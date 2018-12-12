NTV

Sinemada 2018'in unutulmaz anları

IMDb editörleri 2018'de vizyona giren filmlerin kritik ve unutulmaz anlarını derledi. İşte yılın filmlerinde dikkat çeken anlar...

  • 1

    Michael B. Jordan / Creed II (2018)

  • 2

    Joseph Mazzello, Rami Malek ve Gwilym Lee / Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)
  • 3

    Ready Player One (2018)
  • 4

    Alden Ehrenreich ve Joonas Suotamo / Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)
  • 5

    Paul Rudd / Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)
  • 6

    Danai Gurira / Black Panther (2018)
  • 7

    Bradley Cooper, Chris Hemsworth ve Pom Klementieff / Avengers: Infinity War (2018)
  • 8

    Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Pratt ve Justice Smith / Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)
  • 9

    Rachel Weisz ve Rachel McAdams / Disobedience (2017)
  • 10

    Chloe Grace Moretz, Forrest Goodluck ve Sasha Lane / The Miseducation of Cameron Post (2018)
  • 11

    John David Washington ve Anthony Ramos / Monsters and Men (2018)
  • 12

    Chloe Sevigny ve Kristen Stewart / Lizzie (2018)
  • 13

    Laura Dern ve Isabelle Nelisse / The Tale (2018)
  • 14

    Kelly Macdonald / Puzzle (2018)
  • 15

    Aubrey Plaza / An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn (2018)
  • 16

    Alia Shawkat ve Ben Dickey / Blaze (2018)
  • 17

    Miles Heizer ve Nick Robinson / Love, Simon (2018)
  • 18

    Ben Foster ve Thomasin McKenzie / Leave No Trace (2018)
  • 19

    Ruth Bader Ginsburg / RBG (2018)
  • 20

    Dwayne Johnson in Skyscraper (2018)
  • 21

    Robin Williams / Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind (2018)
  • 22

    David Kellman, Robert Shafran ve Eddy Galland / Three Identical Strangers (2018)
  • 23

    Kristen Stewart / Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy (2018)
  • 24

    Nick Nolte ve Sophie Lane / Honey in the Head (2018)
  • 25

    Generation Wealth (2018)
  • 26

    Ian McKellen / All Is True (2018)
  • 27

    Saoirse Ronan / Mary Queen of Scots (2018)
  • 28


    Ella Hunt / Anna and the Apocalypse (2017)
  • 29


    Felicity Jones / On the Basis of Sex (2018)
  • 30


    Olan Prenatt ve Ryder McLaughlin / Mid90s (2018)
  • 31


    John Cho / Searching (2018)
  • 32

    Bryan Cranston ve Koyu Rankin / Isle of Dogs (2018)
  • 33

    Ethan Hawke / First Reformed (2017)
  • 34

    Nicolas Cage / Mandy (2018)
  • 35

    Natalie Portman ve Tessa Thompson / Annihilation (2018)
  • 36

    Ryan Gosling / First Man (2018)
  • 37

    Jennifer Lawrence / Red Sparrow (2018)
  • 38


    Jesse Plemons ve Olivia / Game Night (2018)
  • 39


    Anna Kendrick ve Blake Lively / A Simple Favor (2018)
  • 40

    Hailee Steinfeld / Bumblebee (2018)
  • 41

    Jason Momoa / Aquaman (2018)
  • 42

    Stephan James ve KiKi Layne / If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)
  • 43

    Nicolas Cage, John Mulaney, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Shameik Moore, ve Kimiko Glenn in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)
  • 44

    Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emily Blunt, Pixie Davies, Nathanael Saleh ve Joel Dawson / Mary Poppins Returns (2018)
  • 45

    Welcome to Marwen (2018)
  • 46

    Tomasz Kot ve Joanna Kulig / Zimna wojna (2018)
  • 47

    John C. Reilly va Will Ferrell / Holmes & Watson (2018)
  • 48

    Christian Bale / Vice (2018)
  • 49

    Christian Bale / Vice (2018)
  • 50

    Manbiki kazoku (2018)
  • 51

    Alex Honnold / Free Solo (2018)
  • 52

    Richard E. Grant ve Melissa McCarthy / Can You Ever Forgive Me? (2018)
  • 53

    Emma Stone / The Favourite (2018)
  • 54

    Viola Davis ve Cynthia Erivo / Widows (2018)
  • 55

    Robert Redford ve Sissy Spacek / The Old Man & the Gun (2018)
  • 56

    The Meg (2018)
  • 57

    Halloween (2018)
  • 58

    Ken Jeong / Crazy Rich Asians (2018)
  • 59

    Emily Blunt ve Millicent Simmonds / A Quiet Place (2018)
  • 60

    Sandra Bullock, Helena Bonham Carter, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Rihanna ve Awkwafina / Ocean's Eight (2018)
  • 61

    Christine Baranski, Julie Walters ve Amanda Seyfried / Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018)
  • 62

    Bradley Cooper ve Lady Gaga / A Star Is Born (2018)
  • 63

    Tom Hardy / Venom (2018)
  • 64

    Tom Cruise / Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018)
  • 65

    Ryan Reynolds and Zazie Beetz in Deadpool 2 (2018)
NTV FOTO'DA ARA

ARAMADAN ESC TUŞU İLE ÇIKABİLİRSİNİZ

ARAMA İÇİN ENTER YAP

×Kapat

Bir Şehir Seçin