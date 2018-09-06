En popüler yabancı diziler (Eylül 2018)

-
50. Mr. Mercedes (2017)
8,0
-
49.Riverdale (2016)
7,6
-
48. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005)
8,8
-
47. La casa de papel (2017)
8,7
-
46. Yellowstone (2018)
8,4
-
45. The Big Bang Theory (2007)
8,2
-
44. 13 Reasons Why (2017)
8,1
-
43. Anarşinin Evlatları (2008)
8,6
-
42. The Originals (2013)
8,3
-
41. Lucifer (2015)
8,2
-
40. Fear the Walking Dead (2015)
7,0
-
39. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (1999)
8,0
-
38. Peaky Blinders (2013)
8,8
-
37. Ghoul (2018)
7,3
-
36. Power (2014)
8,2
-
35. Arrow (2012)
7,7
-
34. Kara Ayna (2011)
8,9
-
33. Modern Family (2009)
8,5
-
32. Breaking Bad (2008)
9,5
-
31. Tuhaf Şeyler (2016)
8,9
-
30. Criminal Minds (2005)
8,1
-
29. Westworld (2016)
8,9
-
28. The Affair (2014)
8,0
-
27. Suits (2011)
8,6
-
26 Vikingler (2013)
8,6
-
25. The Flash (2014)
8,0
-
24. Preacher (2016)
8,1
-
23. The Office (2005)
8,8
-
22. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013)
8,4
-
21. Sıkı Dostlar (1994)
8,9
-
20. Yürüyen Ölüler (2010)
8,4
-
19. Doğaüstü (2005)
8,5
-
18. Grey's Anatomy (2005)
7,6
-
17. The Handmaid's Tale (2017)
8,6
-
16. Bodyguard (2018)
8,6
-
15. Insatiable (2018)
6,8
-
14. Utanmaz (2011)
8,7
-
13. American Horror Story (2011)
8,1
-
12. The 100 (2014)
7,8
-
11. True Detective (2014)
9,0
-
10. Orange Is the New Black (2013)
8,2
-
9. Ozark (2017)
8,3
-
8. Disenchantment (2018)
7,4
-
7. The Sinner (2017)
8,0
-
6. The Innocents (2018)
6,2
-
5. Better Call Saul (2015)
8,7
-
4. Sharp Objects (2018)
8,3
-
3. Castle Rock (2018)
8,5
-
2. Jack Ryan (2018)
8,4
-
1. Taht Oyunları (2011)
9,5