En İyi Erkek Oyuncu Oscar'ı kimin olacak? (Son 25 yılın kazananları)

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU ADAYLARI
2019'da yayınlanan filmler arasında En İyi Erkek Oyuncu Oscar'ına aday olan isimler şöyle:
Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)
İşte son 25 yıla damga vuran oyuncular
Rami Malek / Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)
Darkest Hour / Gary Oldman (2017)
Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea-2016)
Leonardo DiCaprio (The Revenant-2015)
Eddie Redmayne (The Theory of Everything-2014)
Matthew McConaughey (Dallas Buyers Club-2013)
Daniel Day-Lewis (Lincoln-2012)
Jean Dujardin (The Artist-2011)
Colin Firth (The King's Speech-2010)
Jeff Bridges (Crazy Heart-2009)
Sean Penn (Milk-2008)
Daniel Day-Lewis (There Will Be Blood-2007)
Forest Whitaker (The Last King of Scotland-2006)
Philip Seymour Hoffman (Capote-2005)
Jamie Foxx (Ray-2004)
Sean Penn (Mystic River-2003)
Adrien Brody (The Pianist-2002)
Denzel Washingon (Training Day-2001)
Russell Crowe (Gladiator-2000)
Kevin Spacey (American Beauty-1999)
Roberto Benigni (La vita e bella-1997)
Jeck Nicholson (As Good as It Gets-1997)
Geoffrey Rush (Shine-1996)
Nicholas Cage (Leaving Lass Vegas-1995)
Tom Hanks (Forrest Gump-1994)
Tom Hanks (Philadelphia-1993)
Al Pacino (Scent of a Woman-1992)