En popüler yabancı diziler (Nisan 2019 IMDb verileri)
Nisan ayını zirvede karşılayan yabancı diziler belli oldu. İşte IMDb'nin güncel verilerine göre en popüler 50 dizi...
-
150. 9-1-1 (2018)
7,6
-
249. Legacies (2018)
7,5
-
348. The 100 (2014)
7,8
-
447. Whiskey Cavalier (2019)
7,0
-
546 Turn Up Charlie (2019)
7,3
-
645. Sex Education (2019)
8,4
-
744. Breaking Bad (2008)
9,5
-
843. NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service (2003)
7,8
-
942. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (1999)
8,0
-
1041. Criminal Minds (2005)
8,1
-
1140. Lucifer (2015)
8,2
-
1239. Selling Sunset (2019)
5,2
-
1338. Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists (2019)
7,7
-
1437. The Rookie (2018)
8,0
-
1536. Arrested Development (2003)
8,8
-
1635. Utanmaz (2011)
8,7
-
1734. Sıkı Dostlar (1994)
8,9
-
1833. This Is Us (2016)
8,7
-
1932. Kara Ayna (2011)
8,9
-
2031. Doom Patrol (2019)
8,4
-
2130. Santa Clarita Diet (2017)
7,8
-
2229. True Detective (2014)
9,0
-
2328. Peaky Blinders (2013)
8,8
-
2427. Arrow (2012)
7,7
-
2526. The Big Bang Theory (2007)
8,2
-
2625. Vikingler (2013)
8,6
-
2724. Billions (2016)
8,4
-
2823. The Office (2005)
8,8
-
2922. What We Do in the Shadows (2019)
8,3
-
3021. The Orville (2017)
7,9
-
3120. The Flash (2014)
7,9
-
3219. Gotham (2014)
7,9
-
33
18. Into the Badlands (2015)
8,1
-
3417. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013)
8,4
-
3516. The Blacklist (2013)
8,1
-
3615. After Life (2019)
8,5
-
3714. Star Trek: Discovery (2017)
7,4
-
3813. The Order (2019)
7,0
-
3912. Riverdale (2016)
7,4
-
4011. Grey's Anatomy (2005)
7,6
-
4110. American Gods (2017)
8,0
-
429. Doğaüstü (2005)
8,5
-
438. Hanna (2019)
7,8
-
447. Tuhaf Şeyler (2016)
8,9
-
456. The Umbrella Academy (2019)
8,2
-
465. The Act (2019)
8,5
-
474. Love, Death & Robots (2019)
8,9
-
483. The OA (2016)
7,8
-
492. Yürüyen Ölüler (2010)
8,3
-
50
1. Taht Oyunları (2011)
9,5