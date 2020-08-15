48. yaşını kutlayan Ben Affleck'in dünden bugüne değişimi

Oyuncu, yönetmen ve Oscar ödüllü senarist Bean Affleck 15 Ağustos itibariyle 48. yaşını kutluyor. İşte ABD'yi oyuncunun yıllar içindeki değişimi ve canlandırdığı karakterler...

48. yaşını kutlayan Ben Affleck'in dünden bugüne değişimi - 1
Ben Affleck / School Ties (1992)
48. yaşını kutlayan Ben Affleck'in dünden bugüne değişimi - 2
Ben Affleck / Dazed and Confused (1993)
48. yaşını kutlayan Ben Affleck'in dünden bugüne değişimi - 3
Ben Affleck / Glory Daze (1995)
48. yaşını kutlayan Ben Affleck'in dünden bugüne değişimi - 4
Ben Affleck ve Shannen Doherty / Mallrats (1995)
48. yaşını kutlayan Ben Affleck'in dünden bugüne değişimi - 5
Ben Affleck ve Rachel Weisz / Going All the Way (1997)
48. yaşını kutlayan Ben Affleck'in dünden bugüne değişimi - 6
Ben Affleck, Jason Lee ve Dwight Ewell / Chasing Amy (1997)
48. yaşını kutlayan Ben Affleck'in dünden bugüne değişimi - 7
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Casey Affleck ve Cole Hauser / Good Will Hunting (1997)
48. yaşını kutlayan Ben Affleck'in dünden bugüne değişimi - 8
Ben Affleck /Los Angeles (1998)
48. yaşını kutlayan Ben Affleck'in dünden bugüne değişimi - 9
Ben Affleck ve Joanna Going / Phantoms (1998)
48. yaşını kutlayan Ben Affleck'in dünden bugüne değişimi - 10
Steve Buscemi, Bruce Willis, Ben Affleck, Will Patton, Michael Clarke Duncan ve Owen Wilson / Armageddon (1998)
48. yaşını kutlayan Ben Affleck'in dünden bugüne değişimi - 11
Sandra Bullock ve Ben Affleck / Forces of Nature (1999)
48. yaşını kutlayan Ben Affleck'in dünden bugüne değişimi - 12
Ben Affleck / Dogma (1999)
48. yaşını kutlayan Ben Affleck'in dünden bugüne değişimi - 13
Ben Affleck / Boiler Room (2000)
48. yaşını kutlayan Ben Affleck'in dünden bugüne değişimi - 14
Ben Affleck / Reindeer Games (2000)
48. yaşını kutlayan Ben Affleck'in dünden bugüne değişimi - 15
Ben Affleck ve  Gwyneth Paltrow / Bounce (2000)
48. yaşını kutlayan Ben Affleck'in dünden bugüne değişimi - 16
Ben Affleck / Pearl Harbor (2001)
48. yaşını kutlayan Ben Affleck'in dünden bugüne değişimi - 17
Ben Affleck, Kevin Smith ve  Jason Mewes / Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (2001)
48. yaşını kutlayan Ben Affleck'in dünden bugüne değişimi - 18
Ben Affleck / Changing Lanes (2002)
48. yaşını kutlayan Ben Affleck'in dünden bugüne değişimi - 19
Ben Affleck / The Sum of All Fears (2002)
48. yaşını kutlayan Ben Affleck'in dünden bugüne değişimi - 20
Ben Affleck / Sundance Film Festival  ( 2002 )
48. yaşını kutlayan Ben Affleck'in dünden bugüne değişimi - 21
Ben Affleck / Daredevil (2003)
48. yaşını kutlayan Ben Affleck'in dünden bugüne değişimi - 22
Jennifer Lopez ve Ben Affleck / Gigli (2003)
48. yaşını kutlayan Ben Affleck'in dünden bugüne değişimi - 23
Uma Thurman ve Ben Affleck / Paycheck (2003)
48. yaşını kutlayan Ben Affleck'in dünden bugüne değişimi - 24
Ben Affleck, Raquel Castro ve Paulie Litt / Jersey Girl (2004)
48. yaşını kutlayan Ben Affleck'in dünden bugüne değişimi - 25
Ben Affleck ve James Gandolfini / Surviving Christmas (2004)
48. yaşını kutlayan Ben Affleck'in dünden bugüne değişimi - 26
Ben Affleck / Clerks II (2006)
48. yaşını kutlayan Ben Affleck'in dünden bugüne değişimi - 27
Ben Affleck / Hollywoodland (2006)
48. yaşını kutlayan Ben Affleck'in dünden bugüne değişimi - 28
Jennifer Aniston ve Ben Affleck / He's Just Not That Into You (2009)
48. yaşını kutlayan Ben Affleck'in dünden bugüne değişimi - 29
Russell Crowe ve Ben Affleck / State of Play (2009)
48. yaşını kutlayan Ben Affleck'in dünden bugüne değişimi - 30
Ben Affleck ve Jason Bateman / Extract (2009)
48. yaşını kutlayan Ben Affleck'in dünden bugüne değişimi - 31
Kevin Costner ve Ben Affleck / The Company Men (2010)
48. yaşını kutlayan Ben Affleck'in dünden bugüne değişimi - 32
Ben Affleck ve Rebecca Hall / The Town (2010)
48. yaşını kutlayan Ben Affleck'in dünden bugüne değişimi - 33
Ben Affleck / Argo (2012)
48. yaşını kutlayan Ben Affleck'in dünden bugüne değişimi - 34
Ben Affleck / London Film Festival (2012)
48. yaşını kutlayan Ben Affleck'in dünden bugüne değişimi - 35
Ben Affleck ve Olga Kurylenko / To the Wonder (2012)
48. yaşını kutlayan Ben Affleck'in dünden bugüne değişimi - 36
Ben Affleck / Runner Runner (2013)
48. yaşını kutlayan Ben Affleck'in dünden bugüne değişimi - 37
Ben Affleck ve Rosamund Pike /Gone Girl (2014)
48. yaşını kutlayan Ben Affleck'in dünden bugüne değişimi - 38
Ben Affleck /18. Annual Hollywood Film Awards (2014)
48. yaşını kutlayan Ben Affleck'in dünden bugüne değişimi - 39

Ben Aflleck ve Bill Gates / Diplomacy, Development And National Security (2015)

48. yaşını kutlayan Ben Affleck'in dünden bugüne değişimi - 40
Ben Affleck ve Gal Gadot / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)
48. yaşını kutlayan Ben Affleck'in dünden bugüne değişimi - 41
Ben Affleck, Jared Leto ve Margot Robbie / Suicide Squad (2016)
48. yaşını kutlayan Ben Affleck'in dünden bugüne değişimi - 42
Ben Affleck / The Accountant (2016)
48. yaşını kutlayan Ben Affleck'in dünden bugüne değişimi - 43
Ben Affleck ve Matt Damon / 10. Annual Guys Choice Awards (2016)
48. yaşını kutlayan Ben Affleck'in dünden bugüne değişimi - 44
Ben Affleck / Live by Night (2016)
48. yaşını kutlayan Ben Affleck'in dünden bugüne değişimi - 45
Ben Affleck ve Jason Momoa in Justice League (2017)
48. yaşını kutlayan Ben Affleck'in dünden bugüne değişimi - 46
Ben Affleck Justice League galası (2017)
48. yaşını kutlayan Ben Affleck'in dünden bugüne değişimi - 47
Ben Affleck ve Matt Damon (2018)
48. yaşını kutlayan Ben Affleck'in dünden bugüne değişimi - 48
Ben Affleck (2019)
48. yaşını kutlayan Ben Affleck'in dünden bugüne değişimi - 49
Ben Affleck (2020)

DİĞER GALERİLER

ÖNERİLENLER

DAHA FAZLA GÖSTER