Play Store'da 886 TL değerinde uygulama ve oyun kısa süreyle ücretsiz!

Haberler - ntv.com.tr 08.03.2022 - 08:11
Google Play Store haftalık olarak bazı oyunları ve uygulamaları ücretsiz hale getiriyor.
Şirket bu hafta toplamda 886 Türk Lirası değerinde olan çok sayıda oyunu ve uygulamayı ücretsiz olarak sunuyor.
OYUNLAR
Superhero Fruit Premium
Matematik oyunları – Çarpım tablosu (PRO)
Bulbs – A game of lights
Infinite Launch
Traffic Jam Car Puzzle Legend Match 3 Puzzle Game
Kart Oyunu – Find5x 4P
Trojan War Premium: Legend of Sparta
Christmas Games PRO – 5 in 1
Cooking Quest VIP : Food Wagon Adventure
Word Chess PRO
Rectangles PRO
Color Defense – Ultimate TD Tower Base Defence
Grow Heroes VIP
Find Those Words! PRO
UYGULAMALAR
Smart Loan Calculator Pro
Manual Camera : DSLR – Camera Professional
Miracast For Android to TV
XP VPN (Xtra Power)
Brightness Manager – brightness per app manager
Equalizer FX Pro
SkanApp hands-free PDF book scanner
Mobile Doc Scanner (MDScan) + OCR
Edge Side Bar – Swipe Apps – App Shortcuts
Clean Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro
Metatag Analyzer
Shot on Watermark on Photo – Like Shot On one plus
Bookmark Manager – Website favorites manager