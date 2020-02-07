En İyi Erkek Oyuncu Oscar'ı kimin olacak? (Son 25 yılın kazananları)

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU ADAYLARI

2019'da yayınlanan filmler arasında En İyi Erkek Oyuncu Oscar'ına aday olan isimler şöyle:



Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)