2019 Komik Vahşi Yaşam Fotoğrafları Yarışması’nın kazananları

Bu yıl beşincisi düzenlenen Komik Vahşi Yaşam Fotoğrafları Yarışması’nın kazananları açıklandı. Yarışmanın düzenleyicileri Paul Joynson-Hicks ve Tom Sullam, bu organizasyonla avcılık karşıtı harekete dikkat çekmek ve “Vahşi Yaşamı Vahşi Yaşamda Tutun” kampanyası yapan Born Free Foundation’a destek sağlamayı amaçlıyor. İşte vahşi yaşamın en komik fotoğrafları...

Yılın Fotoğrafçısı

Sarah Skinner

Spektrum Fotoğraf Birincisi

Vlado Pirsa

Benzerlik Fotoğrafı Halkın Seçimi Ödülü

Harry Walker

Mükemmel İnternet Portfolyosu Ödülü

Elaine Kruer

Çok Yorum Alan Fotoğraf

Tilakraj Nagaraj

Çok Yorum Alan Fotoğraf

Corey Seeman

Çok Yorum Alan Fotoğraf

Geert Weggen

Çok Yorum Alan Fotoğraf

Thomas Mangelsen

Çok Yorum Alan Fotoğraf

Mike Rowe

Çok Yorum Alan Fotoğraf

Thomas Mangelsen

Çok Yorum Alan Fotoğraf

Alastair Marsh

Çok Yorum Alan Fotoğraf

Martina Gebert

Çok Yorum Alan Fotoğraf

Eric Keller

Çok Yorum Alan Fotoğraf

Elmar Weiss

Çok Yorum Alan Fotoğraf

Roie Galitz

Çok Yorum Alan Fotoğraf

Txema Garcia

