En popüler yabancı diziler (Eylül 2018)

Yabancı dizi izlemek isteyenleri için IMDb'nin en popüler dizileri listesine bakmak fikir verici olabilir. İşte 2018'de başlayan 5 yeni dizinin ilk 10'a girmeyi başardığı en popüler 50 yabancı dizi...

    50. Mr. Mercedes (2017)
    8,0

    49.Riverdale (2016)
    7,6
    48. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005)
    8,8
    47. La casa de papel (2017)
    8,7
    46. Yellowstone (2018)
    8,4
    45. The Big Bang Theory (2007)
    8,2
    44. 13 Reasons Why (2017)
    8,1
    43. Anarşinin Evlatları (2008)
    8,6
    42. The Originals (2013)
    8,3
    41. Lucifer (2015)
    8,2
    40. Fear the Walking Dead (2015)
    7,0
    39. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (1999)
    8,0
    38. Peaky Blinders (2013)
    8,8
    37. Ghoul (2018)
    7,3
    36. Power (2014)
    8,2
    35. Arrow (2012)
    7,7
    34. Kara Ayna (2011)
    8,9
    33. Modern Family (2009)
    8,5
    32. Breaking Bad (2008)
    9,5
    31. Tuhaf Şeyler (2016)
    8,9
    30. Criminal Minds (2005)
    8,1
    29. Westworld (2016)
    8,9
    28. The Affair (2014)
    8,0
    27. Suits (2011)
    8,6


    26 Vikingler (2013)
    8,6
    25. The Flash (2014)
    8,0
    24. Preacher (2016)
    8,1
    23. The Office (2005)
    8,8
    22. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013)
    8,4
    21. Sıkı Dostlar (1994)
    8,9
    20. Yürüyen Ölüler (2010)
    8,4
    19. Doğaüstü (2005)
    8,5
    18. Grey's Anatomy (2005)
    7,6
    17. The Handmaid's Tale (2017)
    8,6
    16. Bodyguard (2018)
    8,6
    15. Insatiable (2018)
    6,8
    14. Utanmaz (2011)
    8,7
    13. American Horror Story (2011)
    8,1
    12. The 100 (2014)
    7,8
    11. True Detective (2014)
    9,0
    10. Orange Is the New Black (2013)
    8,2
    9. Ozark (2017)
    8,3
    8. Disenchantment (2018)
    7,4
    7. The Sinner (2017)
    8,0
    6. The Innocents (2018)
    6,2
    5. Better Call Saul (2015)
    8,7
    4. Sharp Objects (2018)
    8,3
    3. Castle Rock (2018)
    8,5
    2. Jack Ryan (2018)
    8,4
    1. Taht Oyunları (2011)
    9,5
