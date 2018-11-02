Güçlü kadınların merkeze alındığı dizi ve filmler (8 Mart Dünya Kadınlar Günü)

-
40. Arınma Gecesı: Seçim Yılı (2016)
6
-
39. Born in Flames (1983)
6,2
-
38. Undercover (I) (2016– )
6,8
-
37. Girlboss (2017)
7,1
-
36. Motherland (2016– )
7,2
-
35. Z: The Beginning of Everything (2015–2017)
7,2
-
34. Evlilik rüyasi (1994)
7,2
-
33. Star Wars: Son Jedi (2017)
7,2
-
32. Lip Service (2010–2012)
7,5
-
31. Juno (2007)
7,5
-
30. Marcella (2016– )
7,5
-
29. No Angels (2004–2006)
7,6
-
28. Chewing Gum (2015– )
7,7
-
27. Wanted (2016– )
7,7
-
26. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2015– )
7,7
-
25. The A Word (2016– )
7,8
-
24. Transparent (2014– )
7,8
-
23. Insecure (2016– )
7,8
-
22. Jane the Virgin (2014– )
7,8
-
21. Leverage (2008–2012)
7,9
-
20. Altın Kızlar (1985–1992)
7,9
-
19. Dix pour cent (2015– )
8,1
-
18. GLOW (2017– )
8,1
-
17. The Good Place (2016– )
8,1
-
16. 30 Rock (2006–2013)
8,2
-
15. Steven Universe (2013– )
8,3
-
14. Halt and Catch Fire (2014–2017)
8,4
-
13. Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries (2012– )
8,4
-
12. Yaratığın Dönüşü (1986)
8,4
-
11. The Expanse (2015– )
8,4
-
10. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013– )
8,4
-
9. QI (2003– )
8,6
-
8. Feud (2017– )
8,6
-
7. Park ve Bahçeler (2009–2015)
8,6
-
6. Suits (2011– )
8,6
-
5. Bron/Broen (2011–2018)
8,7
-
4. The Crown (2016– )
8,7
-
3. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017– )
8,7
-
2. Peaky Blinders (2013– )
8,8
-
1. Tuhaf Şeyler (2016– )
8,9