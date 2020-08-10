Film ve dizilerden yeni set fotoğrafları

Sinema ve televizyon veri tabanı IMDb, 2020'de seyirciyle buluşan ya da buluşmak üzere olan yapımların son set fotoğraflarını paylaştı. İşte çok konuşulan ya da merakla beklenen film ve dizilerden son fotoğraflar...

10.08.2020 - 06:50

Film ve dizilerden yeni set fotoğrafları - 1

Lily James / Rebecca (2020)
Film ve dizilerden yeni set fotoğrafları - 2

Daniel Kaluuya ve LaKeith Stanfield / Judas and the Black Messiah (2021)
Film ve dizilerden yeni set fotoğrafları - 3
Dixie Egerickx ve Amir Wilson / The Secret Garden (2020)
Film ve dizilerden yeni set fotoğrafları - 4
Luca (2021)
Film ve dizilerden yeni set fotoğrafları - 5
Ashleigh LaThrop ve Sasha Lane / Utopia (2020)
Film ve dizilerden yeni set fotoğrafları - 6
Marvel's 616 (2020)
Film ve dizilerden yeni set fotoğrafları - 7
Meredith Hagner / Palm Springs (2020)
Film ve dizilerden yeni set fotoğrafları - 8

Joey King ve Joel Courtney / The Kissing Booth 2 (2020)
Film ve dizilerden yeni set fotoğrafları - 9
Mary J. Blige ve Jennifer Hudson / Respect (2021)
Film ve dizilerden yeni set fotoğrafları - 10
P-Valley (2020)
Film ve dizilerden yeni set fotoğrafları - 11
Lee Charles ve Sope Dirisu in Gangs of London (2020)
Film ve dizilerden yeni set fotoğrafları - 12
Joe Cole ve Sope Dirisu / Gangs of London (2020)
Film ve dizilerden yeni set fotoğrafları - 13
Liam Neeson /Made in Italy (2020)
Film ve dizilerden yeni set fotoğrafları - 14
Odessa Young /  The Stand (2020)
Film ve dizilerden yeni set fotoğrafları - 15
Whoopi Goldberg / The Stand (2020)
Film ve dizilerden yeni set fotoğrafları - 16
Ellen Page, Christos Kalohoridis ve Tom Hopper / The Umbrella Academy (2020)
Film ve dizilerden yeni set fotoğrafları - 17
Jung-hyun Lee ve Dong-Won Gang / Train to Busan 2 (2020)
Film ve dizilerden yeni set fotoğrafları - 18
Kevin Bacon ve Avery Tiiu Essex / You Should Have Left (2020)
Film ve dizilerden yeni set fotoğrafları - 19
Zoe Kravitz / Viena and the Fantomes (2020)
Film ve dizilerden yeni set fotoğrafları - 20
Edgar Ramerez / The Last Days of American Crime (2020)
Film ve dizilerden yeni set fotoğrafları - 21
Sabrina Carpenter / Clouds (2020)
Film ve dizilerden yeni set fotoğrafları - 22
Josh Brolin ve Timothee Chalamet / Dune (2020)
Film ve dizilerden yeni set fotoğrafları - 23

Elisabeth Moss ve Odessa Young / Shirley (2020)
Film ve dizilerden yeni set fotoğrafları - 24
Charlize Theron, Gina Prince-Bythewood ve KiKi Layne / The Old Guard (2020)

