En popüler yabancı diziler belli oldu (IMDb Kasım verileri)

50. The Big Bang Theory (2007)
8,1
49. Mindhunter (2017)
8,6
48. The Crown (2016)
8,7
47. NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service (2003)
7,8
46. Supergirl (2015)
6,3
45. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (1999)
8,0
44. Mrs. Fletcher (2019)
6,6
43. Utanmaz (2011)
8,6
42. The Good Place (2016)
8,1
41. La Casa de Papel (2017)
8,5
40. Lucifer (2015)
8,2
39. His Dark Materials (2019)
8,6
38. Unbelievable (2019)
8,5
37. Riverdale (2017)
7,2
36. Kara Ayna
8,8
35. Silikon Vadisi
8,5
34. Big Mouth (2017)
8,0
33. Vikingler (2013)
8,6
32. This Is Us (2016)
8,7
31. Power (2014)
8,2
30. The Office (2005)
8,8
29. Succession (2018)
8,3
28. The Blacklist (2013)
8,0
27.Mr. Robot (2015)
8,5
26. The Morning Show (2019)
8,2
25. The Flash (2014)
7,8
24. The Boys (2019)
8,8
23. Sıkı Dostlar (1994)
8,9
22. Titans (2018)
7,9
21. Grey's Anatomy (2005)
7,6
20. Batwoman (2019)
3,2
19. Arrow (2012)
7,6
18. Tuhaf Şeyler (2016)
8,8
17. Doğaüstü (2005)
8,4
16.Breaking Bad (2008)
9,5
15. Living with Yourself (2019)
7,4
14. Modern Love (2019)
8,1
13. Taht Oyunları (2011)
9,4
12. Castle Rock (2018)
7,7
11. BoJack Horseman (2014)
8,6
10. The Kominsky Method (2018)
8,2
9. See (2019)
7,7
8. Peaky Blinders (2013)
8,8
7. American Horror Story (2011)
8,1
6. Yürüyen Ölüler (2010)
8,3
5. The Witcher (2019)
4. The Mandalorian (2019)
3. Jack Ryan (2018)
8,2
2. Daybreak (2019)
6,8
1. Watchmen (2019)
6,9