2020 BAFTA adayları açıklandı

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Margot Robbie – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino - The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

EN İYİ MÜZİK

1917

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker