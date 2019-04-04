NTV

En popüler yabancı diziler (Nisan 2019 IMDb verileri)

Nisan ayını zirvede karşılayan yabancı diziler belli oldu. İşte IMDb'nin güncel verilerine göre en popüler 50 dizi...

  • 1

    50. 9-1-1 (2018)
    7,6
  • 2

    49. Legacies (2018)
    7,5
  • 3

    48. The 100 (2014)
    7,8
  • 4

    47. Whiskey Cavalier (2019)
    7,0
  • 5

    46 Turn Up Charlie (2019)
    7,3
  • 6

    45. Sex Education (2019)
    8,4
  • 7

    44. Breaking Bad (2008)
    9,5
  • 8

    43. NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service (2003)
    7,8
  • 9

    42. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (1999)
    8,0
  • 10

    41. Criminal Minds (2005)
    8,1
  • 11

    40. Lucifer (2015)
    8,2
  • 12

    39. Selling Sunset (2019)
    5,2
  • 13

    38. Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists (2019)
    7,7
  • 14

    37. The Rookie (2018)
    8,0
  • 15

    36. Arrested Development (2003)
    8,8
  • 16

    35. Utanmaz (2011)
    8,7
  • 17

    34. Sıkı Dostlar (1994)
    8,9
  • 18

    33. This Is Us (2016)
    8,7
  • 19

    32. Kara Ayna (2011)
    8,9
  • 20

    31. Doom Patrol (2019)
    8,4
  • 21

    30. Santa Clarita Diet (2017)
    7,8
  • 22

    29. True Detective (2014)
    9,0
  • 23

    28. Peaky Blinders (2013)
    8,8
  • 24

    27. Arrow (2012)
    7,7

  • 25

    26. The Big Bang Theory (2007)
    8,2
  • 26

    25. Vikingler (2013)
    8,6
  • 27

    24. Billions (2016)
    8,4
  • 28

    23. The Office (2005)
    8,8
  • 29

    22. What We Do in the Shadows (2019)
    8,3
  • 30

    21. The Orville (2017)
    7,9
  • 31

    20. The Flash (2014)
    7,9
  • 32

    19. Gotham (2014)
    7,9

  • 33

    18. Into the Badlands (2015)

    8,1

  • 34

    17. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013)
    8,4
  • 35

    16. The Blacklist (2013)
    8,1
  • 36

    15. After Life (2019)
    8,5
  • 37

    14. Star Trek: Discovery (2017)
    7,4
  • 38

    13. The Order (2019)
    7,0
  • 39

    12. Riverdale (2016)
    7,4
  • 40

    11. Grey's Anatomy (2005)
    7,6
  • 41

    10. American Gods (2017)
    8,0
  • 42

    9. Doğaüstü (2005)
    8,5
  • 43

    8. Hanna (2019)
    7,8
  • 44

    7. Tuhaf Şeyler (2016)
    8,9
  • 45

    6. The Umbrella Academy (2019)
    8,2
  • 46

    5. The Act (2019)
    8,5

  • 47

    4. Love, Death & Robots (2019)
    8,9
  • 48

    3. The OA (2016)
    7,8
  • 49

    2. Yürüyen Ölüler (2010)
    8,3
  • 50


    1. Taht Oyunları (2011)
    9,5
