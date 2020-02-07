En İyi Erkek Oyuncu Oscar'ı kimin olacak? (Son 25 yılın kazananları)

Türkiye saatiyle 9 Şubat’ı 10 Şubat’a bağlayan gece düzenlenecek olan 2020 Oscar töreninin en merak edilen sonuçlardan biri de En İyi Erkek Oyuncu ödülünü kimin kazanacağı. İşte bu yılın 5 adayı ve son 25 yıla damga vuran en iyi erkek oyuncular...

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU ADAYLARI

2019'da yayınlanan filmler arasında En İyi Erkek Oyuncu Oscar'ına aday olan isimler şöyle: 

Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

İşte son 25 yıla damga vuran oyuncular

Rami Malek / Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

Darkest Hour / Gary Oldman (2017)

Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea-2016)

Leonardo DiCaprio (The Revenant-2015)

Eddie Redmayne (The Theory of Everything-2014)

Matthew McConaughey (Dallas Buyers Club-2013)

Daniel Day-Lewis (Lincoln-2012)

Jean Dujardin (The Artist-2011)

Colin Firth (The King's Speech-2010)

Jeff Bridges (Crazy Heart-2009)

Sean Penn (Milk-2008)

Daniel Day-Lewis (There Will Be Blood-2007)

Forest Whitaker (The Last King of Scotland-2006)

Philip Seymour Hoffman (Capote-2005)

Jamie Foxx (Ray-2004)

Sean Penn (Mystic River-2003)

Adrien Brody (The Pianist-2002)

Denzel Washingon (Training Day-2001)

Russell Crowe (Gladiator-2000)

Kevin Spacey (American Beauty-1999)

Roberto Benigni (La vita e bella-1997)

Jeck Nicholson (As Good as It Gets-1997)

Geoffrey Rush (Shine-1996)

Nicholas Cage (Leaving Lass Vegas-1995)

Tom Hanks (Forrest Gump-1994)

Tom Hanks (Philadelphia-1993)

Al Pacino (Scent of a Woman-1992)

