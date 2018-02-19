NTV

Gerçek hayatta kardeş olan ünlü isimler

Hollywood'un en yetenekli ailelerini keyfedin... İşte gerçek hayatta kardeş olan Hollywood yıldızları.

  • 1

    Bill Skarsgard / Hemlock Grove (2013)
  • 2

    Bill Skarsgard / It (2017)
  • 3

    Gustaf Skarsgard / Vikings (2013)
  • 4

    Gustaf Skarsgard
  • 5

    Alexander Skarsgard /True Blood (2008)

  • 6

    Matthew Daddario / Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments (2016)
  • 7

    Alexandra Daddario / Baywatch (2017)
  • 8

    Taissa Farmiga / American Horror Story (2011)

  • 9

    Vera Farmiga / Bates Motel (2013)

  • 10

    Portia Doubleday / Mr. Robot (2015)

  • 11

    Kaitlin Doubleday / Empire (2015)
  • 12

    Nicholas Guest

  • 13

    Christopher Guest
  • 14

    Liev Schreiber / The Last Days on Mars (2013)


  • 15

    Pablo Schreiber / The Brink (2015)
  • 16

    Chris Hemsworth / Thor: The Dark World (2013)



  • 17

    Liam Hemsworth / The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 (2015)


  • 18

    Luke Hemsworth / The Anomaly (2014)
  • 19

    Jake Gyllenhaal / Southpaw (2015)


  • 20

    Maggie Gyllenhaal / The Honourable Woman (2014)
  • 21

    Danielle Panabaker / The Flash (2014)
  • 22

    Kay Panabaker /Little Birds (2011)
  • 23

    Ralph Fiennes / Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)

  • 24

    Joseph Fiennes / Camelot (2011)

  • 25

    James Franco / Homefront (2013)

  • 26

    Dave Franco / Now You See Me (2013)
  • 27

    Elle Fanning / 3 Generations (2015)


  • 28

    Dakota Fanning /The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)
  • 29

    Mark Wahlberg / Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014)

  • 30

    Donnie Wahlberg / Blue Bloods (2010)
  • 31

    Rooney Mara / The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

  • 32

    Kate Mara / Transcendence (2014)
  • 33

    Eddie Murphy / Doctor Dolittle (1998)

  • 34


    Charlie Murphy / Black Jesus (2014)

  • 35

    Emily Deschanel / Bones (2005)

  • 36


    Zooey Deschanel / New Girl (2011)
  • 37

    Ben Affleck / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

  • 38

    Casey Affleck / Out of the Furnace (2013)
  • 39

    Elizabeth Olsen / Captain America: Civil War (2016)
  • 40

    Mary-Kate Olsen / Beastly (2011)
