Sinemada 2018'in unutulmaz anları

Michael B. Jordan / Creed II (2018)
Joseph Mazzello, Rami Malek ve Gwilym Lee / Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)
Ready Player One (2018)
Alden Ehrenreich ve Joonas Suotamo / Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)
Paul Rudd / Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)
Danai Gurira / Black Panther (2018)
Bradley Cooper, Chris Hemsworth ve Pom Klementieff / Avengers: Infinity War (2018)
Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Pratt ve Justice Smith / Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)
Rachel Weisz ve Rachel McAdams / Disobedience (2017)
Chloe Grace Moretz, Forrest Goodluck ve Sasha Lane / The Miseducation of Cameron Post (2018)
John David Washington ve Anthony Ramos / Monsters and Men (2018)
Chloe Sevigny ve Kristen Stewart / Lizzie (2018)
Laura Dern ve Isabelle Nelisse / The Tale (2018)
Kelly Macdonald / Puzzle (2018)
Aubrey Plaza / An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn (2018)
Alia Shawkat ve Ben Dickey / Blaze (2018)
Miles Heizer ve Nick Robinson / Love, Simon (2018)
Ben Foster ve Thomasin McKenzie / Leave No Trace (2018)
Ruth Bader Ginsburg / RBG (2018)
Dwayne Johnson in Skyscraper (2018)
Robin Williams / Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind (2018)
David Kellman, Robert Shafran ve Eddy Galland / Three Identical Strangers (2018)
Kristen Stewart / Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy (2018)
Nick Nolte ve Sophie Lane / Honey in the Head (2018)
Generation Wealth (2018)
Ian McKellen / All Is True (2018)
Saoirse Ronan / Mary Queen of Scots (2018)
Ella Hunt / Anna and the Apocalypse (2017)
Felicity Jones / On the Basis of Sex (2018)
Olan Prenatt ve Ryder McLaughlin / Mid90s (2018)
John Cho / Searching (2018)
Bryan Cranston ve Koyu Rankin / Isle of Dogs (2018)
Ethan Hawke / First Reformed (2017)
Nicolas Cage / Mandy (2018)
Natalie Portman ve Tessa Thompson / Annihilation (2018)
Ryan Gosling / First Man (2018)
Jennifer Lawrence / Red Sparrow (2018)
Jesse Plemons ve Olivia / Game Night (2018)
Anna Kendrick ve Blake Lively / A Simple Favor (2018)
Hailee Steinfeld / Bumblebee (2018)
Jason Momoa / Aquaman (2018)
Stephan James ve KiKi Layne / If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)
Nicolas Cage, John Mulaney, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Shameik Moore, ve Kimiko Glenn in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emily Blunt, Pixie Davies, Nathanael Saleh ve Joel Dawson / Mary Poppins Returns (2018)
Welcome to Marwen (2018)
Tomasz Kot ve Joanna Kulig / Zimna wojna (2018)
John C. Reilly va Will Ferrell / Holmes & Watson (2018)
Christian Bale / Vice (2018)
Manbiki kazoku (2018)
Alex Honnold / Free Solo (2018)
Richard E. Grant ve Melissa McCarthy / Can You Ever Forgive Me? (2018)
Emma Stone / The Favourite (2018)
Viola Davis ve Cynthia Erivo / Widows (2018)
Robert Redford ve Sissy Spacek / The Old Man & the Gun (2018)
The Meg (2018)
Halloween (2018)
Ken Jeong / Crazy Rich Asians (2018)
Emily Blunt ve Millicent Simmonds / A Quiet Place (2018)
Sandra Bullock, Helena Bonham Carter, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Rihanna ve Awkwafina / Ocean's Eight (2018)
Christine Baranski, Julie Walters ve Amanda Seyfried / Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018)
Bradley Cooper ve Lady Gaga / A Star Is Born (2018)
Tom Hardy / Venom (2018)
Tom Cruise / Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018)
Ryan Reynolds and Zazie Beetz in Deadpool 2 (2018)