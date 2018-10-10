Süper kahramanların süper düşmanları

-
Heath Ledger / The Dark Knight (2008)
Michael B. Jordan / Black Panther (2018)
Vincent D'Onofrio / Daredevil (2015)
Danny Huston ve Gal Gadot / Wonder Woman (2017)
Mads Mikkelsen / Doctor Strange (2016)
Josh Brolin / Avengers: Infinity War (2018)
Margot Robbie / Suicide Squad (2016)
Tom Hiddleston / Thor: Ragnarok (2017)
Michael Rosenbaum / Smallville (2001)
Oscar Isaac / X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)
Elena Anaya / Wonder Woman (2017)
Katee Sackhoff / The Flash (2014)
David Tennant / Jessica Jones (2015)
Jennifer Lawrence / X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)
Cate Blanchett ve Karl Urban / Thor: Ragnarok (2017)
Robin Lord Taylor / Gotham (2014)
Michael Keaton / Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)
Karen Gillan / Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
Lexa Doig / Arrow (2012)
Daniel Brühl / Captain America: Civil War (2016)
Dominic Purcell in The Flash (2014)
Wentworth Miller / The Flash (2014)
James Spader / Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)
Colin Farrell / Daredevil (2003)
Topher Grace / Spider-Man 3 (2007)
Tom Hardy / The Dark Knight Rises (2012)
Ken Watanabe / Batman Begins (2005)
David Agranov / The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)
Tara Strong / Batman: Arkham Knight (2015)
Michael-Leon Wooley / Injustice 2 (2017)
Hugo Weaving / Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)
Robin Atkin Downes / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)
Lee Pace / Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
Benicio Del Toro / Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
Thomas Kretschmann / Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)
Alfred Molina / Spider-Man 2 (2004)
Willem Dafoe / Spider-Man (2002)
Ian McKellen / X2 (2003)
Michael B. Jordan ve Daniel Kaluuya / Black Panther (2018)
Cameron Monaghan ve Dustin Ybarra / Gotham (2014)
Jared Leto / Suicide Squad (2016)
Parker Posey, Kevin Spacey ve Kal Penn / Superman Returns (2006)
Terence Stamp / Superman II (1980)
Michelle Pfeiffer / Batman Returns (1992)
Danny DeVito, Bobby Bell, Niki Botelho, Debbie Lee Carrington, Margarita Farrell, Denise Killpack, Susan Rossitto ve Felix Silla / Batman Returns (1992)
Andy Serkis / Black Panther (2018)
Eartha Kitt / Batman (1966)
Arnold Schwarzenegger ve Vivica A. Fox / Batman & Robin (1997)
Jamie Foxx / The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)
Jack Nicholson, George Lane Cooper, Terence Plummer, Richard Strange ve Philip Tan / Batman (1989)
Svetlana Khodchenkova / The Wolverine (2013)
Jack Nicholson / Batman (1989)
Uma Thurman / Batman & Robin (1997)
Jim Carrey ve Tommy Lee Jones / Batman Forever (1995)