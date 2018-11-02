NTV

Güçlü kadınların merkeze alındığı dizi ve filmler (8 Mart Dünya Kadınlar Günü)

8 Mart Dünya Kadınlar Günü'nde IMDb'nin listelediği güçlü kadınların merkeze alındığı dizi ve filmlere gözatın... İşte hafta sonu için izleme listesine ekleyecebileceğiniz filmler....

  • 1

    40. Arınma Gecesı: Seçim Yılı (2016)
    6
  • 2

    39. Born in Flames (1983)
    6,2

  • 3

    38. Undercover (I) (2016– )
    6,8

  • 4

    37. Girlboss (2017)
    7,1
  • 5

    36. Motherland (2016– )
    7,2
  • 6

    35. Z: The Beginning of Everything (2015–2017)
    7,2
  • 7

    34. Evlilik rüyasi (1994)
    7,2
  • 8

    33. Star Wars: Son Jedi (2017)
    7,2
  • 9

    32. Lip Service (2010–2012)
    7,5
  • 10

    31. Juno (2007)
    7,5
  • 11

    30. Marcella (2016– )
    7,5
  • 12

    29. No Angels (2004–2006)
    7,6
  • 13

    28. Chewing Gum (2015– )
    7,7

  • 14

    27. Wanted (2016– )
    7,7
  • 15

    26. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2015– )
    7,7

  • 16

    25. The A Word (2016– )
    7,8

  • 17

    24. Transparent (2014– )
    7,8
  • 18

    23. Insecure (2016– )
    7,8

  • 19

    22. Jane the Virgin (2014– )
    7,8
  • 20

    21. Leverage (2008–2012)
    7,9

  • 21

    20. Altın Kızlar (1985–1992)
    7,9

  • 22



    19. Dix pour cent (2015– )
    8,1

  • 23



    18. GLOW (2017– )
    8,1
  • 24

    17. The Good Place (2016– )
    8,1
  • 25


    16. 30 Rock (2006–2013)
    8,2
  • 26

    15. Steven Universe (2013– )
    8,3
  • 27

    14. Halt and Catch Fire (2014–2017)
    8,4
  • 28



    13. Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries (2012– )
    8,4

  • 29

    12. Yaratığın Dönüşü (1986)
    8,4
  • 30

    11. The Expanse (2015– )
    8,4

  • 31

    10. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013– )
    8,4

  • 32

    9. QI (2003– )
    8,6
  • 33

    8. Feud (2017– )
    8,6
  • 34

    7. Park ve Bahçeler (2009–2015)
    8,6
  • 35

    6. Suits (2011– )
    8,6
  • 36

    5. Bron/Broen (2011–2018)
    8,7
  • 37

    4. The Crown (2016– )
    8,7
  • 38

    3. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017– )
    8,7
  • 39

    2. Peaky Blinders (2013– )
    8,8
  • 40

    1. Tuhaf Şeyler (2016– )
    8,9
