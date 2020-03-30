IMDb'de en beğenilen 25 dizi (Şahsiyet de listede)

Corona virüs salgını nedeniyle evde izolasyon günlerinde izlemek için dizi arayanlara IMDb'den en beğenilen dizileri listeledik. Seyircilere göre tüm zamanların en iyi dizileri arasında Onur Saylak'ın yönetmenliğini üstlendiği, Haluk Bilginer'in başrolde yer aldığı ve geçen yıl ona En İyi Erkek Oyuncu dalında Emmy ödülünü getiren puhutv yapımı Şahsiyet dizisi de yer alıyor. İşte, bugüne kadar izlemeyenler için tavsiye niteliğinde en iyi diziler ve puanları...

25. Batman: Animasyon Serisi (1992)

9,0

24. The Blue Planet (2001)

9,0

23. Şahsiyet (2018)

9,0

22. Human Planet (2011)

9,0

21. The Beatles Anthology (1995)

9,0

20. Alacakaranlık Kuşağı (1959)

9,0

19. Hagane no renkinjutsushi (2009)

9,1

18. Sherlock (2010)

9,1

17. The Vietnam War (2017)

9,1

16. Life (2009)

9,1

15. Savaşan Dünya (1973)

9,1

14. Soprano Ailesi (1999)

9,2

13. Avatar: Son Hava Bükücü (2005)

9,2

12. Rick and Morty (2013)

9,2

11. Cosmos (1980)

9,2

10. Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey (2014)

9,2

9. Our Planet (2019)

9,3

8. Game of Thrones (2011)

9,3

7. The Wire (2002)

9,3 

6. Blue Planet II (2017)

9,3

5. Çernobil (2019)

 9,4

4. Breaking Bad (2008)

9,4

3. Kardeşler Takımı (2001)

9,4

2. Planet Earth (2006)

9,4

1. Planet Earth 2 (2016)

9,5

