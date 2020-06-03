21. yüzyılın en iyi siyahi filmleri

03.06.2020 - 06:43
100. The Help (2011)
%76
99. Fast Festive (2011)
%77
98. The Great Debaters (2007)
%79
97. Antwone Fisher (2002)
%79
96. Keanu (2016)
%77
95. Drumline (2002)
%82
94. Black Dynamite (2009)
%83
93. Love And Basketball (2000)
%83
92. Dreamgirls (2006)
%78
91. Ghost Dog - The Way of the Samurai (2000)
%82
90. Get On Up (2014)
%79
89. Fast Color (2019)
%81
88. Berbershop
%83
87. Marshall (2017)
%80
86.George Washington (2000)
%84
85. Ray (2004)
%80
84. Beyond The Lights (2014)
%84
83. Rize (2005)
%84
82. 42 (2013)
%80
81. Hustle and Flow (2005)
%82
80. American Gangster (2007)
%80
79. Chi-Raq (2015)
%82
78. Monster and Men (2018)
%86
77. The Gospel According to Andre (2018)
%86
76. Monster's Ball (2002)
%85
75. Middle of Nowhere (2012)
%88
74. Queen and Slim (2019)
%82
73. Akeelah and the Bee (2006)
%85
72. The Heart of the Game
%87
71. What Happened, Miss Simone? (2015)
%89
70. The Princess and the Frog (2009)
%85
69. Beats Rhymes & Life: The Travels of a Tribe Called Quest (2011)
%90
68. Presenting Princess Shaw (2016)
%91
67. Our Song (2001)
%91
66. Burning Cane (2019)
%91
65. Miss Sharon Jones! (2016)
%91
64. Waves (2019)
%83
63. Madeline's Madeline (2018)
%88
62. God Grew Tired of Us (2007)
%91
61. The Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975 (2011)
%92
60. Inside Man (2006)
%86
59. Top Five (2014)
%86
58. Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016)
%90
57. Standing In The Shadows Of Motown (2002)
%91
56. Dope (2015)
%89
55. The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution (2015)
%92
54. Baadasssss! (2003)
%91
53. The Central Park Five (2012)
%92
52. Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012)
%87
51. Whitney (2018)
%88
50. Dear White People (2014)
%91
49. Dave Chappelle's Block Party
%92
48. Clemency (2019)
%91
47. Detroit (2017)
%83
46. Creed II (2018)
%84
45. Straight Outta Compton (2015)
%88
44. Good Hair (2009)
%95
43. Support the Girls (2018)
%91
42. It Comes at Night (2017)
%87
41. Luce (2019)
%91
40. Django Unchained (2012)
%87
39. Girls Trip (2017)
%91
38. Southside with You (2016)
%92
37. Pariah (2011)
%95
36. Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire (2009)
%91
34. Toni Morrison: The Pieces I am (2019)
%97
33. Keep on Keepin' on (2014)
%98
32. Hale County This Morning, This Evening (2018)
%97
31. Step (2017)
%96
30. Loving (2016)
%89
29. 13th (2016)
%97
28. Blindspotting (2018)
%94
27. Whose Streets? (2017)
%98
26. Strong Island (2017)
%100
25. Night Comes on (2018)
%100
24. O.J: Made in America (2016)
%100
23. Tangerine (2015)
%96
22. The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019)
%93
21. Fruitvale Station (2013)
%94
20. Fences (2016)
%92
19. Feet From Stardom (2013)
%99
18. Mudbound (2017)
%97
17. Amazing Grace (2019)
%99
16. Sorry to Bother You (2018)
%93
15. Hidden Figures (2017)
%93
14. The Hate U Give (2018)
%97
13. I am Not Your Negro (2017)
%99
12. Dolemite is My Name (2019)
%97
11. Creed (2015)
%95
10. Widows (2018)
%91
9. 12 Years a Slave (2013)
%95
8. If Beale Street Could Talk (2019)
%95
7. Selma (2014)
%99
6. Moonlight (2016)
%98
4. Get Out (2017)
%98
3. Blackkklasman (2018)
%96
2. Us (2019)
%93
1. Black Panther (2018)
%97