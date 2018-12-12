Sinemada 2018'in unutulmaz anları

1 Michael B. Jordan / Creed II (2018)





2 Joseph Mazzello, Rami Malek ve Gwilym Lee / Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

3 Ready Player One (2018)

4 Alden Ehrenreich ve Joonas Suotamo / Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)

5 Paul Rudd / Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

6 Danai Gurira / Black Panther (2018)

7 Bradley Cooper, Chris Hemsworth ve Pom Klementieff / Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

8 Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Pratt ve Justice Smith / Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)

9 Rachel Weisz ve Rachel McAdams / Disobedience (2017)

10 Chloe Grace Moretz, Forrest Goodluck ve Sasha Lane / The Miseducation of Cameron Post (2018)

11 John David Washington ve Anthony Ramos / Monsters and Men (2018)

12 Chloe Sevigny ve Kristen Stewart / Lizzie (2018)

13 Laura Dern ve Isabelle Nelisse / The Tale (2018)

14 Kelly Macdonald / Puzzle (2018)

15 Aubrey Plaza / An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn (2018)

16 Alia Shawkat ve Ben Dickey / Blaze (2018)

17 Miles Heizer ve Nick Robinson / Love, Simon (2018)

18 Ben Foster ve Thomasin McKenzie / Leave No Trace (2018)

19 Ruth Bader Ginsburg / RBG (2018)

20 Dwayne Johnson in Skyscraper (2018)

21 Robin Williams / Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind (2018)

22 David Kellman, Robert Shafran ve Eddy Galland / Three Identical Strangers (2018)

23 Kristen Stewart / Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy (2018)

24 Nick Nolte ve Sophie Lane / Honey in the Head (2018)

25 Generation Wealth (2018)

26 Ian McKellen / All Is True (2018)

27 Saoirse Ronan / Mary Queen of Scots (2018)

28

Ella Hunt / Anna and the Apocalypse (2017)

29

Felicity Jones / On the Basis of Sex (2018)

30

Olan Prenatt ve Ryder McLaughlin / Mid90s (2018)

31

John Cho / Searching (2018)

32 Bryan Cranston ve Koyu Rankin / Isle of Dogs (2018)

33 Ethan Hawke / First Reformed (2017)

34 Nicolas Cage / Mandy (2018)

35 Natalie Portman ve Tessa Thompson / Annihilation (2018)

36 Ryan Gosling / First Man (2018)

37 Jennifer Lawrence / Red Sparrow (2018)

38

Jesse Plemons ve Olivia / Game Night (2018)

39

Anna Kendrick ve Blake Lively / A Simple Favor (2018)

40 Hailee Steinfeld / Bumblebee (2018)

41 Jason Momoa / Aquaman (2018)

42 Stephan James ve KiKi Layne / If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

43 Nicolas Cage, John Mulaney, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Shameik Moore, ve Kimiko Glenn in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

44 Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emily Blunt, Pixie Davies, Nathanael Saleh ve Joel Dawson / Mary Poppins Returns (2018)

45 Welcome to Marwen (2018)

46 Tomasz Kot ve Joanna Kulig / Zimna wojna (2018)

47 John C. Reilly va Will Ferrell / Holmes & Watson (2018)

48 Christian Bale / Vice (2018)

50 Manbiki kazoku (2018)

51 Alex Honnold / Free Solo (2018)

52 Richard E. Grant ve Melissa McCarthy / Can You Ever Forgive Me? (2018)

53 Emma Stone / The Favourite (2018)

54 Viola Davis ve Cynthia Erivo / Widows (2018)

55 Robert Redford ve Sissy Spacek / The Old Man & the Gun (2018)

56 The Meg (2018)

57 Halloween (2018)

58 Ken Jeong / Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

59 Emily Blunt ve Millicent Simmonds / A Quiet Place (2018)

60 Sandra Bullock, Helena Bonham Carter, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Rihanna ve Awkwafina / Ocean's Eight (2018)

61 Christine Baranski, Julie Walters ve Amanda Seyfried / Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018)

62 Bradley Cooper ve Lady Gaga / A Star Is Born (2018)

63 Tom Hardy / Venom (2018)

64 Tom Cruise / Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018)