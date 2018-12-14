NTV

2018'in en iyi 50 albümü

ntv.com.tr

Müzik dinleme alışkanlıklarında dijital platformlar favori olsa da albüm devri kapanmıyor. İşte Billboard müzik eleştirmenlerine göre 2018'in en iyi 50 albümü...

  • 1

    50. Rae Sremmurd, 'SR3MM'

    50. Rae Sremmurd, 'SR3MM'
  • 2

    49. Dierks Bentley, 'The Mountain'

    49. Dierks Bentley, 'The Mountain'
  • 3

    48. Let's Eat Grandma, 'I'm All Ears'

    48. Let's Eat Grandma, 'I'm All Ears'
  • 4

    47. Ozuna, 'Aura'

    47. Ozuna, 'Aura'
  • 5

    46. Paul McCartney, 'Egypt Station'

    46. Paul McCartney, 'Egypt Station'
  • 6

    45. RÜFÜS DU SOL, 'Solace'

    45. RÜFÜS DU SOL, 'Solace'
  • 7

    44. Hayley Kiyoko, 'Expectations'

    44. Hayley Kiyoko, 'Expectations'
  • 8

    43. J. Cole, 'K.O.D.'

    43. J. Cole, 'K.O.D.'
  • 9

    2. Teyana Taylor, 'K.T.S.E.'

    2. Teyana Taylor, 'K.T.S.E.'
  • 10

    41. MNEK, 'Language'

    41. MNEK, 'Language'
  • 11

    40. Soccer Mommy, 'Clean'

    40. Soccer Mommy, 'Clean'
  • 12

    39. Mariah Carey, 'Caution'

    39. Mariah Carey, 'Caution'
  • 13

    38. Post Malone, 'Beerbongs and Bentleys'

    38. Post Malone, 'Beerbongs and Bentleys'
  • 14

    37. Pistol Annies, "Interstate Gospel'

    37. Pistol Annies, "Interstate Gospel'
  • 15

    36. Jon Hopkins, 'Singularity'

    36. Jon Hopkins, 'Singularity'
  • 16

    35. Brockhampton, 'Iridescence'

    35. Brockhampton, 'Iridescence'
  • 17

    34. Twenty One Pilots, 'Trench'

    34. Twenty One Pilots, 'Trench'
  • 18

    33. Prince, 'Piano and a Microphone 1983'

    33. Prince, 'Piano and a Microphone 1983'
  • 19

    32. Saba, 'Care For Me'

    32. Saba, 'Care For Me'
  • 20

    31. Florence + The Machine, 'High as Hope'

    31. Florence + The Machine, 'High as Hope'
  • 21

    30. Kids See Ghosts, 'Kids See Ghosts'

    30. Kids See Ghosts, 'Kids See Ghosts'
  • 22

    29. Boygenius, 'Boygenius' EP

    29. Boygenius, 'Boygenius' EP
  • 23

    28. Troye Sivan, 'Bloom'

    28. Troye Sivan, 'Bloom'
  • 24

    27. Nipsey Hussle, 'Victory Lap'

    27. Nipsey Hussle, 'Victory Lap'
  • 25

    26. Charlie Puth, 'Voicenotes'

    26. Charlie Puth, 'Voicenotes'
  • 26

    25. Snail Mail, 'Lush'

    25. Snail Mail, 'Lush'
  • 27

    24. The Internet, 'Hive Mind'

    24. The Internet, 'Hive Mind'
  • 28

    23. Shawn Mendes, 'Shawn Mendes'

    23. Shawn Mendes, 'Shawn Mendes'
  • 29

    22. Noname, 'Room 25'

    22. Noname, 'Room 25'
  • 30

    21. Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, 'A Star Is Born' Soundtrack

    21. Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, 'A Star Is Born' Soundtrack
  • 31

    20. Christine and the Queens, 'Chris'

    20. Christine and the Queens, 'Chris'
  • 32

    19. Tierra Whack, 'Whack World'

    19. Tierra Whack, 'Whack World'
  • 33

    18. Lil Wayne, 'Tha Carter V'

    18. Lil Wayne, 'Tha Carter V'
  • 34

    17. Rosalia, 'El Mal Querer'

    17. Rosalia, 'El Mal Querer'
  • 35

    16. Kali Uchis, 'Isolation'

    16. Kali Uchis, 'Isolation'
  • 36

    15. Drake, 'Scorpion'

    15. Drake, 'Scorpion'
  • 37

    14. Mac Miller, 'Swimming'

    14. Mac Miller, 'Swimming'
  • 38

    13. The 1975, 'A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships'

    13. The 1975, 'A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships'
  • 39

    12. Robyn, 'Honey'

    12. Robyn, 'Honey'
  • 40

    11. Mitski, 'Be the Cowboy'

    11. Mitski, 'Be the Cowboy'
  • 41

    10. The Carters, 'Everything Is Love'

    10. The Carters, 'Everything Is Love'
  • 42

    9. J Balvin, 'Vibras'

    9. J Balvin, 'Vibras'
  • 43

    8. Camila Cabello, 'Camila'

    8. Camila Cabello, 'Camila'
  • 44

    7. Travis Scott, 'Astroworld'

    7. Travis Scott, 'Astroworld'
  • 45

    6. Various Artists, 'Black Panther' Soundtrack

    6. Various Artists, 'Black Panther' Soundtrack
  • 46

    5. Janelle Monáe, 'Dirty Computer'

    5. Janelle Monáe, 'Dirty Computer'
  • 47

    4. Pusha T, 'Daytona'

    4. Pusha T, 'Daytona'
  • 48

    3. Kacey Musgraves, 'Golden Hour'

    3. Kacey Musgraves, 'Golden Hour'
  • 49

    2. Cardi B, 'Invasion of Privacy'

    2. Cardi B, 'Invasion of Privacy'
  • 50

    1. Ariana Grande, 'Sweetener'

    1. Ariana Grande, 'Sweetener'
NTV FOTO'DA ARA

ARAMADAN ESC TUŞU İLE ÇIKABİLİRSİNİZ

ARAMA İÇİN ENTER YAP

×Kapat

Bir Şehir Seçin