Okulu bırakıp dünyayı gezmeye karar verdi, Hollywood'un zirvesine yerleşti: Cate Blanchett

Tam adı Catherine Elise Blanchett olan Hollywood’un ünlü oyuncusu Cate Blanchett, 52. yaşını kutluyor. 14 Mayıs 1969’da doğan Avustralyalı aktris, Melbourne Üniversitesi'nde İktisat ve Güzel Sanatlar okurken birinci yılın sonunda dünyayı gezme amacıyla okulu bırakıp Mısır'da Kaboria adında bir filmde Amerikalı bir ponpon kız rolünü oynayarak sinema dünyasına girdi. Sinemada ilk önemli rolünü 1997 yapımı Paradise Road filminde oynadı. Uluslararası sinema dünyasında tanınması, 1998 yılında Elizabeth filminde canlandırdığı I. Elizabeth rolüyle oldu. Bu rolle ilk Oscar adaylığını alan oyuncu, 2005 yapımı The Aviator filmiyle En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu dalında Oscar kazandı. Blanchett, 2013 yapımı Woody Allen filmi Blue Jasmine ile En İyi Kadın Oyuncu dalında Oscar, Altın Küre ve BAFTA'nın da olduğu çok sayıda ödül kazandı. İşte Lord of The Rings, Thor: Ragnarok, I'm Not There, Hobbit ve Ocean’s Eight gibi iddialı yapımlarda rol alan Cate Blanchett'in 52. yaşına özel 52 film karesi...

ntv.com.tr 14.05.2021 - 08:50

Cate Blanchett / Thank God He Met Lizzie (1997)

Cate Blanchett / Thank God He Met Lizzie (1997)

Cate Blanchett / Elizabeth (1998)

Cate Blanchett / Elizabeth (1998)

Cate Blanchett / Pushing Tin (1999)

Cate Blanchett / Pushing Tin (1999)

Cate Blanchett / The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

Cate Blanchett / The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

Cate Blanchett / The Gift (2000)

Cate Blanchett / The Gift (2000)

Cate Blanchett / The Shipping News (2001)
Cate Blanchett / The Shipping News (2001)
Cate Blanchett / Bandits (2001)

Cate Blanchett / Bandits (2001)

Cate Blanchett ve Billy Crudup / Charlotte Gray (2001)

Cate Blanchett ve Billy Crudup / Charlotte Gray (2001)

Giovanni Ribisi ve Cate Blanchett / Heaven (2002)

Giovanni Ribisi ve Cate Blanchett / Heaven (2002)

Cate Blanchett / The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004)

Cate Blanchett / The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004)

Cate Blanchett / The Aviator (2004)

Cate Blanchett / The Aviator (2004)

Cate Blanchett / Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Cate Blanchett / Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Cate Blanchett / The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014)

Cate Blanchett / The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014)

Cate Blanchett / Manifesto (2015)
Cate Blanchett / Manifesto (2015)
Cate Blanchett / Massive Attack: The Spoils (2016)

Cate Blanchett / Massive Attack: The Spoils (2016)

Cate Blanchett / The Monuments Men (2014)

Cate Blanchett / The Monuments Men (2014)

Cate Blanchett ve Karl Urban / Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Cate Blanchett ve Karl Urban / Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Cate Blanchett / The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

Cate Blanchett / The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

Cate Blanchett / Carol (2015)

Cate Blanchett / Carol (2015)

Cate Blanchett / Cinderella (2015)

Cate Blanchett / Cinderella (2015)

Cate Blanchett / Truth (2015)

Cate Blanchett / Truth (2015)

Cate Blanchett / The Monuments Men (2014)

Cate Blanchett / The Monuments Men (2014)

Cate Blanchett ve Sally Hawkins / Blue Jasmine (2013)

Cate Blanchett ve Sally Hawkins / Blue Jasmine (2013)

Cate Blanchett / The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

Cate Blanchett / The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

Cate Blanchett / The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012)

Cate Blanchett / The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012)

Cate Blanchett / Hanna (2011)

Cate Blanchett / Hanna (2011)

Cate Blanchett ve Judi Dench / Notes on a Scandal (2006)

Cate Blanchett ve Judi Dench / Notes on a Scandal (2006)

Leonardo DiCaprio ve Cate Blanchett / The Aviator (2004)

Leonardo DiCaprio ve Cate Blanchett / The Aviator (2004)

Cate Blanchett / The Good German (2006)

Cate Blanchett / The Good German (2006)

Cate Blanchett / Babel (2006)

Cate Blanchett / Babel (2006)

Cate Blanchett / Bandits (2001)

Cate Blanchett / Bandits (2001)

Cate Blanchett ve Jenna Boyd / The Missing (2003)

Cate Blanchett ve Jenna Boyd / The Missing (2003)

Cate Blanchett / Coffee and Cigarettes (2003)

Cate Blanchett / Coffee and Cigarettes (2003)

Cate Blanchett / Hanna (2011)

Cate Blanchett / Hanna (2011)

Russell Crowe ve Cate Blanchett / Robin Hood (2010)

Russell Crowe ve Cate Blanchett / Robin Hood (2010)

Cate Blanchett / Thor: Ragnarok (2017)
Cate Blanchett / Thor: Ragnarok (2017)
Cate Blanchett / The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

Cate Blanchett / The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

Cate Blanchett ve Kelly Macdonald / Elizabeth (1998)

Cate Blanchett ve Kelly Macdonald / Elizabeth (1998)

Cate Blanchett / The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

Cate Blanchett / The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

Cate Blanchett / Veronica Guerin (2003)

Cate Blanchett / Veronica Guerin (2003)

Cate Blanchett ve Jenna Boyd / The Missing (2003)

Cate Blanchett ve Jenna Boyd / The Missing (2003)

Cate Blanchett ve Elise McCave / Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007)

Cate Blanchett ve Elise McCave / Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007)

Cate Blanchett / An Ideal Husband (1999)
Cate Blanchett / An Ideal Husband (1999)
Cate Blanchett ve Sandra Bullock / Ocean's Eight (2018)
Cate Blanchett ve Sandra Bullock / Ocean's Eight (2018)
Christian Bale ve Cate Blanchett / Knight of Cups (2015)

Christian Bale ve Cate Blanchett / Knight of Cups (2015)

Cate Blanchett ve Ryan Gosling / Song to Song (2017)

Cate Blanchett ve Ryan Gosling / Song to Song (2017)

Eski Evdeki Büyülü Saat (2018)
Eski Evdeki Büyülü Saat (2018)
Cate Blanchett / Where'd You Go, Bernadette (2019)
Cate Blanchett / Where'd You Go, Bernadette (2019)
Cate Blanchett / The Circumstances in Which They Come (2020)
Cate Blanchett / The Circumstances in Which They Come (2020)
Cate Blanchett / Mrs. America (2020)
Cate Blanchett / Mrs. America (2020)
Cate Blanchett / Nightmare Alley (2021)
Cate Blanchett / Nightmare Alley (2021)
Okulu bırakıp dünyayı gezmeye karar verdi, Hollywood'un zirvesine yerleşti: Cate Blanchett - 52

Cate Blanchett'in önümüzdeki dönemde rol alacağı projeler:

2021 Nightmare Alley / Lilith Ritter
2021 Don't Look Up / Brie Evantee
2021 Pinocchio
Borderlands/ Lilith
Armageddon Time / Maryanne Trump
2022 - Brideshead Revisited / Lady Marchmain



