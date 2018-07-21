Sinema ve televizyonun süper kadınları
Sinema ve televizyona damga vuran, kadınların gücünü yansıtan süper kahramanlarla tanışın...
1Elizabeth Olsen / Captain America: Civil War (2016)
2Zazie Beetz / Deadpool 2 (2018)
3Sophie Turner /X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)
4Gal Gadot i/Wonder Woman (2017)
5Scarlett Johansson / Iron Man 2 (2010)
6Florence Kasumba ve Danai Gurira / Black Panther (2018)
7Olivia Munn / X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)
8Jennifer Lawrence / X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)
9Zoe Saldana / Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
10Jennifer Garner / Elektra (2005)
11Melissa Benoist / Supergirl (2015)
12Katie Cassidy / Superhero Fight Club (2015)
13Jessica Alba / Fantastic Four (2005)
14Zoe Saldana / Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)
15Famke Janssen / X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)
16Ming-Na Wen / Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (2013)
17Willa Holland / Arrow (2012)
18Ciara Renée / Legends of Tomorrow (2016)
19Ciara Renée / Legends of Tomorrow (2016)
20Dina Meyer, Rachel Skarsten ve Ashley Scott /Birds of Prey (2002)
21Laurence Fishburne, Jessica Alba, Ioan Gruffudd, ve Doug Jones in 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)
22Rachael Taylor / Jessica Jones (2015)
23Ann Wolfe ve Samantha Jo / Wonder Woman (2017)
24Yancy Butler / Witchblade (2001)
25Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Jay Hernandez, Margot Robbie ve Karen Fukuhara / Suicide Squad (2016)
26Gal Gadot / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)
27Pom Klementieff / Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)
28Adrianne Palicki / Wonder Woman (2011)
29Laura Vandervoort / Smallville (2001)
30Adrianne Palicki / Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (2013)
31Melissa Benoist / Supergirl (2015)
32Janeane Garofalo / Mystery Men (1999)
33Helen Slater / Supergirl (1984)
34Jennifer Lawrence / X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)
35Cloris Leachman / The New Original Wonder Woman (1975)
36Chloe Grace Moretz / Kick-Ass (2010)
37Lupita Nyong'o ve Letitia Wright in Black Panther (2018)
38Anna Paquin / Rogue
39Elodie Yung / Daredevil (2015)
40Scarlett Johansson / The Avengers (2012)
41
Famke Janssen / X-Men (2000)
42Helen Slater / Supergirl (1984)
43Chloe Grace Moretz / Kick-Ass 2 (2013)
44Jay Underwood, Carl Ciarfalio, Alex Hyde-White, ve Rebecca Staab / The Fantastic Four (1994)
45Kate Mara /Fantastic Four (2015)
46Chloe Bennet / Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (2013)
47Emily VanCamp / Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)
48Lana Condor / X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)
49Hayley Atwell / Agent Carter (2015)
50Katie Stuart / X2 (2003)
51Alicia Silverstone / Batman & Robin (1997)
52
Connie Nielsen / Wonder Woman (2017)
53Bingbing Fan/ X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)
54
Rileah Vanderbilt / Wonder Woman (2013)
55Halle Berry / X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)
56Lynda Carter / Wonder Woman (1975)
57Mark Strong ve Chloë Grace Moretz / Kick-Ass (2010)
58Ellen Page / X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)
59Krysten Ritter /Jessica Jones (2015)
60Alexandra Shipp / X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)
61Robin Wright / Wonder Woman (2017)