39. yaşına özel 39 fotoğraflar Chriss Pratt

Parks and Recreation’daki Andy Dwyer ve Everwood’daki Bright Abbott rolleriyle tanınan, Jurassic World'ün Owen'ı ve Guardians of the Galaxy'nin Peter Quill'i olarak kariyerinde zirve yapan Chris Pratt 21 haziran itibariyle 39. yaşını kutluyor. İşte 39. yaşına özel 39 fotoğrafla Chris Pratt fotoğrafları...
1
Chris Pratt / Cursed Part 3 (2000)
2
Chris Pratt / The Extreme Team (2003)
3
Danica McKellar ve Chris Pratt / Path of Destruction (2005)
4
Stephen Colbert, Paul Dinello, Chris Pratt ve Amy Sedaris / Strangers with Candy (2005)
5
Merrilyn Gann ve Chris Pratt / Everwood (2002)
6
Chris Pratt / The O.C. (2003)
7
Chris Pratt / Wanted (2008)
8
Anne Hathaway ve Chris Pratt / Bride Wars (2009)
9
Denise Richards, Lisa Gleave, Brendan Hines, Chris Pratt, Rachel Specter ve Kim Kardashian West / Deep in the Valley (2009)
10
Anna Faris ve Chris Pratt / Take Me Home Tonight (2011)
11
Brad Pitt, Bennett Miller ve Chris Pratt / Moneyball (2011)
12
Chris Pratt / Moneyball (2011)
13
Anna Faris ve Chris Pratt / Take Me Home Tonight (2011)
14
Chris Pratt, Anthony Mackie, Oscar Isaac ve Channing Tatum / 10 Years (2011)
15
Chris Pratt ve Aubrey Plaza / Parks and Recreation: Road Trip (2011)
16
Chris Pratt / The Five-Year Engagement (2012)
17
Nick Offerman, Chris Pratt ve Aubrey Plaza
18
Chris Pratt / Parks and Recreation: Dammit Jerry! (2012)
19
Joel Edgerton ve Chris Pratt / Zero Dark Thirty (2012)
20
Chris Pratt ve J.B. Smoove / Movie 43 (2013)
21
Joaquin Phoenix ve Chris Pratt / Her (2013)
22
Vince Vaughn ve Chris Pratt / Delivery Man (2013)
23
Anna Faris ve Chris Pratt / Delivery Man etkinliği (2013)
24
Chris Pratt / Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
25
Anna Faris ve Chris Pratt / Guardians of the Galaxy etkinliği (2014)
26
James Gunn ve Chris Pratt / Hollywood Film Awards (2014)
27
Adam Scott ve Chris Pratt / Hot Tub Time Machine 2 (2015)
28
Bryce Dallas Howard ve Chris Pratt / Jurassic World (2015)
29
Robert Downey Jr., Anna Faris, Chris Pratt ve Susan Downey / 72nd Golden Globe Awards (2015)
30
Felicity Jones ve Chris Pratt / The Oscars (2015)
31
Chris Pratt / The Magnificent Seven (2016)
32
Chris Pratt ve Jennifer Lawrence / Passengers (2016)
33
Anna Faris ve Chris Pratt / Mom (2013)
34
Chris Pratt ve Zoe Saldana / Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)
35
Chris Pratt / Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)
36
Robert Downey Jr., Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff ve Tom Holland/ Avengers: Infinity War (2018)
37
Chris Pratt / Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)