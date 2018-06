42. yaşında 42 fotoğrafla Colin Farrell

1 Colin Farrell in Scrubs (2001)

2 Colin Farrell in The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus (2009)

3 Matthew Davis and Colin Farrell in Tigerland (2000)

4 Ali Larter and Colin Farrell in American Outlaws (2001)

5 Bruce Willis and Colin Farrell in Hart's War (2002)

6 Tom Cruise and Colin Farrell in Minority Report (2002

7 Paula Jai Parker, Arian Ash, and Colin Farrell in Phone Booth (2002)

8 Al Pacino and Colin Farrell in The Recruit (2003)

9 Michael Clarke Duncan and Colin Farrell in Daredevil (2003)

10 Cate Blanchett and Colin Farrell in Veronica Guerin (2003)

11 Samuel L. Jackson and Colin Farrell in S.W.A.T. (2003)

12 Kerry Condon and Colin Farrell in Intermission (2003)

13 Colin Farrell in A Home at the End of the World (2004)

14 Jared Leto, Colin Farrell, and Rory McCann in Alexander (2004)

15 Colin Farrell in The New World (2005)

16 Salma Hayek and Colin Farrell in Ask the Dust (2006)

17 Jamie Foxx and Colin Farrell in Miami Vice (2006)

18 Colin Farrell and Sally Hawkins in Cassandra's Dream (2007)

19 Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson in In Bruges (2008)

20 Colin Farrell and Lake Bell in Pride and Glory (2008)

22 Colin Farrell in Triage (2009)

23 Alicja Bachleda and Colin Farrell in Ondine (2009)

24 Jeff Bridges and Colin Farrell in Crazy Heart (2009)

25 Colin Farrell in The Way Back (2010)

26 Colin Farrell in London Boulevard (2010)

27 Colin Farrell in Horrible Bosses (2011)

28 Colin Farrell in Fright Night (2011)

29 Colin Farrell in Total Recall (2012)

30 Christopher Walken and Colin Farrell in Seven Psychopaths (2012)

31 Colin Farrell in Dead Man Down (2013)

32 Colin Farrell in Saving Mr. Banks (2013)

33 Colin Farrell in Winter's Tale (2014)

34 Colin Farrell in Miss Julie (2014)

35 John C. Reilly, Colin Farrell, and Ben Whishaw in The Lobster (2015)

36 Colin Farrell and Rachel McAdams in True Detective (2014)

37 Anthony Hopkins and Colin Farrell in Solace (2015)

38 Colin Farrell in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016)

39 Colin Farrell in The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)

40 Colin Farrell in The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)

41 Denzel Washington and Colin Farrell in Roman J. Israel, Esq. (2017)