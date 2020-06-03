21. yüzyılın en iyi siyahi filmleri

Afro-Amerikalı George Floyd'un ırkçı polis şiddeti nedeniyle hayatını kaybetmesi, siyahların 21. yüzyılda hala hayatta kalma mücadelesini sürdürdüğünü bir kez daha hatırlattı. Yönetmeni, oyuncuları ve gerekse de konusuyla sinemaya damga vuran 21. yüzyılın 'en iyi siyah filmleri'ni sinema veri tabanı Rotten Tomatoes derecelendirdi.

100. The Help (2011)

%76

99. Fast Festive (2011)

%77

98. The Great Debaters (2007)

%79

97. Antwone Fisher (2002)

%79

96. Keanu (2016)

%77

95. Drumline (2002)

%82

94. Black Dynamite (2009)

%83

93. Love And Basketball (2000)

%83

92. Dreamgirls (2006)

%78

91. Ghost Dog - The Way of the Samurai (2000)

%82

90. Get On Up (2014)

%79

89. Fast Color (2019)

%81

88. Berbershop 

%83

87. Marshall (2017)

%80

86.George Washington (2000)

%84

85. Ray (2004)

%80

84. Beyond The Lights (2014)

%84

83. Rize (2005)

%84

82. 42 (2013)

%80

81. Hustle and Flow (2005)

%82

80. American Gangster (2007)

%80

79. Chi-Raq (2015)

%82

78. Monster and Men (2018)

%86

77. The Gospel According to Andre (2018)

%86

76. Monster's Ball (2002)

%85

75. Middle of Nowhere (2012)

%88

74. Queen and Slim (2019)

%82

73. Akeelah and the Bee (2006)

%85

72. The Heart of the Game

%87

71. What Happened, Miss Simone? (2015)

%89

70. The Princess and the Frog (2009)

%85

69. Beats Rhymes & Life: The Travels of a Tribe Called Quest (2011)

%90

68. Presenting Princess Shaw (2016)

%91

67. Our Song (2001)

%91

66. Burning Cane (2019)

%91

 

65. Miss Sharon Jones! (2016)

%91

64. Waves (2019)

%83

63. Madeline's Madeline (2018)

%88

62. God Grew Tired of Us (2007)

%91

61. The Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975 (2011)

%92

60. Inside Man (2006)

%86

59. Top Five (2014)

%86

58. Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016)

%90

57. Standing In The Shadows Of Motown (2002)

 %91

56. Dope (2015)

%89

55. The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution (2015)

%92

54. Baadasssss! (2003)

%91

53. The Central Park Five (2012)

%92

52. Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012)

%87

51. Whitney (2018)

%88

 

50. Dear White People (2014)

%91

49. Dave Chappelle's Block Party

%92

48. Clemency (2019)

%91

47. Detroit (2017)

%83

46. Creed II (2018)

%84

45. Straight Outta Compton (2015)

%88

44. Good Hair (2009)

%95

43. Support the Girls (2018)

%91

42. It Comes at Night (2017)

%87

41. Luce (2019)

%91

40. Django Unchained (2012)

%87

39. Girls Trip (2017)

%91

38. Southside with You (2016)

%92

37. Pariah (2011)

%95

36. Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire (2009)

%91  

35. Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire

%91

 34. Toni Morrison: The Pieces I am (2019)

%97

33. Keep on Keepin' on (2014)

%98

32. Hale County This Morning, This Evening (2018)

%97

31. Step (2017)

%96 

30. Loving (2016)

%89

29. 13th (2016)

%97

28. Blindspotting (2018)

%94

27. Whose Streets? (2017)

%98

26. Strong Island (2017)

%100

25. Night Comes on (2018)

%100

24. O.J: Made in America (2016)

%100

23. Tangerine (2015)

%96

22. The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019)

%93

21. Fruitvale Station (2013)

%94

20. Fences (2016)

%92

19. Feet From Stardom (2013)

%99

18. Mudbound (2017)

%97

17. Amazing Grace (2019)

%99

16. Sorry to Bother You (2018)

%93

15. Hidden Figures (2017)

%93

14. The Hate U Give (2018)

%97

13. I am Not Your Negro (2017)

%99

12. Dolemite is My Name (2019)

%97

11. Creed (2015)

%95

10. Widows (2018)

%91

9. 12 Years a Slave (2013)

%95

8. If Beale Street Could Talk (2019)

%95

7. Selma (2014)

%99

6. Moonlight (2016)

%98

5. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

%97

4. Get Out (2017)

%98

3. Blackkklasman (2018)

%96

2. Us (2019)

%93

1. Black Panther (2018)

%97

