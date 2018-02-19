Gerçek hayatta kardeş olan ünlü isimler

1 Bill Skarsgard / Hemlock Grove (2013)

2 Bill Skarsgard / It (2017)

3 Gustaf Skarsgard / Vikings (2013)

4 Gustaf Skarsgard

5 Alexander Skarsgard /True Blood (2008)

6 Matthew Daddario / Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments (2016)

7 Alexandra Daddario / Baywatch (2017)

8 Taissa Farmiga / American Horror Story (2011)





9 Vera Farmiga / Bates Motel (2013)





10 Portia Doubleday / Mr. Robot (2015)





11 Kaitlin Doubleday / Empire (2015)

12 Nicholas Guest





13 Christopher Guest

14 Liev Schreiber / The Last Days on Mars (2013)







15 Pablo Schreiber / The Brink (2015)

16 Chris Hemsworth / Thor: The Dark World (2013)









17 Liam Hemsworth / The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 (2015)







18 Luke Hemsworth / The Anomaly (2014)

19 Jake Gyllenhaal / Southpaw (2015)







20 Maggie Gyllenhaal / The Honourable Woman (2014)

21 Danielle Panabaker / The Flash (2014)

22 Kay Panabaker /Little Birds (2011)

23 Ralph Fiennes / Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)





24 Joseph Fiennes / Camelot (2011)





25 James Franco / Homefront (2013)





26 Dave Franco / Now You See Me (2013)

27 Elle Fanning / 3 Generations (2015)







28 Dakota Fanning /The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

29 Mark Wahlberg / Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014)





30 Donnie Wahlberg / Blue Bloods (2010)

31 Rooney Mara / The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)





32 Kate Mara / Transcendence (2014)

33 Eddie Murphy / Doctor Dolittle (1998)





34

Charlie Murphy / Black Jesus (2014)

35 Emily Deschanel / Bones (2005)





36

Zooey Deschanel / New Girl (2011)

37 Ben Affleck / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)





38 Casey Affleck / Out of the Furnace (2013)

39 Elizabeth Olsen / Captain America: Civil War (2016)