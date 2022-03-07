2022 Bağımsız Ruh Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu

Amerikan bağımsız sinemasının en iyilerini onurlandıran Bağımsız Ruh (Independent Spirit) Ödülleri dün gerçekleşen törenle sahiplerini buldu. Favoriler arasında gösterilen The Lost Daughter, En İyi Film ve En İyi Yönetmen dahil üç ödül kazandı. İşte 2022 Bağımsız Ruh Ödülleri'ni kazananlar...

EN İYİ FİLM

The Lost Daughter

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU

Taylour Paige, Zola

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU

Simon Rex, Red Rocket

EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM

Drive My Car

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

EN İYİ GÖRÜNTÜ YÖNETİMİ

Edu Grau, Passing

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

Ruth Negga, Passing

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

Troy Kotsur, CODA

EN İYİ SENARYO

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

EN İYİ KURGU

Joi McMillon, Zola

EN İYİ İLK FİLM

7 days

EN İYİ İLK SENARYO

Michael Sarnoski, Hikaye - Vanessa Block, Michael Sarnoski, Pig

EN İYİ BELGESEL

Summer Of Soul

EN İYİ OYUNCU EKİBİ (DİZİ)

Reservation Dogs, Paulina Alexis, Funny Bone, Lane Factor, Devery Jacobs, Zahn McClarnon, Lil Mike, Sarah Podemski and D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU (YENİ DİZİ)

Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU (YENİ DİZİ)

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

EN İYİ KURGUSAL OLMAYAN VEYA BELGESEL DİZİ

Black and Missing

EN İYİ YENİ DİZİ

Reservation Dogs

JOHN CASSAVETES ÖDÜLÜ

Shiva Baby (500 bin dolardan az maliyeti olan filmlere veriliyor)

YAPIMCI ÖDÜLÜ

Lizzie Shapiro

İZLENECEK KİŞİ ÖDÜLÜ

Alex Camilleri, Luzzu

KURGUDAN DAHA İYİ ÖDÜLÜ

Jessica Beshir, Faya Dayi

