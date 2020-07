Ben Affleck (The Way Back) Anthony Hopkins (The Father) Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods)

Matt Damon (The Last Duel) Matt Damon (Stillwater) Ansel Elgort (West Side Story)

Michael Fassbender (Next Goal Wins)

Andrew Garfield (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Tom Hanks (News of the World)