez ve Ben Affleck / Gigli (2003)

Uma Thurman ve Ben Affleck / Paycheck (2003)

Ben Affleck, Raquel Castro ve Paulie Litt / Jersey Girl (2004)

Ben Affleck ve James Gandolfini / Surviving Christmas (2004)

Ben Affleck / Clerks II (2006)

Ben Affleck / Hollywoodland (2006)

Jennifer Aniston ve Ben Affleck / He's Just Not That Into You (2009)

Russell Crowe ve Ben Affleck / State of Play (2009)

Ben Affleck ve Jason Bateman / Extract (2009)

Kevin Costner ve Ben Affleck / The Company Men (2010)

Ben Affleck ve Rebecca Hall / The Town (2010)

Ben Affleck / Argo (2012)

Ben Affleck / London Film Festival (2012)

Ben Affleck ve Olga Kurylenko / To the Wonder (2012)

Ben Affleck / Runner Runner (2013)

Ben Affleck ve Rosamund Pike /Gone Girl (2014)

Ben Affleck /18. Annual Hollywood Film Awards (2014)

Ben Aflleck ve Bill Gates / Diplomacy, Development And National Security (2015)

Ben Affleck ve Gal Gadot / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

Ben Affleck, Jared Leto ve Margot Robbie / Suicide Squad (2016)

Ben Affleck / The Accountant (2016)

Ben Affleck ve Matt Damon / 10. Annual Guys Choice Awards (2016)

Ben Affleck / Live by Night (2016)

Ben Affleck ve Jason Momoa in Justice League (2017)

Ben Affleck Justice League galası (2017)

Ben Affleck ve Matt Damon (2018)

Ben Affleck (2019)

Ben Affleck (2020)

