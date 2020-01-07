2020 BAFTA adayları açıklandı

EN İYİ FİLM
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
EN İYİ İNGİLİZ FİLMİ
1917
Bait
For Sama
Rocketman
Sorry We Missed You
The Two Popes
EN İYİ ÇIKIŞ YAPAN İNGİLİZ YAZAR, YÖNETMEN YA DA YAPIMCI
Bait – Mark Jenkin (Senarist/Yönetmen), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Yapımcı)
For Sama – Waad Al-Kateab (Yönetmen/Yapımcı), Edward Watts (Yönetmen)
Maiden – Alex Holmes (Yönetmen)
Only You – Harry Wootliff (Senarist/Yönetmen)
Retablo – Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Senarist/Yönetmen)
YABANCI DİLDE EN İYİ FİLM
The Farewell
For Sama
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
EN İYİ BELGESEL
American Factory
Apollo 11
Diego Maradona
For Sama
The Great Hack
EN İYİ ANİMASYON FİLM
Frozen II
Klaus
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Toy Story 4
EN İYİ YÖNETMEN
1917 – Sam Mendes
The Irishman – Martin Scorsese
Joker - Todd Phillips
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Bong Joon-ho
EN İYİ ORİJİNAL SENARYO
Booksmart - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman
Knives Out – Rian Johnson
Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho
EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO
The Irishman -Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi
Joker – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Little Women – Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes – Anthony Mccarten
EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU
Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose
Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renée Zellweger – Judy
EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Taron Egerton – Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Margot Robbie – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino - The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
EN İYİ MÜZİK
1917
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
EN İYİ OYUNCU KADROSU
Joker
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The Two Popes
EN İYİ GÖRÜNTÜ YÖNETİMİ
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Le Mans ’66
The Lighthouse
EN İYİ KURGU
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Le Mans ’66
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
EN İYİ PRODÜKSİYON TASARIMI
1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Judy
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
EN İYİ MAKYAJ VE SAÇ
1917
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Rocketman
EN İYİ SES
1917
Joker
Le Mans ’66
Rocketman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT
1917
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: the Rise of Skywalker
EN İYİ İNGİLİZ KISA ANİMASYON
Grandad Was a Romantic
In Her Boots
The Magic Boat
EN İYİ İNGİLİZ KISA FİLM
Azaar
Goldfish
Kamali
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
The Trap
YÜKSELEN YILDIZ ÖDÜLÜ (HALK OYU İLE)
Awkwafina
Jack Lowden
Kaitlyn Dever
Kelvin Harrison Jr
Micheal Ward
BAFTA SİNEMAYA KATKI ÖDÜLÜ
Kathleen Kennedy