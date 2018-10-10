NTV

Süper kahramanların süper düşmanları

Süper kahramanların süper düşmanlara ihtiyacı vardır. İşte Harley Quinn, Loki, Erik Killmonger ve daha pek çok süper kahramanın mücadele ettiği anti-kahramanlar rehberi...

  • 1

    Heath Ledger / The Dark Knight (2008)
  • 2

    Michael B. Jordan / Black Panther (2018)
  • 3

    Vincent D'Onofrio / Daredevil (2015)
  • 4

    Danny Huston ve Gal Gadot / Wonder Woman (2017)
  • 5

    Mads Mikkelsen / Doctor Strange (2016)
  • 6

    Josh Brolin / Avengers: Infinity War (2018)
  • 7

    Margot Robbie / Suicide Squad (2016)
  • 8

    Tom Hiddleston / Thor: Ragnarok (2017)
  • 9

    Michael Rosenbaum / Smallville (2001)
  • 10

    Oscar Isaac / X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)
  • 11

    Elena Anaya / Wonder Woman (2017)
  • 12

    Katee Sackhoff / The Flash (2014)
  • 13

    David Tennant / Jessica Jones (2015)
  • 14

    Jennifer Lawrence / X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)
  • 15

    Cate Blanchett ve Karl Urban / Thor: Ragnarok (2017)
  • 16

    Robin Lord Taylor / Gotham (2014)
  • 17

    Michael Keaton / Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)
  • 18

    Karen Gillan / Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
  • 19

    Lexa Doig / Arrow (2012)
  • 20

    Daniel Brühl / Captain America: Civil War (2016)
  • 21

    Dominic Purcell in The Flash (2014)
  • 22

    Wentworth Miller / The Flash (2014)
  • 23

    James Spader / Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)
  • 24

    Colin Farrell / Daredevil (2003)
  • 25

    Topher Grace / Spider-Man 3 (2007)
  • 26

    Tom Hardy / The Dark Knight Rises (2012)
  • 27

    Ken Watanabe / Batman Begins (2005)
  • 28

    David Agranov / The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)
  • 29

    Tara Strong / Batman: Arkham Knight (2015)
  • 30

    Michael-Leon Wooley / Injustice 2 (2017)
  • 31

    Hugo Weaving / Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)
  • 32

    Robin Atkin Downes / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)
  • 33

    Lee Pace / Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
  • 34

    Benicio Del Toro / Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
  • 35

    Thomas Kretschmann / Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)
  • 36

    Alfred Molina / Spider-Man 2 (2004)
  • 37

    Willem Dafoe / Spider-Man (2002)
  • 38

    Ian McKellen / X2 (2003)
  • 39

    Michael B. Jordan ve Daniel Kaluuya / Black Panther (2018)
  • 40

    Cameron Monaghan ve Dustin Ybarra / Gotham (2014)
  • 41

    Jared Leto / Suicide Squad (2016)
  • 42

    Parker Posey, Kevin Spacey ve Kal Penn / Superman Returns (2006)
  • 43

    Terence Stamp / Superman II (1980)
  • 44

    Michelle Pfeiffer / Batman Returns (1992)
  • 45

    Danny DeVito, Bobby Bell, Niki Botelho, Debbie Lee Carrington, Margarita Farrell, Denise Killpack, Susan Rossitto ve Felix Silla / Batman Returns (1992)
  • 46

    Andy Serkis / Black Panther (2018)
  • 47

    Eartha Kitt / Batman (1966)
  • 48

    Arnold Schwarzenegger ve Vivica A. Fox / Batman & Robin (1997)
  • 49

    Jamie Foxx / The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)
  • 50

    Jack Nicholson, George Lane Cooper, Terence Plummer, Richard Strange ve Philip Tan / Batman (1989)
  • 51

    Svetlana Khodchenkova / The Wolverine (2013)
  • 52

    Jack Nicholson / Batman (1989)
  • 53

    Uma Thurman / Batman & Robin (1997)
  • 54

    Jim Carrey ve Tommy Lee Jones / Batman Forever (1995)
NTV FOTO'DA ARA

ARAMADAN ESC TUŞU İLE ÇIKABİLİRSİNİZ

ARAMA İÇİN ENTER YAP

×Kapat

Bir Şehir Seçin