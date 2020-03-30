IMDb'de en beğenilen 25 dizi (Şahsiyet de listede)

ntv.com.tr 30.03.2020 - 12:17 | Son Güncelleme : 30.03.2020 - 12:41
25. Batman: Animasyon Serisi (1992)
9,0
24. The Blue Planet (2001)
9,0
23. Şahsiyet (2018)
9,0
22. Human Planet (2011)
9,0
21. The Beatles Anthology (1995)
9,0
20. Alacakaranlık Kuşağı (1959)
9,0
19. Hagane no renkinjutsushi (2009)
9,1
18. Sherlock (2010)
9,1
17. The Vietnam War (2017)
9,1
16. Life (2009)
9,1
15. Savaşan Dünya (1973)
9,1
14. Soprano Ailesi (1999)
9,2
13. Avatar: Son Hava Bükücü (2005)
9,2
12. Rick and Morty (2013)
9,2
11. Cosmos (1980)
9,2
10. Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey (2014)
9,2
9. Our Planet (2019)
9,3
8. Game of Thrones (2011)
9,3
7. The Wire (2002)
9,3
6. Blue Planet II (2017)
9,3
9,4
4. Breaking Bad (2008)
9,4
3. Kardeşler Takımı (2001)
9,4
2. Planet Earth (2006)
9,4
1. Planet Earth 2 (2016)
9,5