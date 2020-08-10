Film ve dizilerden yeni set fotoğrafları
Sinema ve televizyon veri tabanı IMDb, 2020'de seyirciyle buluşan ya da buluşmak üzere olan yapımların son set fotoğraflarını paylaştı. İşte çok konuşulan ya da merakla beklenen film ve dizilerden son fotoğraflar...
Lily James / Rebecca (2020)
Daniel Kaluuya ve LaKeith Stanfield / Judas and the Black Messiah (2021)
Dixie Egerickx ve Amir Wilson / The Secret Garden (2020)
Ashleigh LaThrop ve Sasha Lane / Utopia (2020)
Meredith Hagner / Palm Springs (2020)
Joey King ve Joel Courtney / The Kissing Booth 2 (2020)
Mary J. Blige ve Jennifer Hudson / Respect (2021)
Lee Charles ve Sope Dirisu in Gangs of London (2020)
Joe Cole ve Sope Dirisu / Gangs of London (2020)
Liam Neeson /Made in Italy (2020)
Odessa Young / The Stand (2020)
Whoopi Goldberg / The Stand (2020)
Ellen Page, Christos Kalohoridis ve Tom Hopper / The Umbrella Academy (2020)
Jung-hyun Lee ve Dong-Won Gang / Train to Busan 2 (2020)
Kevin Bacon ve Avery Tiiu Essex / You Should Have Left (2020)
Zoe Kravitz / Viena and the Fantomes (2020)
Edgar Ramerez / The Last Days of American Crime (2020)
Sabrina Carpenter / Clouds (2020)
Josh Brolin ve Timothee Chalamet / Dune (2020)
Elisabeth Moss ve Odessa Young / Shirley (2020)
Charlize Theron, Gina Prince-Bythewood ve KiKi Layne / The Old Guard (2020)