50. yaşına özel 50 fotoğrafla Cate Blanchett
Tam adı Catherine Elise Blanchett olan Hollywood’un ünlü oyuncusu Cate Blanchett, 50. yaşını kutluyor. 14 Mayıs 1969’da doğan Avustralyalı aktris, Melbourne Üniversitesi'nde İktisat ve Güzel Sanatlar okurken birinci yılın sonunda dünyayı gezme amacıyla okulu bırakıp Mısır'da Kaboria adında bir filmde Amerikalı bir ponpon kız rolünü oynayarak sinema dünyasına girdi. Sinemada ilk önemli rolünü 1997 yapımı Paradise Road filminde oynadı. Uluslararası sinema dünyasında tanınması, 1998 yılında Elizabeth filminde canlandırdığı I. Elizabeth rolüyle oldu. Bu rolle ilk Oscar adaylığını alan oyuncu, 2005 yapımı The Aviator filmiyle En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu dalında Oscar kazandı. Blanchett, 2013 yapımı Woody Allen filmi Blue Jasmine ile En İyi Kadın Oyuncu dalında Oscar, Altın Küre ve BAFTA'nın da olduğu çok sayıda ödül kazandı. İşte Lord of The Rings, Thor: Ragnarok, I'm Not There, Hobbit ve Ocean’s Eight gibi iddialı yapımlarda rol alan Cate Blanchett'in 50. yaşına özel 50 filmi...
-
1
Cate Blanchett ve Karl Urban / Thor: Ragnarok (2017)
-
2
Cate Blanchett / Manifesto (2015)
-
3
Cate Blanchett / Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)
-
4Cate Blanchett / The Shipping News (2001)
-
5
Cate Blanchett / The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014)
-
6Cate Blanchett / Thor: Ragnarok (2017)
-
7Cate Blanchett, Jack Black ve Owen Vaccaro / The House with a Clock in Its Walls (2018)
-
8
Cate Blanchett / Pushing Tin (1999)
-
9Cate Blanchett / Manifesto (2015)
-
10
Cate Blanchett / Thank God He Met Lizzie (1997)
-
11
Cate Blanchett / Bandits (2001)
-
12
Cate Blanchett ve Elise McCave / Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007)
-
13
Cate Blanchett ve Ryan Gosling / Song to Song (2017)
-
14
Cate Blanchett / Massive Attack: The Spoils (2016)
-
15
Cate Blanchett / Elizabeth (1998)
-
16
Cate Blanchett / The Monuments Men (2014)
-
17
Cate Blanchett / The Aviator (2004)
-
18
Cate Blanchett / The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)
-
19
Cate Blanchett / Carol (2015)
-
20
Cate Blanchett / Cinderella (2015)
-
21
Cate Blanchett / Truth (2015)
-
22
Cate Blanchett / The Monuments Men (2014)
-
23
Cate Blanchett ve Sally Hawkins / Blue Jasmine (2013)
-
24
Cate Blanchett / The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)
-
25
Christian Bale ve Cate Blanchett / Knight of Cups (2015)
-
26
Cate Blanchett / The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012)
-
27
Cate Blanchett / Hanna (2011)
-
28
Cate Blanchett ve Judi Dench / Notes on a Scandal (2006)
-
29
Leonardo DiCaprio ve Cate Blanchett / The Aviator (2004)
-
30
Cate Blanchett / The Good German (2006)
-
31
Cate Blanchett / Babel (2006)
-
32
Cate Blanchett / Bandits (2001)
-
33
Cate Blanchett ve Jenna Boyd / The Missing (2003)
-
34
Cate Blanchett / Coffee and Cigarettes (2003)
-
35
Cate Blanchett / Hanna (2011)
-
36
Russell Crowe ve Cate Blanchett / Robin Hood (2010)
-
37Cate Blanchett / Thor: Ragnarok (2017)
-
38
Cate Blanchett / The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)
-
39
Cate Blanchett ve Kelly Macdonald / Elizabeth (1998)
-
40
Cate Blanchett / The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004)
-
41
Cate Blanchett / The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)
-
42
Cate Blanchett / Veronica Guerin (2003)
-
43
Cate Blanchett ve Jenna Boyd / The Missing (2003)
-
44
Cate Blanchett ve Billy Crudup / Charlotte Gray (2001)
-
45
Cate Blanchett / The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)
-
46
Giovanni Ribisi ve Cate Blanchett / Heaven (2002)
-
47Cate Blanchett / An Ideal Husband (1999)
-
48
Cate Blanchett / The Gift (2000)
-
49Cate Blanchett ve Sandra Bullock / Ocean's Eight
-
50Cate Blanchett / Where'd You Go, Bernadette (2019)