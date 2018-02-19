Gerçek hayatta kardeş olan ünlü isimler
Hollywood'un en yetenekli ailelerini keyfedin... İşte gerçek hayatta kardeş olan Hollywood yıldızları.
1Bill Skarsgard / Hemlock Grove (2013)
2Bill Skarsgard / It (2017)
3Gustaf Skarsgard / Vikings (2013)
4Gustaf Skarsgard
5
Alexander Skarsgard /True Blood (2008)
6Matthew Daddario / Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments (2016)
7Alexandra Daddario / Baywatch (2017)
8Taissa Farmiga / American Horror Story (2011)
9Vera Farmiga / Bates Motel (2013)
10Portia Doubleday / Mr. Robot (2015)
11Kaitlin Doubleday / Empire (2015)
12Nicholas Guest
13Christopher Guest
14Liev Schreiber / The Last Days on Mars (2013)
15Pablo Schreiber / The Brink (2015)
16Chris Hemsworth / Thor: The Dark World (2013)
17Liam Hemsworth / The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 (2015)
18Luke Hemsworth / The Anomaly (2014)
19Jake Gyllenhaal / Southpaw (2015)
20Maggie Gyllenhaal / The Honourable Woman (2014)
21Danielle Panabaker / The Flash (2014)
22Kay Panabaker /Little Birds (2011)
23Ralph Fiennes / Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)
24Joseph Fiennes / Camelot (2011)
25James Franco / Homefront (2013)
26Dave Franco / Now You See Me (2013)
27Elle Fanning / 3 Generations (2015)
28Dakota Fanning /The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)
29Mark Wahlberg / Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014)
30Donnie Wahlberg / Blue Bloods (2010)
31Rooney Mara / The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
32Kate Mara / Transcendence (2014)
33Eddie Murphy / Doctor Dolittle (1998)
34
Charlie Murphy / Black Jesus (2014)
35Emily Deschanel / Bones (2005)
36
Zooey Deschanel / New Girl (2011)
37Ben Affleck / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)
38Casey Affleck / Out of the Furnace (2013)
39Elizabeth Olsen / Captain America: Civil War (2016)
40Mary-Kate Olsen / Beastly (2011)