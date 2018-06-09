NTV

En popüler aile dizileri (Haziran 2018)

Karneler alındı, tatil başladı. Çocuğunuzla ya da kardeşinizle dizi izlemek ancak karar veremiyorsanız en popüler aile dizileri iyi bir seçenek olabilir. İşte IMDb listesine göre zirvedeki yapımlar

  • 1

    50. Star vs. the Forces of Evil (2015– )
    8,2
  • 2

    49. The Secret Life of the American Teenager (2008–2013)
    5,1
  • 3

    48. Batman (1966–1968)
    7,5
  • 4

    47. Waverly Büyücüleri (2007–2012)
    6,8
  • 5

    46. Girl Meets World (2014–2017)
    7,2
  • 6

    45. Batman: Animasyon Serisi (1992–1995)
    9,0
  • 7

    44. Switched at Birth (2011–2017)
    7,8
  • 8

    43. Cosby Ailesi (1984–1992)
    7,4
  • 9

    42. Happy Days (1974–1984)
    7,5 Rate this

  • 10

    41. Drake & Josh (2004–2007)
    7,7
  • 11

    40. Saved by the Bell (1989–1992)
    7,0
  • 12

    39. Hannah Montana (2006–2011)
    4,9
  • 13

    38. Tatli cadıo (1964–1972)
    7,6
  • 14

    37. Zack ve Cody'nin lüks yasamı (2005–2008)
    6,4
  • 15

    36. 7th Heaven (1996–2007)
    5,2
  • 16

    35. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers (1993–1999)
    6,4
  • 17

    34. K.C. Undercover (2015–2018)
    6,1
  • 18

    33. Baby Daddy (2012–2017)
    7,4
  • 19

    32. Fineas ve Förb (2007–2015)
    8,0
  • 20

    31. Doctor Who (1963–1989)
    8,4
  • 21

    30. Bunk'd (2015– )
    5,6
  • 22

    29. The Thundermans (2013–2018)
    5,8
  • 23

    28. Jessie (2011–2015)
    5,9
  • 24

    27. Genc Cadi Sabrina (1996–2003)
    6,6
  • 25

    26. Sünger Bob Kare Sort (1999– )
    8,1
  • 26

    25. The Andy Griffith Show (1960–1968)
    8,3
  • 27

    24. Korra Efsanesi (2012–2014)
    8,6
  • 28

    23. Andi Mack (2017– )
    7,4
  • 29

    22. Salute Your Shorts (1991–1993)
    8,3
  • 30

    21. iCarly (2007–2012)
    6,6
  • 31

    20. Boy Meets World (1993–2000)
    8,1
  • 32

    19. Family Matters (1989–1998)
    6,6

  • 33

    18. The Nanny (1993–1999)
    6,9
  • 34

    17. Victorious (2010–2013)
    6,9
  • 35

    16. DuckTales (2017– )
    8,2
  • 36

    15. Steven Universe (2013– )
    8,4
  • 37

    14. Küçük ev (1974–1983)
    7,4
  • 38

    13. Malcolm in the Middle (2000–2006)
    8,0
  • 39

    12. Home Improvement (1991–1999)
    7,2
  • 40

    11. Esrarengiz Kasaba (2012–2016)
    8,9
  • 41

    10. Lost in Space (1965–1968)
    7,3
  • 42

    9. Bizim Ev (1987–1995)
    6,7
  • 43

    8. Fuller House (2016– )
    7,0
  • 44

    7. Adventure Time with Finn & Jake (2010–2018)
    8,6
  • 45

    6. Avatar: Son Hava Bükücü (2003–2008)
    9,2
  • 46

    5. Heartland (II) (2007– )
    8,4
  • 47

    4. Talihsiz Serüvenler Dizisi (2017– )
    7,9
  • 48

    3. Doctor Who (2005– )
    8,7
  • 49

    2. Trollhunters (2016–2018)
    8,4
  • 50

    1. Cobra Kai (2018– )
    9,0
