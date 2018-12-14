2018'in en iyi 50 albümü
ntv.com.tr
Müzik dinleme alışkanlıklarında dijital platformlar favori olsa da albüm devri kapanmıyor. İşte Billboard müzik eleştirmenlerine göre 2018'in en iyi 50 albümü...
-
1
50. Rae Sremmurd, 'SR3MM'
-
2
49. Dierks Bentley, 'The Mountain'
-
3
48. Let's Eat Grandma, 'I'm All Ears'
-
4
47. Ozuna, 'Aura'
-
5
46. Paul McCartney, 'Egypt Station'
-
6
45. RÜFÜS DU SOL, 'Solace'
-
7
44. Hayley Kiyoko, 'Expectations'
-
8
43. J. Cole, 'K.O.D.'
-
9
2. Teyana Taylor, 'K.T.S.E.'
-
10
41. MNEK, 'Language'
-
11
40. Soccer Mommy, 'Clean'
-
12
39. Mariah Carey, 'Caution'
-
13
38. Post Malone, 'Beerbongs and Bentleys'
-
14
37. Pistol Annies, "Interstate Gospel'
-
15
36. Jon Hopkins, 'Singularity'
-
16
35. Brockhampton, 'Iridescence'
-
17
34. Twenty One Pilots, 'Trench'
-
18
33. Prince, 'Piano and a Microphone 1983'
-
19
32. Saba, 'Care For Me'
-
20
31. Florence + The Machine, 'High as Hope'
-
21
30. Kids See Ghosts, 'Kids See Ghosts'
-
22
29. Boygenius, 'Boygenius' EP
-
23
28. Troye Sivan, 'Bloom'
-
24
27. Nipsey Hussle, 'Victory Lap'
-
25
26. Charlie Puth, 'Voicenotes'
-
26
25. Snail Mail, 'Lush'
-
27
24. The Internet, 'Hive Mind'
-
28
23. Shawn Mendes, 'Shawn Mendes'
-
29
22. Noname, 'Room 25'
-
30
21. Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, 'A Star Is Born' Soundtrack
-
31
20. Christine and the Queens, 'Chris'
-
32
19. Tierra Whack, 'Whack World'
-
33
18. Lil Wayne, 'Tha Carter V'
-
34
17. Rosalia, 'El Mal Querer'
-
35
16. Kali Uchis, 'Isolation'
-
36
15. Drake, 'Scorpion'
-
37
14. Mac Miller, 'Swimming'
-
38
13. The 1975, 'A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships'
-
39
12. Robyn, 'Honey'
-
40
11. Mitski, 'Be the Cowboy'
-
41
10. The Carters, 'Everything Is Love'
-
42
9. J Balvin, 'Vibras'
-
43
8. Camila Cabello, 'Camila'
-
44
7. Travis Scott, 'Astroworld'
-
45
6. Various Artists, 'Black Panther' Soundtrack
-
46
5. Janelle Monáe, 'Dirty Computer'
-
47
4. Pusha T, 'Daytona'
-
48
3. Kacey Musgraves, 'Golden Hour'
-
49
2. Cardi B, 'Invasion of Privacy'
-
50
1. Ariana Grande, 'Sweetener'